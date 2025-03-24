Ciocco’s AEW Collision Review 3.23.25  

SICKOS! It’s round two of Slam Dunk Collision, except tonight, it’s going to be Slam Dunk Sunday Collision! Let’s hope that we are not on as late as we were last night, but I am not so sure of that. Either way, it’s going to be another good hour of AEW action.

On tap tonight, we have the Trios’ Titles being defended, as the Death Riders will face Top Flight and AR Fox. Bandido, who is on the warpath towards Chris Jericho, will be taking a detour when he faces off with Johnny TV tonight. Kommander and Hologram will face off with FRANK and Dralistco, and the loveable Harley Cameron will be in action, and she will make someone FEEL THE WRATH! All of this and, of course, so much more, as we have at least four people who we will hear from tonight.

So, how is everyone on this late night? Earlier today, I went to see Hollywood Lights, which is a Bob Seger tribute band. They really throw themselves into it, and they are really good, and I had fun. But now, it’s time for some AEW Action.

(Whenever this New Mexico-MSU match is over, of course).

Tonight, once more, we are NOT Live from Omaha, Nebraska! The infallible duo of Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness are on the call tonight.

FINALLY! We have a show! And we’re starting off with the Trio’s Titles being defended!

AEW Trios Titles Match: The Death Riders (C) vs. Top Flight and AR Fox

Expected star rating: ***1/4

Yuta and Darius Martin start us off. TOP FLIGHT chants. Yuta picks the ankle of Darius and takes him to the mat. Both men up, standing switch, Darius takes Yuta over. Side headlock by Darius, Yuta shoves him off. Dropkick by Darius, as Claudio shakes his head in disgust. Dante Martin tags in. Leg sweep by Darius, double stomp by Dante. pin for just a one count. Yuta gets to his corner and tags Claudio in. He tries to pull Dante in, but he counters with a sleeper. Claudio fights it off. Dante tries to take Claudio over, but he walks his way out of it. Dante tries to stay ahead of Claudio, but he gets salted with a forearm smash as PAC claps in approval. Tiaris by Dante sends Claudio out of the ring for a moment, but he gets back in and tags PAC.

Fox tags in for his team. Fox does the matrix and hits an enziguri to PAC. Yuta in, but Fox sends him to the floor. PAC sent to the apron, Fox up and over with the double stomp. Fox takes out Yuta with a senton splash. All of that is ended by Claudio simply kicking Fox over. PAC and and Fox back in, Dox gets deposited in the Death Riders corner. Claudio in, and he widens his stance to stop Fox from tagging in. Yuta tags in, snap suplex to Fox, cover for a one count. Jawbreaker by Fox, he does the matrix move to avoid Yuta, tags in Darius. Darius drops everyone from the DR corner, he kicks Yuta. Pin is broken up by Claudio as everything breaks down. Yuta with a brain buster on Darius, cover for a two. PIP Break.

-NASCAR is here

-NBA action on TNT.

-BATMAN IN A STATE FARM COMMERCIAL! MY LIFE IS COMPLETE!

-Men’s Wearhouse, you’ll look quite pedestrian.

-Kill your date, or your son dies? Interesting.

We’re back, as PAC tags in and hits a quick leg drop. He taunts Darius and chokes him on the bottom rope as Bryce Remsberg says THAREEEEEEEEE! AR FOX chants now. Wild. Darius tries to overpower Claudio, but that goes as well as you would expect. He does use Claudio’s explosivity against him, with a pop-up dropkick. Yuta tags in, as does Dante. Dante does a cartwheel in the corner, avoids PAC and hits a springboard crossbody on Yuta. Dante throws Yuta into PAC and to the floor. Dante with skill and finesse, as he flies around the corner and wipes out PAC and Yuta (and his own brother). Fox got the tag during that exchange. He hits a senton from the top. Cover for a two. He tries another corner, but Claudio grabs the leg of Fox to slow him down. Yuta crouches him on the top, while Claudio wipes out the Martins by himself. All Death Riders circle Fox in the ring. He tries to fight, but the numbers overwhelm him. They run the clothesline train (Forever Clotheslines) on Fox. Tombstone Piledriver by PAC leads to the Rocket Launcher by Yuta for the win and retention.

