wrestling / News
Cima vs. Christopher Daniels Confirmed For AEW Fyter Fest
June 12, 2019 | Posted by
– Cima and Christopher Daniels are officially set to face off at AEW Fyter Fest later this month. AEW announced on Wednesday via a new video that the two will compete at the show, which streams on B/R Live on June 29th from Daytona Beach, Florida.
The updated card for the event is:
* Hardcore Match: Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa
* Cody vs. Darby Allin
* Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson vs. The Lucha Bros. & a Partner TBA
* Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela
* MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. Adam “Hangman” Page
* Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Christopher Daniels vs. Cima
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Think Age Is To Blame For The Undertaker vs. Goldberg Problems At Super Showdown
- Bruce Prichard Defends Booking of AJ Styles & Dixie Carter Affair Storyline, Explains Why It Ended in the Middle
- Trish Stratus Recalls Backstage Argument With John Morrison Over WrestleMania 27 ‘Cold Shoulder’, How It Impacted Her Relationship with Melina
- WWE & Impact Alum Tyrus Kicked Off Fox Nation Show Over Sexual Harrassment Allegation From Co-Host
- John Cena Says He’s Had Accidental Erections When Wrestling, Discusses If He’d Ever Leave WWE