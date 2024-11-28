Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.27.24  

Hey there, Sickos! It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is live and in living color, near literally! Tonight is not just any Dynamite, but it is the start of the second annual Continental Classic! Last year’s winner, Eddie Kingston, is injured and cannot take part in this year’s Classic, so we are destined to get a brand-new winner this time around. Also, as a reminder, the actual Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada, will be competing in his block, and has to win the entire tourney in order to retain his title. If anyone else wins the tourney other than Okada, they will win the Continental Title. Also, as was the case with last year’s tourney:

-Pinfall/submission wins earn a competitor three points.

-Count out victories will earn a competitor one point. Likewise, if a competitor is intentionally disqualified, his opponent will earn one point,

-There are no managers or fellow wrestlers cornering the competitors for CC matches.

As another reminder, this is the field for the Continental Classic this season:

Gold League

* Darby Allin

* Claudio Castagnoli

* Will Ospreay

* Ricochet

* Brody King

* Juice Robinson

Blue League

* Kazuchika Okada (c)

* Kyle Fletcher

* Daniel Garcia

* Mark Briscoe

* Shelton Benjamin

* The Beast Mortos

Given who we have wrestling on tonight’s episode, it would seem that both the gold and blue league will be in action on both Dynamite and Collison, as though not to pigeonhole one league to one show.

Before this show gets underway, I want to wish all my fellow Americans a Happy Thanksgiving tomorrow. For the rest of the world, well, it’s another day, but for a lot of us, it’s a day off from work in the (little bit past) middle of the week!

Also, one final note from me, be on the lookout this Friday, as yours truly will be posting the recap for TNA Turning Point! I’ve done Dynamite, I’ve done Raw, I even did MLW Battle Riot, can I enjoy TNA once more? Find out Friday!

Okay, enough talking, let’s get to some wrestling!

We are LIVE From the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois! Our announcers are Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuiness.

We’re starting with a video package and highlights from Full Gear. Of course, much like the preview of the PPV, this recap also is narrated with “November Rain” by Guns ‘N Roses. I still wonder just how much Tony Khan paid Axl Rose for the right to license this song.

We follow that with a hype video for the Continental Classic. Definitely looking forward to what happens this year!

To the arena now, we’re wasting no time, getting our first match underway!

Before the match starts, we get a promo from MVP. He has announcement and hypes up the Chicago crowd. He is standing between two of the greatest wrestlers to ever step in the ring. It’s like he’s standing between Walter Payton and Micheal Jordan.

(This gets an MVP chant).

Tonight, it’s not about him, it’s about the Syndicate. When MVP offers you the business card, it’s like giving you the golden ticket. It can change your life for the better, if you’re smart, or if you’re stupid like Swerve Strickland, it can turn into trouble. At Full Gear, Bobby Lashley beat the snot out of Strickland.

(We get video highlights from the match. Clearly, it shows Bobby getting the better of Swerve).

Swerve is amazing, he is a former champion. But he is not the most dangerous man in wrestling, Bobby Lashley is a walking Armageddon. They are here to win championships and then leverage that for more money and more power. The Standard of Excellence, Shelton Benjamin, is here to show how great they are. What do they do? They hurt people!

Continental Classic Match – Blue League: Shelton Benjamin (0 points) vs. Mark Briscoe (0 points)

Both men circle as we get a DEM BOYS chant to start. Handshake before we get a lock up, both men go to the ropes. Another lockup, this time Briscoe gets the upper hand with a chop. Benjmain runs over Briscoe and hits a release suplex. Excalibur mentions that the winner of the Gold League will face the Blue League runner up, and the Blue League winner will face the Gold League runner up at World’s End. Both men go to the outside, Benjamin catches Briscoe and hits a release overhead suplex. Benjmain whips Briscoe from the barricade to the ring apron. Shelton gets back in as the ref counts. Benjamin back outside, but Briscoe sends him headfirst into the ring post. Mark back in, hits the ropes, DIVE through the ropes onto Shelton. Mark sends Shelton back into the ring and goes to the top rope. Benjmain shows that world class athleticism off and gets to the top to catch Briscoe with a suplex from the top! PIP BREAK.

And we’re back, with both men back in the ring. Benjmain catches Briscoe with a kitchen sink, cover, two count. Benjamin tries a sleeper hold, but Briscoe quickly makes it to the ropes. Benjmain corners Briscoe, who is down in the corner, and lays in some forearms. Briscoe back up, and he eats Shelton’s strikes. For some reason, Schiavone just referred to Benjmain as Lashley.

