Ciampa Reveals What Vince McMahon Thought Of Him When He Was Called Up

During a panel at the San Diego Comic Con (via Fightful), Ciampa spoke about his meeting with Vince McMahon when he was called to the main roster and what McMahon thought of his physique.

He said: “Lots of stuff happened when I made the jump from NXT. One thing, for me, was switching appearances slightly. I had a discussion with a very higher-up person in our company. I had a tank top and I was supposed to go out for a match on Main Event. I had these shorts on. He said [Vince McMahon impression], ‘Woah, look at those shoulders. Broad shoulders. Legs are a little slender.’ I really calmly said, ‘I didn’t want to try the long tights.’ I advocated a couple of weeks back and that was my main roster debut gear. Since then, I’ve had trunks.”