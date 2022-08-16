Ciampa On His Physical Status, How It Improved His Outlook On His In-Ring Future

Ciampa have an update on his physical status and says he believes he can be in the ring much longer than he expected as a result. Ciampa had previously said that he would retire before he went to the main roster, but in an interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin he explained why that’s changed, citing improvement in his neck injury as a reason. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his physical status improving: “I was in, I don’t want to say an abnormal amount of pain, but an abnormal amount of discomfort for years with my neck and I kept a lot of it to myself because I figured if I ever get a picture of this thing, it’s not going to look good. They called me into the office and they’re like, ‘Hey, we got your MRI back, you know, the results, and it was bad’ … Coming out the other end, not only do I feel good, not only do I have function and strength back, I feel better.”

On how that has affected his expectation regarding his future: “I’m like, ‘Wait, I thought I only had a few years left. I might have 10 or 20 years left.’ So once you start opening that up and you don’t put an expiration date on your career, it was like, ‘Okay, what do I want to accomplish?'”