Like, seriously, Tony?

Briscoe has Benjmain up, hits the DVD, follows that with running knee! Briscoe up top, FROGGY BOW!

THAT’S TWICE THAT TONY HAS CALLED SHELTON BOBBY! GEEZ!!!

Benjamin rolls away to the floor, but Briscoe follows him, Cactus Jack elbow drop on the floor! Benjamin thrown back in, another Froggy Bow, but Shelton gets the knees up. High angle overhead suplex by Shelton. Another one! Brsicoe breaks the go-behind, enziguri! Briscoe tries the Jay Driller, but Benjmain fights out only for Mark to reverse it for a two count. Benjamin stops Briscoe with a knee, another knee in the corner. Thrust kick, but it’s a 2.99999999999999! Another thrust kick leads to the Exploder, and the power slam finishes it for Benjmain!

WINNER: Shelton Benjamin (3 points)

TIME: 11:44

THOUGHTS: Good match between two good wrestlers. Hope spots for Briscoe, but Benjmain showed off his world class athleticism and won.

RATING: ***1/4

We get another CC promo, with the upcoming schedule to World’s End.

COMMERCIAL TIME!

We’re back, as Excalibur…

I’m sorry, I meant Tony Schiavone, Freudian slip…

Is here with Mercedes Mone. She comes out with Kamille and both of her titles. Chhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiicccccccccccccccaaaaaaaaaaaaaagggggggoooooooooooooooo! You better say hello to your C-E-O! Apparently, Tony says that Mone and Kris Statlander went to the longest women’s match in AEW history. Mone takes the mic from Tony. Kris gave her one of the toughest matches of her career, and she is legit. But she is the greatest TBS Champion of all time, and she showed how a real woman does the job right. Kamille, since you can’t get the job done, I want to tell you.

Kamille: SHUT UP!!!!!!

She wants to know id Mone is stupid or dumb? You can’t fire Kamille, because she quits.

Um, okay?

Mone screams without the mic like she’s Vickie Guererro.

Back to highlights from the Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall match. Say what you want about the match, but it was harmless fun. Well, except for AJ, apparently, he suffered an injury during the match.

-Back to the arena, and it is time for the ROH World Title Match!

ROH World Title Match: “The Neueve” Chris Jericho (C) vs. “Big Tom” Tomohiro Ishii

The bell rings, as Big Bill and Bryan Keith have joined commentary. Apparently, they brought a sapling to ring side, and it will grow and becoming a Learning Tree one day! Aw, nice! A Devin Hester reference by Big Bill as both men trade chops to start the match. Jericho is the first to break. CHOP FOREVER chant now, and the Chop Fest is broken up by a German Suplex by Ishii. We’re in no sell mode, as Jericho hits a butterfly suplex, Ishii gets up with a clothesline, but Jericho gives as good as he gets. Both men are on the ring apron now, Jericho waves to his fans, and then PLANTS Ishii with a DDT on the apron! Big Bill looks shocked as they cut to the announce table. Jericho slams Ishii’s head off the table and then chucks the top of the table at Ishii. Back into the ring, and Ishii goes back to the chops.

Annnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnd we’re doing the Chop Fest again.

(Seriously, Big Bill’s wisdom is WAY more interesting than this match)

Oh, look, open handed slaps now! I wonder who will win this one? Ishii, you say. Wild! Jericho is bleeding from the mouth, as we go to PIP!

And we’re back, as Jericho falls to the mat, and Ishii is holding himself up on the ropes. Big Bill is very proud of Jericho, he doesn’t give up, you know! Both men are on top now, SUPERPLEX from the top rope by Jericho, but Ishii is up first. Jericho is in shock, as we now have a forearm battle in the middle of the ring! Variety! Jericho with a release German Suplex . Judas Effect is countered as Ishii elbows Jericho in the back of the head. Jericho plants Ishii and hits the Lionsault, for the pin, 2.9! Big Bill says the Stone Pitbull is barking up the wrong tree. Jericho hits the Codebreaker and the Judas Effect. The cover, BUT IT’S JUST A ONE COUNT! ISHII IS NOT HUMAN! Ishii with an upper body SPEAR, the cover, 2.75! ISHII WITH A CODEBREAKER! BIG LARIATO! COVER! 2.7777! Ishii has Jericho up, blocked, gets an Enziguri instead. Ishii off the ropes, JUDAS EFFECT BY JERICHO! ANOTHER ONE! Jericho pins, that’s game!

