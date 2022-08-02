Ciampa Tells Bobby Lashley to Enjoy His Last Week as United States Champion

– As noted, Ciampa secured a United States Championship title shot last night on WWE Raw. Following the victory, Ciampa spoke in a backstage interview on his upcoming title match against champion Bobby Lashley. The match is slated for next week. Below are some highlights and the video of the interview:

Ciampa on earning a title shot: “Earned. Earned. Dolph Ziggler, Chad Gable, AJ Styles. I win. I win! I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. All I need is an opportunity, and my opportunity comes next week.”

On Lashley saying he can beat him anywhere: “‘Anywhere, any time, anyone,’ that’s what Bobby said. I heard what Bobby said. The problem is, may I? The problem is, Bobby Lashley, I am not anyone. I am the greatest sports entertainer of all time. I am The Blackheart, and the fact of the matter is nobody makes a title more prestigious than the man you are looking at before you. Bobby Lashley, enjoy your last week because as of next Monday, you are looking at your new United States Champion.”

Ciamap beat Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat Match on last night’s Raw to advance to a match with AJ Styles, who also defeated Mustafa Ali and The Miz. The Miz later helped Ciampa pick up the win over Styles, so Ciampa could earn his first main roster title shot.