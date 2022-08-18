Ciampa Loves Working With The Miz, Says We’ll See Johnny Gargano In a Ring Again

Ciampa recently weighed in on his work with the Miz on WWE TV and the futures of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae during a new interview. The WWE star spoke with SEScoops for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:

On working with The Miz: “I love it. I think it might have been my idea. I don’t remember. I know he was up there on my list of, ‘Hey, if you’re going to do the first program with somebody. Who would that be?’ He was right at the top. I just have a lot of respect for him. I think he is fantastic. He has been in this system for a long time and knows how the system works, as far as headlining WrestleMania, being a main-eventer and winning different titles. He has faced adversity and overcomes it. I’m excited I get to be part of all the stuff we’re doing on Raw. We have our talks. He is a good dude to be around. He has earned his spot. He is very unselfish as far as giving to new talent. You come from a new world to Raw and SmackDown. He is really good at helping talents navigate through that.”

On if he expects Gargano and LeRae to return to WWE: “You are one hundred percent going to see him in a ring again. I don’t know which ring. I would think it’s tough to say. I don’t know if Candice [LeRae] is interested in wrestling again or not. It’s a lot of decisions to be made with a child at home. He has got to be getting close to wrestling somewhere. The itch has got to be getting there. We’re almost at a year in now since he has been in the ring. I think at some point he’ll make his way back to WWE. I feel like everyone does at some point. Never say never.””