WINNER: Chris Jericho (still champion)

TIME: 13:00

THOUGHTS: The first 2/3 of the match was a slog, and Big Bill’s commentary was the highlight of this match. The ending sequence was creative, but this match felt way longer than it ran for.

RATING: **1/2

We go backstage to The Remarkable Renee Paquette. She has Swerve Stickland and Prince Nana. Rebuilding is something that Swerve does well. He will be back. Max Castor passes by, as Strickland wants to know what is funny. Max beat Swerve at Prudential Center. He does some line about fire, and Strickland grabs Castor and pushes him to the wall, then throws him on top of the gear box. Strickland with a running punt that Randy Orton would appreciate. Nana has to drag Strickland away.

COMMERCIALS!!!

We’re back, as Nigel…

Ugh, sorry guys, did it again…

Schiavone is in the ring and brings out Hangman Adam Page. While he comes out, Excalibur lets us know the severity of the injuries that Orange Cassidy suffered at Full Gear. Tony says that Page lost at Full Gear, punched Christopher Daniels, and then attacked Wheeler Yuta. Page grabs the mic, he says if Daniels wants to get in his way, he will knock him out for good. He held up his end of the deal, but Christian Cage did not. Cage failed, so tonight, Page will do what he should have done in the first place. His intention has always been to be the AEW World Champion. It should have bever been Swerve’s, it shouldn’t have been Bryan’, not Jon’s, and certainly not Christians. Jay White comes out to the stage to interrupt. GUNS UP FOR BANG BANG GANG BABY! White has a question for Page. What happened in your match at Full Gear with White? What happened in your match at WrestleDream? Page lost BOTH of those matches. If anyone is going after the one true king, it will not be Hangman, it will be the Switchlade! If you want to do it again…

But PAC is here to attack White! Wheeler Yuta into the ring, he chop blocks Hangman! Seemingly Page and White are working together! But Hangman takes out White with a clothesline! Marina Shafir hits Hangman with the case! White goes to hit Bladerunner on Shafir, but here comes Jon Moxley. he puts on a sleeper hold, and Shafir takes Jay down and puts on her own choke. Everyone stomps on White now. White held up, PAC hits him in the face with the briefcase. They all leave the ring and head to the back, as Yuta gets one more kick in on Page. As they retreat, Claudio Castagnoli comes down to the ring for his match. This leads to a promo for World’s End, featuring Jon and the Big Wheelers.

Continental Classic Match – Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli (0 points) vs. Ricochet (0 points)

The bell rings, and we have our first lockup. As one would expect, Claudio got the better of that one. Claudio shoves off Ricochet and shoulder blocks him to the mat. Claudio tries it again, but Ricochet snaps off a hurricanrana. Another one, but a third attempt is blocked by Claudio. Ricochet reverses Claudio and hits a THIRD hurricanrana. Ricochet goes to fly, but Claudio walks away, so Ricochet poses in the middle of the ring. Both men on the floor, Ricochet is caught off the apron by Claudio and drops him on the guard rail. Another one, as Castagnoli enters the ring to break the count. Back outside, an Irish whip and then a clothesline against the barricade floors Ricochet. Claudio throws Ricochet back into the ring, but Ricochet dropkicks Claudio off the apron. Tope Suicida, as Ricochet nearly takes Claudio into the first row! Back in the ring, Ricochet up top, but Claudio shakes the ropes to crotch Ricochet. HUGE clothesline in the corner by Claudio, cover, a two count as we go to PIP!

Sorry, no PIP thoughts this time, as I clean up some stuff in that previous paragraph!

And we’re back, as Ricochet tries to break Claudio’s grip on him. Ricochet low bridges Castagnoli to the floor, and he hits (kind of) a dive on the floor. Back in the ring, Ricochet is grabbed out of midair by Claudio. Big boot by Claudio into the pin, two count. Ricochet cuts off an uppercut attempt, jumps off the shoulders of Claudio, take him around the world as Claudio hits the floor. Another dive, and Ricochet returns Claudio to the ring. A moonsault from Ricochet gets him a two count. Ricochet tries to pick up Castagnoli, but he ends up eating a European Uppercut. A cover, another two count. Running Stomp from Castagnoli leads to a Sharpshooter. Claudio transitions into a Crossface in the middle of the ring. Ricochet rolls over to pin Claudio for a two count. Another Uppercut gets Claudio a two. Ricola Bomb countered into a roll up for a two count. Both men on the floor now as Claudio launches Ricochet into the barricade. Castagnoli crotches Ricochet on the barricade. Ouch. Claudio returns to the ring to accept the count out, but here comes Ricochet as he breaks the count. LARIATO from Claudio and that’s game!

