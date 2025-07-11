Ciocco’s AEW Collision Review 7.10.25  

SICKOS! Do not, I repeat, do not adjust your browser feed! In lieu of Theo tonight, you instead have me to cover Collision, the finally AEW-based event leading into All-In in just TWO…MORE…DAYS!

Multi-person matches seem to be the name of the game tonight, as we will have both the men and the women in 8-person matches. For the men, The Patriarchy and FTR will team up to face The Outrunners and Jet Speed, while Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart will face off with Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, and MINA! Mistico will go one-on-one with everyone’s favorite lawyer, Frank Mortos, Attorney at RAWR. All of this and, given what HAS officially been announced, so much more tonight!

So, an update on the Dealer’s Table edition for All-In. I now have 9/10 people that signed up for it, so I thank you all for the participation. Also, at the behest of everyone’s favorite pants eater, I will make the effort to color code everyone in the article, as though not to make it too monochrome in appearance. I sincerely hope that everyone finds it to their liking, and I hope that everyone enjoyed taking part in it, because I sure as hell did.

Image Credit: This very site!

The Texas residency continues, as Collision is LIVE tonight from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness, the true Collision Cowboys, are on the call tonight!

AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE! Kyle Fletcher and RPG Vice are going to open collision in a 6-man match!

Kyle Fletcher, Trent Baretta, and Rocky Romero vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong

Yes, another chance to have WE KYLE PEOPLE tonight!

LET’S GO KYLE! We get exactly what we wanted to start this match. Fletcher with a shoulder tackle, but KOR with a kitchen sink. Cole tags in, so Fletcher gets out and tags in Baretta. Cole has wrist control, Trent reverses it, and Strong tags in. Assisted neck breaker by Cole and Strong on Trent. O’Reilly tags in, double team chops and kicks from KOR and Strong. Cole in now, another kitchen sink into a basement dropkick. Cole covers for a two count. FUCK DON CALLIS chants lol. Strong and KOR work over Baretta, they intercept Romero, and Strong for a cover for a two count. Baretta uses the distraction from Fletcher to tag out to Kyle. Fletcher stomps a mudhole in Strong in the DCF corner. Fletcher with a cover for a two count. Romero tags in now, thrust chop on Strong. Baretta gets the quick tag. Baretta stops Strong from tagging in and takes him back to their corner. Romero is in with the Forever Clotheslines, but the last one misses, allowing KOR to tag in. He kicks the crap out of Romero. Baretta in illegally, Baretta does the HBK corner spot and eats a kick from KOR. KOR chucks Baretta into the barricade, then hits a missile dropkick from the apron on him. Fletcher cuts off KOR with a well-timed big boot. He poses, inciting the Paragon faction. PIP Break.

Fletcher with a scoop slam as we return from break. He takes a cheap shot on Cole and tags in Baretta. KOR tries to fight back, but Baretta shuts him down with one punch. Half-and-half is countered by KOR, double clothesline resets the match. KOR trying to tag out, he drops Baretta to the floor. Strong and Fletcher in. Strong sends Baretta from the ring and clotheslines Fletcher from the ring. Pop-up cutter for Romero and a backbreaker for Baretta. He runs by Baretta, peppering him with forearms. Cover for a two count. Baretta sends Strong into the boot of Fletcher. He tags in and hits a running big boot in the corner. Double team moves ensue from RPG Vice on Strong. Cover for a two count. The DCF members try to stop Strong from leaving their corner, but they fail. Cole is in now. Pick up neck breaker on Baretta, over the knee neck breaker on Romero. He throws Baretta to the corner and tells Fletcher to get into the ring, you son of a bitch. Kyle does tag in, and forearms happen. Kicks are exchanged, Cole catches Fletcher in the corner. Panama Sunrise! The cover, two count. Cole lowers the kneepad, but Fletcher beheads him with a lariat. Strong Zero is cut off. Romero avoids a double team suplex but not the superkick from Cole. The BOOM follows and Cole wins it for his team!

