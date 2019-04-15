Various News: CIMA Signs With All Elite Wrestling, PCO vs. Matt Taven Set For ROH War of the Worlds,

– All Elite Wrestling has announced on Twitter that former Dragon Gate wrestler CIMA has signed a contract with the promotion.

– Ring of Honor has posted a new video in which Ian Riccaboni announces that ROH World Champion Matt Taven will defend against PCO at War of the Worlds on May 9 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The same video announces that the War of the Worlds show in Buffalo will feature Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Guerrillas of Destiny for the ROH World Tag Team titles.