Ciampa Lists WWE Roster Names He Wants To Work Programs With

Ciampa has been the recipient of a character revival in the wake of Triple H taking over Head of Creative for WWE. After two wins on last Monday’s “WWE Raw,” he will proceed to go up against Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on the August 8th episode of the show, and he hopes his trajectory will not end there.

Speaking with Wrestling, Inc.’s Nick Hausman, Ciampa detailed his goals. “I want to do every pay-per-view. I want to win every title. There’s a plethora of guys I want to have programs with — not just matches, like programs: AJ Styles, and Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins, man. I’ve been on the road with [Seth], and it’s just like, geez, he’s good. He gets it. He’s good. Randy Orton when he’s all healthy and stuff and gets back.”

When Hausman mentioned his interest in an Orton vs. Ciampa match, Ciampa agreed that a number of people have mentioned that competition to him. For that to be realized, however, Ciampa would have to wait for Orton to recover from injuries that may keep him out of the ring until 2023. As a fan and supporter of the narrative and theatrical elements of pro wrestling, Ciampa is also anticipating the continuation of his story with The Miz and what comes from that for the future.