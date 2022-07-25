Ciampa On the Timing Of His Move to Raw, Teases Special SummerSlam Gear

Ciampa made the move to Raw following WrestleMania weekend, and he discussed why the time was right and more in a new interview. Ciampa spoke with Ringside Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend and talked about leaving NXT while teasing some unique ring gear for WWE SummerSlam. While Ciampa is not on the SummerSlam card as of now, he is allied with The Miz who is set to face Logan Paul at the PPV. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On their ring gear for SummerSlam: “A little spoiler, at SummerSlam, the stuff that we have being made as far as gear, way different for me, definitely in the Miz’ realm. I’m so excited. I saw a couple of photos and glimpses of what it’s going to look like. It’s freaking unreal. It’s awesome.”

On moving to the main roster after WrestleMania weekend: “This whole Monday Night Raw experience for me so far, timing is everything. The pandemic allowed me a lot of time at home with my little one when she was just born. Those early years are so important. She’s turning four soon and is starting to evolve and get into this. I bring her on the road with me sometimes. This whole experience, the timing, what I learned from NXT and 2.0, there’s a lot of dream matches and scenarios waiting for me on Raw and I’m so excited that we’re doing it right now.”