WINNER: The Death Riders (Still Champions)

TIME: 12:05

THOUGHTS: AR Fox and the Martins got a lot of shine, but the Death Riders weren’t losing this one. Real good match, though.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, the champions take their leave, but Lio Rush and Action Andretti are here to ambush the losers. They choke out the Martins with their necklaces.

We revisit the TNT Title match from last night’s Slam Dunk edition of Collision. To the here and now with Lexy Nair and the Undisputed Kingdom. Some would say that a tie is worse than loss. Cole says it feels that way. He is sick to his stomach, the time limit saved you, Garcia. There will be no time limit, no interference the next time they meet. You are looking at the next TNT Champion. O’Reilly says it has been a month since they got their rematch with FTR. They were graceful in a loss to FTR, but they got cheated by the best team in time space continuum. Strong : KYLE! They aren’t going to be like that. They didn’t get back together to lose to anyone. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me, but there won’t be third time. And that…IS UNDISPUTED!

Lexy has Kazuchika Okada post break. She states the obvious that Okada kicks ass. At Grand Slam, he beat Buddy Matthews. He defeated Brody King at Revolution. He put them BITCHES to sleep!

Johnny TV is already in the ring for the next match.

Bandido vs. Johnny TV

Expected Star Rating: ***

Johnny throws his coat at Bandido before the bell and live to regret that one. Johnny eventually stops this and takes Bandido to the ropes.

Johnny: How’s that foot taste, Bro?

Nigel: Did you know that there was a couple that got pregnant in Arkansas that got pregnant watching Taya kiss Johnny TV?

Bandido is up, hits the ropes and Johnny with repeat clotheslines. Out of the corner, monkey flip by Johnny. Bandido with the overhead press, it’s the one-handed toss! That is just damn impressive. PIP Break.

PIP PUP:

-Abracadabra, the March Madness is nearly over!

-So is Joe Blow Schmoe!

-Zero, nil, nada, no sugar in Bush’s Baked Beans. I’ll trust the dog lol.

-Hulu has everything, including Live TV.

-This Men’s Wearhouse commercial is new, yet it’s already been killed.

-The overexposure of Smash Mouth’s most overrated single continues.

-Save money, get a Toyota instead of a Lexus!

-True Detective, Night Country!

-Xfinity gives you all the March Madness coverage, even in April!

-Even more Xfinity. How bad is it that the woman would rather talk to her Ex than listen to a PowerPoint presentation lol.

We’re back, as Johnny rolls Bandido to the mat. He does run right into a kick from Bandido, propelling Johnny across the ring. Bandido picks Johnny up into the torture rack hits a knee to the face. Bandido off the ropes, 21-Plex wins it!

WINNER: Bandido

TIME: 6:35

THOUGHTS: Solid match, a win for Bandido, really nothing more. Nice to see Johnny off of ROH and on AEW programming.

RATING: **3/4

Bandido has a mic post-match. CHRIS JERICHO! Come here, and bring my little brother’s mask, right noooooooooooow!

The Learning Tree theme hits, and here comes the entire ensemble. Jericho on the mic. I wish I could tell you it didn’t have to be this way, but it does. Even after a generational career, he still has to remind you, everyone here, everyone watching at home who has witness the brilliance of the Jericho Era, that you can only take me granted for so long. You can only take so much from me until I start taking back. He could be quite generous; he can be quite dangerous. Just ask your family. Your terrified sister, your weeping mother, your disgraced brother. I’m sorry I made your mother cry, I really am, but I had to teach you a Learning Tree lesson. That is what you get when you try and take the ROH Title from me. DO YOU UNDERSTAND ME? You want this mask back? You can’t have it. Remember the humiliation you felt when I took this. The only thing worse than taking someone’s mask is putting that mask on.

Jericho proceeds to put the mask on. So, what are you going to do? Just stand there and cry like your mother.

Bandido slaps Jericho. Bill on the attack, chokeslam is fought off. Keith charges but he runs into Bill. Bandido grabs the mask and he escapes the ring! Well, at least some honor has been restored.

Megan Bayne video package. She has seen women compete for titles, but they don’t have power. She does. Athens chooses who has the power, and they choose her as the Megasus. They will worship at the feet of the All-Elite Goddess.

