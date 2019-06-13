Cima vs. Christopher Daniels Confirmed For AEW Fyter Fest

– Cima and Christopher Daniels are officially set to face off at AEW Fyter Fest later this month. AEW announced on Wednesday via a new video that the two will compete at the show, which streams on B/R Live on June 29th from Daytona Beach, Florida.

The updated card for the event is:

* Hardcore Match: Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

* Cody vs. Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson vs. The Lucha Bros. & a Partner TBA

* Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

* MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Christopher Daniels vs. Cima