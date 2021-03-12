wrestling / News
Cibernetico Diagnosed With COVID-19, Getting Medical Care
March 12, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Cibernetico, who most recently competed in CMLL, was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. He last wrestled February 28 and contracted the virus a few days later. It was noted that he was getting medical care for moderate-to-strong symptoms, as his immune system was compromised due to gall bladder issues in the past.
However, thanks to the care he has received, his situation was said to be “improving.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Bringing Over International Talents This Week
- Joey Ryan Dismisses Lawsuit Against Pelle Primeau, CM Punk Responds
- Arn Anderson On Doomsday Cage Match At Uncensored 1996, Hulk Hogan Having Creative Control In WCW
- Ricky Starks Recalls His Decision To Leave The NWA, AEW Offering Him A Contract After Match With Cody Rhodes