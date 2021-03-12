Cibernetico Diagnosed With COVID-19, Getting Medical Care

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Cibernetico, who most recently competed in CMLL, was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. He last wrestled February 28 and contracted the virus a few days later. It was noted that he was getting medical care for moderate-to-strong symptoms, as his immune system was compromised due to gall bladder issues in the past.

However, thanks to the care he has received, his situation was said to be “improving.”