WINNER: The Paragon

TIME: 13:40

THOUGHTS: Formulaic six-man match, but it was not without its thrills and frills. Cole winning clearly means he is losing the TNT Title Saturday.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, Fletcher looks to cheap shot Cole, but Adam soused him out. Callis tells Fletcher to get out of the ring, and he does so, starring down Cole the whole time.

We were promised exclusive footage during the previous match by Schiavone. It’s a Moxley promo. For one year, they have been pushing people, testing people. For the most part, they have failed. This isn’t the job they wanted, they aren’t cut out for this, they don’t have the stomach for it. You can scour the globe and find them. Gabe Kidd says Shibata told him about fighting spirit, but you go out there and hangout with Samoa Joe and these BLEEPING idiots. Wheeler Yuta says Hobbs has beaten him up, but the Death Riders have done worse to him. Claudio says you guys don’t stand a chance against them when they are focused. Marina says they are all losers, and they don’t compare to the Death Riders. Moxley says he will go all-out. Well alright, then.

We get a Technique with Taz, focusing on the flying Fujiwara armbar as deployed by Mistico.

Harley Cameron! When she needs a boost, she gets an Idrinq. Doctor Puppet approves! Glorious!

COMMERCIALS!

Schiavone says we saw the return of Scorpio Sky last week. Sky says last week was great, but it can all go away at a moment’s notice. He is surrounded by the best there is, this is Sky Flight! Christopher Daniels says they have put together a team that is better than the sum of its parts. With them, the Sky is not the limit. Scorpio snaps his fingers, and the lights go out.

It’s time to SING!

Mistico vs. The Beast Mortos, Attorney at RAWR!

Mortos tries to attack at the bell, but Mistico avoids him. He starts running the ropes as Mortos looks on and gets hit with head scissors. Mortos tries to take Mistico out, but Mistico avoids it and hits a drop kick to his back. Mistico with a suicide dive headbutt, but Mortos is STILL on his feet, ere hooves. Mistico with ANOTHER flying headbutt, this time Mortos goes down! Mortos is returned to the ring, and Mistico hits a springboard splash for a two count. Mistico walks the ropes and hits an arm drag. Mistico misses the charge, and Mortos wallops him. He hits a power slam and an elbow and then ROARS! PIP Break.

Mortos with a press slam attempt, but Mistico escapes it as we return. Mistico with repeat kicks to slow Mortos down and a crossbody block. Tiaras takedown follows. Mortos thinks he has stopped Mistico, but he hasn’t and gets flying head scissors. Springboard back elbow, Mortos out at two. Mistico tries another head scissors, but Mortos just powers him to the mat. Powerbomb catch is reversed by Mistico with a crucifix roll through for a two count. Mortos up, pop-up Samoan Drop for a two count. Mortos fires himself up, he whips Mistico, tilt-a-world Lung Blower! Cover, two count. Tony says Mistico tapped out, but Nigel has to correct him lol. Mistico counters Mortos with a knee strike to the head. Two count ensues. Mistico with another flying arm drag. Mistico implores Mortos to strike with him. Mistico with a litany of kicks, Mortos misses his charge, Mexican Destroyer by Mistico! Mortos down in the corner, so Mistico goes to the top. Moonsault is countered with a boot from Mortos. He suckers Mortos in and hits a low throw in the corner. Around the world and into the La Mistica! Mortos gives it up immediately!

WINNER: Mistico

TIME: 10:55

THOUGHTS: A really great match, as everyone expected it to be.

RATING: ***3/4

MJF on the screen in a Mistico mask post-match. Look, he is him, he is an idiot pandering to these jabronis. At All-In, he is going to pin Mark Briscoe right away so he can’t even get into the match. MJF says he will continue to collect his masks until he has no choice but to show the whole would his ugly face. I am Maxwell Jacob Friedman, I am better than you, and you know it!