Toni Storm now. Who anointed you our goddess? What kind of powers do you have that I can’t handle? Thanos doesn’t have her thighs, and she could smoke Odious. She will cut the head off of the Megasus at Dynasty, and then she will say DAMN, AM I GOOD!

It’s time to FEEL THE WRATH!

Harley Cameron vs. Aminah Belmont

Expected star rating: infinite.

Cameron starts with a headlock. Belmont shoves her off, but Harley with a clothesline. Kitchen sink into a Russian Leg Sweep by Harley. Belmont gets vicious, short headbutt and a neckbreaker. She eats a back elbow and an enziguri from Cameron. Pump handle slam by Cameron. FEEL THE WRATH! IT’S HER FINISHING MOVE! COUNT TO 100!

WINNER: Harley Cameron

TIME: 1:35

THOUGHTS: FEEL THE WRATH!

RATING: **********

Lexy has Don Callis. He knows what Lexy is doing. She is trying to get him upset about the cage match at Revolution. When you are as good and as young as Kyle Fletcher is, you put nights like Revolution in the rearview mirror. Everyone wants to see Kyle, so he has a treat for us! The protostar of professional wrestling, Kyle BY GOD FLETCHER! Kyle is here to set the story straight. The cage match and the entire rivalry with Will has changed him, but nothing has changed him being the best of all-time, so he will be at Dynamite to tell us what is next for him and the Don Callis Family. They hug it out.

The masked men tag match is up next.

The Collision Cowboy Hologram is here for the main event, as he is joined by his new best friend, Kommander!

Los Titanes Del Arte vs. FRANK and Dralistico of LFI

Expected star rating: ***1/2

Nigel questions Harley about being Harley Gram. Hologram and FRANK to start us off. Hologram reverses a front face slam with a roll up. Another roll-up by Hologram leads to a headbutt from FRANK. Kommander tags in and hits a dropkick to FRANK, who is sitting on the mat. Dralistico now in. He gets the better of Kommander. Wrist control taken by Kommander, kicks to the hamstrings, he goes up and hits an arm drag. Another counter arm drag by Kommander, as Harley has to leave, she has to call a friend. BOO! Dralistico with a tiaras takes out Kommander, and FRANK goes up and over to wipe out Hologram. PIP Break.

PIP thoughts are not happening here, these guys caused that paragraph above to have a LOT of red that needed fix, so I am taking a break here. Also, I’m a sad panda that Harley left.

We’re back, as Kommander throws Dralistico into a Spanish Fly from Hologram. Cover, but FRANK breaks it up. Harley Gram is here now! Wow, what a coincidence! THIS IS AWESOME chants as Hologram and FRANK are in the ring. FRANK catches Hologram, until he doesn’t, and he plants him with a crucifix bomb. FRANK to the floor, here comes Hologram with a suicide dive! Kommander walks like the ropes like a boss and hits the Cianto De La Lindo! Kommander and Dralistico are on the top rope now. Headbutts by Dralistico, he tries a suplex, but Kommander goes up and over. He crouches him, Kommander DROPS DRALISTICO IN THE CORNER! FRANK RUNS OVER KOMMANDER! Hologram with a poison rana to FRANK! Dralistico with a springboard crucifix bomb! Everyone is down! Kommander and Dralistico again. SPANISH DESTROYER BY DRALISTICO, HOLOGRAM WITH THE SAVE! Dralistico slides to the outside, he holds Alex Abrahantes! Hologram takes out Dralistico. FRANK shoves Alex to the floor and looks at Harley Gram! Dralistico is pissed off, but here comes Kommander, walking the ropes and takes out both men! Back in the ring, Airplane spin by Hologram into a double stomp from the top by Kommander! That’s game!

WINNER: Kommander and Hologram, Los Titanes Del Arte

TIME: 12:50

THOUGHTS: Hol..E…Shit, what a match. I mean, the company could have just mailed these two shows in since they were taped and airing after March Madness, but they didn’t, and we end up with possibly one of the best TV matches for AEW so far. A real gem, lots of great action, and just an incredible showing from everyone.

RATING: ****3/4

And with that, we are done!