Mark Briscoe with comments now. Two days from now, the Casino Gauntlet match, he is coming to win. He doesn’t know who is coming, but he will win. he’s been in the game for 22 years, and it has been business, but now it’s personal. MJF, you piece of shit, I knew you would invoke my brother’s name. I was hoping that I would be immune to it, but every hour that goes by, I get more pissed off. My sister-in-law, my father, my family were disrespected. Saturday, my plan is to win. Sunday, I am coming back to Delaware. Whether I win or not, I will look my family in the eye and say I am not letting that shit fly. MJF, at this point, I have got to whoop your ass.

The All-Star 8-Man tag is coming up!

COMMERCIALS!

More exclusive footage after Dynamite! Renee Paquette is looking to get a word with Hangman. He should talk about this, but not with Renee. He approaches Swerve’s locker room door! Strickland, Ospreay, and Prince Nana are here. Page asks Will to give them two minutes. Page also thanks Ospreay for everything. Nana says he is going to grab some coffee and Swerve waves him away. Strickland knows what this is about, he knows what he is doing here. Ask him for him, go ahead.

Nope, says Page, He can’t do that. He is going into a suicide mission this Saturday, and he is going to do what he should have done two years ago. Page takes a seat and puts his chain down, and Strickland takes a seat as well. Page says that he had nothing to do with the Bucks and what happened at Dynasty. Strickland says he knows. Page says his son still wakes up screaming, saying that he sees Swerve in his house, and Page hates him for that. What Page did to him, he deserved it. But what pisses Page off is that he knows Swerve knows he deserves it. That is what he regrets. Do you regret what you did to him?

If you would have asked me before you became a world champion, Swerve would have said no, he would do it all again, but after Wembley, after the cage match, after losing everything, yeah, he regrets it. Page says he is bringing his family Saturday, not to the show itself, but before it. Strickland says he will stay clear of them, enjoy the show.

Page goes to leave, but Swerve says wait. That house you burned down. He was planning on raising his kids in that house. Hell, his grandchildren would have been raised there. After thinking about it, maybe it is time to let go of the past. Page walks off as Swerve grabs the chain that Page left behind.

Damn, that was deep, and I’m glad they have come to some kind of a, I guess, understanding? We’ll see how this plays out Saturday.

Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir are here. What the hell was that crap? This is baby shit, you got a death match. Marina says you aren’t a Cowboy, you are a punk bitch. Moxley says the smartest decision you ever made was to tell your family not to come to the show Saturday. The difference between Jon and Hangman is after Saturday, he will make no apologies and no excuses, in 48 hours, you will have Texas Death!

Okay so after THIS Draft Kings shill, the 8-man match will happen. For realz this time lol!

Super Duper 8-Man Tag Match: FTR and the Patriarchy vs. The Outrunners and Jet Speed

Aw, Tony is wearing an FTR sweater at ring side. Well, I have my 7-Star FTR shirt on, so brilliant minds, right? 😉

Wayne and Bailey will start us off. SPEEDBALL chants as Bailey powers Wayne to the corner. Wayne reverses it, feigns the clean break, and Wayne ducks to avoid a Bailey kick. Another lockup, wrist control by Bailey. Wayne grabs the mullet and then a headlock takeover. Bailey tries to whip Wayne, but he grabs the mullet again. Knight gets the tag, and double team moves ensue. Cover for a two count. Wayne escapes the ring, as Christian gives his son a hug! Knight blows a kiss to Mama Wayne lol. Nick on the attack back in the ring, Cage gets the tag and fires off a series of punches to Knight. Knight does multiple leapfrogs, but Cage avoids his kick. The tag to Wheeler, who hits a huge uppercut to Knight. Wheeler charges Knight, he avoids, goes up and over with the arm drag. Truth Magnum with the tag, nut Wheeler with a forearm that sends the Outrunner to the wrong part of down. Harwood with the tag, and he hammers Magnum with chops. He goes to toss him, but it is reversed. Magnum with dropkicks and a big punch. Turbo Floyd gets the tag. Double team Manhattan Drop! The cover, two count. Everyone is in the ring! The heels feign walking back to their corner, but they attack, but the faces are waiting! Everyone fighting everyone on the floor! Cage’s ass just went into Tony’s face lol. PIP Break!

Harwood has a chin lock on Knight as we return. Stunner escape by Knight, but he still can’t make the tag. Harwood charges the corner, but Bailey isn’t home. Wayne in the match now, but he runs into a back elbow. Magnum gets the tag. Punches for anyone that moves! The Outrunners run splashes on all of their opponents. One double bicep pose, YOU SON OF A BITCH! Harwood and Cage post Floyd, and Wayne with an enziguri to Magnum. Flatliners by Wayne, Magnum out at two. Cage gets the tag and chokes Magnum. Big Stoke taunts him, he lounges for him, but Wheeler runs by with a forearm shiver. Wayne back in the match, he applies the dreaded chinlock. Magnum to his feet, snap suplex to Wayne. Harwood gets the tag, Magnum tags out, but Paul Turner didn’t see it! Heel chicanery ensues! REF, YOU SUCK chants. Cobra Clutch by Sgt. Wheeler on Magnum. Wheeler clears the corner of the good guys, but he eats a dropkick for that.

Bailey finally gets the tag. Missile dropkick to Cash! Rapid fire kicks for Wayne! More kicks for Harwood! Running shooting star press by Speedball! Cover for a two count. More REF, YOU SUCK chants lol. Wheeler tries to stop Speedball from going up top, but he can’t. Wayne eats a big boot. MOONSAULT BY BAILEY ONTO EVERYONE! Harwood returned to the ring, picture perfect shooting star press! The cover, Cage saves the match with a Tatanka chop lol. Everyone, get your shit in! Shatter Machine by FTR! Another one is avoided thanks to Knight; Bailey rolls up Cash for a two count. CAGE SPEARS HARWOOD! Powerslam by Magnum to Cage! Harwood eats the corkscrew kick from Bailey! Knight to the top, UFO Splash! The cover, the win!

WINNER: The Outrunners and Jet Speed

TIME: 18:00

THOUGHTS: So much fun, these guys created a vortex of interesting styles, and it worked so well.

RATING: ****

Lexy Nair has Big Boom AJ! Apparently, he called out the Don Callis Family, and he is doing it again right now. You might have a family, but he has Big Justice and the Rizzler! They need a team of adults, so here comes Hologram and BIG TOM! Rocky Romero says this is cute. Trent Baretta says there is four of them and three of you. Kyle O’Reilly is here, for one night only, he is a member of the Conglomeration again! They will bring the BOOM.

Trent: Stop that.

I agree, Trent.

COMMERCIALS!

FTR and Big Stoke post-match. Stoke has made mistakes in his career, but trusting Christian Cage is the worst one. But enough about that, Outrunners, we will settle this once and for all. As for the tag team title match, we will be there, and whatever happens, happens. Top Guys, OUT!

Oh, PLEASE tell me FTR are in the tag match!

EDIT: Never mind, FTR and the Outrunners are on the Zero Hour. It’s something, I guess.

Shibata-San is here!

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Gabe Kidd

Kidd hits the ring and goes right after Shibata before the bell. Blows are traded, and Kidd bites the head of Shibata. Shibata follows in with a running big boot. He peppers Kidd with forearms, and Gabe escapes to the floor. Shibata leaves the ring, chases Kidd, and runs into a shoulder tackle for his trouble. Shibata is returned to the ring, but he boots Kidd off the apron and to the floor as he tries to get back into the ring. Shibata with a running boot on the floor to Kidd against the LED board. Marina is standing by watching as Shibata returns Kidd to the ring. Kidd gouges the eyes of Shibata and floors him with forearms. Stalling basement dropkick by Kidd as he taunts Shibata with his sit-down pose. PIP Break.

Kidd chops Shibata in the corner and he is eating them as we return. Shibata reverses this, bored with Kidd’s shit and hits his own chops. He also hits his own stalling basement dropkick. Float over suplex for a two count. Kidd with a big suplex for a two count. Kidd tries a powerbomb, but Shibata blocks it. Kidd cracks Shibata on the back, not once, but twice, and it sure wasn’t nice. Shibata is pissed, and he lays the shots in on Kidd. Gabe with a pump kick, but Shibata eats that. Left-handed lariat by Kidd for a one count! Shibata fires up and puts Kidd on the mat with a running kick. Slap by Shibata, rip cord slap follows. BIG kick directly to the chest by Shibata. The sleeper is put on, but here is Sheepdog Yuta! Shibata kicks him off of the apron, and this allows Kidd to hit the low blow! Piledriver finishes it.

WINNER: Gabe Kidd

TIME: 9:20

THOUGHTS: Hard hitting action throughout. Kidd wins tonight so him and the DR lose on Saturday, that seems fair lol.

RATING: ***1/4

Kris Statlander is out now. She reminds everyone that she is #1, and she will commentate for the upcoming match! That main event is coming up next!

COMMERCIALS!

Super Duper 8-Women Tag Team Match: Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, Thunder Rosa, and MINA vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Julia Hart

Athena and MINA will start us off. Arm drag by Mina, she ducks a clothesline, and she DANCES! YES! Athena isn’t impressed (unlike me) and takes Mina to the corner. Head scissors, but Athena cartwheels out. Dropkick by Mina, tag to Thunder Rosa, and a preview of their ROH Women’s Title match tomorrow night! Rosa with a arm drag to Athena, but she cuts that off with a well-timed kick to the gut. Rosa snaps off a hurrincanrana and slides over Athena’s back in the ropes. Rosa with a cover for a two count. Willow gets the tag, and she clobbers Athena with forearms. To the other corner and clotheslines. Snap suplex for a two count. Willow tags the boot of Rosa. I don’t think she understood what to do there lol. Athena slides through the legs of both women and tags in Bayne. Megan clotheslines both Willow and Rosa! MEGAN HAS WILLOW ON HER SHOULDERS AND ROSA IN HER ARMS AND HITS A FALLAWAY SLAM TO BOTH! Athena tells Bayne to throw out from the ring, and Bayne does so, sending Athena through the ropes and onto Willow. PIP Break.

Julia drops everyone from the apron as we return. She puts Willow in the tarantula. Willow catches her with the DVD to reset the match. Aminata and Thekla get the tag, and it’s on! Thekla does the matrix move and trips Aminata. The Queen sends Thekla to the apron, but Thekla suckers her in and kicks her in the head. Thekla to the top, she jumps up and over Aminata, but the Queen with a headbutt. Test Drive by the Queen! Bayne makes the save for her team. Aminata, perhaps unwisely, wants to slug it out with Megan, but she eats the Falcon Arrow. POUNCE…PERIOD BY WILLOW TO MEGAN! O-Face byb Athena! Mina to the top with a crossbody to Bayne and Hart on the floor. SPEAR by Thekla to Willow. Hart gets the tag, moonsault from the top! The pin, Mina makes the save. Mina looking Glamorous Driver, but Thekla shuts that down. Mina off the ropes with a double clothesline to Hart and Thekla! Willow and Mina to the top, but Thekla and Hart put a stop to that. Double release supplex by Hart and Thekla, as they remain upside down in the corner and look at each other in approval. Thekla is in the spider pose, but Aminata drags her out of the ring. Bayne takes care of Aminta on the floor, but a Tornado DDT by Mina takes care of Bayne! Rosa and Athena wipe each other out on the floor! Hart with the Flying Octopus, but Willow fights out. Mina with a well-timed knee to Hart, The Powerbomb from Willow finishes it!

WINNER: Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, Thunder Rosa, and MINA!

TIME: 12:40

THOUGHTS: Really fun main event, and a great showcase for the women heading into their Casino Gauntlet match this Saturday.

RATING: ***1/2

Skye Blue and Billie Starkz help the attack post-match, but here comes Anna Jay and Tay Melo! They’re in the ring! Ford and Bayne are back! Statlander is in the ring, and she comes face-to-face with Bayne!

HEY, WHY ARE YOU ENDING THE SHOW NOW? BULLSHIT I TELL YOU! BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!