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli (3 points)

TIME: 13:10

THOUGHTS: Fun match between two great wrestlers. Ricochet bounced off of Claudio well, and Castagnoli used his power to get the win.

RATING: ***1/2

To the back with Renee, she has Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis. This is the professional wrestling business, and they didn’t just beat Will Ospreay, they decimated him and skinned him. Kyle is bigger, stronger, faster, smarter, and better looking than Ospreay. Kyle made it 100% definitive that he is better than Will, and the Continental Classic is another chance for Kyle to show how good he is. This belongs to the Proto Star!

Back in the arena, we have Adam Cole (BAYBAY) with Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. Cole has the mic. He is so sick and tired of playing this game. If Max was half the man he was, he would fight him, but he is a little bitch. After what he did to Roderick Strong, he will beat MJF within an inch of his pathetic life.

He is interrupted by Kyle O’Reilly. With all due respect, Cole fought Max, and this is why he is in this situation. Let Kyle fight MJF. Cole says what Kyle said last week stuck with him, and he has to be the one to handle MJF. Kyle isn’t doing this for Cole, he’s doing this for Roddy.

On the screen, MJF is playing piano. In regard to either one of them fighting Max, he thought long and hard about it for 20 seconds, and he says no. Apparently, next week is the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale, and all he is thinking about is playing his theme song on the piano.

Cole says he will officially be the first to enter that damn battle royale. Kyle cuts in, he will be the second to enter the battle royale.

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as Excalibur announces that Hangman Page and Wheeler Yuta will face off on Collison this Saturday, with a special start time at 4:00PM EST!

To the ring, here comes Jamie Hayter!

Wrestle Dynasty International Cup Qualifying Match: Queen Aminata vs. Jamie Hayter

The winner of this match (and Willow and Serena) will move on to challenge for any title shot they want at Wrestling Dynasty. Both ladies lock up and go to the corner, clean break. Another lockup, to the corner, another clean break by Jamie. Another lockup, and Jamie takes arm control and head control of Aminata. Escape into a hip toss and headlock by the Queen. Hayter with a roll up for a two count. Elbow strike by Jamie, she slams the Queen’s head in the corner. Jamie with some chops, but the Queen responds with her own. They keep trading in the corner, throwing the other woman in the corner. Jamie takes control with a series of overhand chops, but The Queen says no and hits back with her own. Jamie with the suplex into the corner as we go to PIP.

And we're back, as both ladies trade forearms in the middle of the ring. Jamie gets the better of that, but they follow each other into the ropes with forearms. Aminata with a snap suplex, and two forearms' floors Hayter. Aminata with the running knee to the face, Queen covers for a two count. Aminata catches Jamie, she suplexs Jamie on her face. Aminata to the top rope, Jamie moves. Jamie hits a backbreaker, Aminata counters Hayterade with a roll-up. Another roll-up, it's Jamie's turn! Jamie locks in a submission choke, but Aminata rolls through for a two count. Big boot by Jamie, but Aminata kicks out at two. HAYTERADE connects, and Jamie moves on!

WINNER: Jamie Hayter

TIME: 9:00

THOUGHTS: Fun match, Jamie had the advantage with her power, but Aminata kept her off-balance with her quickness and counters.

RATING: ***

Post-match, it looks like Julia Hart will come out, but it’s just mind games.

Earlier today, Renee sat down with Mina Shirakawa. If Mariah could betray Toni Storm, then Mina figured May would turn on her. This is the real Mariah May. She is so selfish, and she has to kill anyone who gets close to her. If that is the real Mariah May, she will introduce her to the real Mina! But here is May and she hits Mina from behind with a bottle and whips her with her title belt. SHE WANTS MINA!

So do we, Mariah, so do we.

The title match is official for Winter is Coming, as May will defend against Shirakawa.

We get highlights of Daniel Garcia dethroning Jack Perry at Full Gear. Our main event featuring Brody King and Darby Allin is after these COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as it is time for the MAIN EVENT of the evening!

Continental Classic Match – Gold League: Brody King (0 points) vs. Darby Allin (0 points)

Crazy guy versus brutal guy, who will win? Filthy rotten of Excalibur to wait until the main event to mention that Justin Roberts is from Chicago.

The bell rings, as Darby wants to shake hands with Brody. They do, and King launches Allin to the corner. It should be noted that Darby has wrap around his ribs, and a bandage on his head as he committed GTA at Full Gear. Brody overpowers Darby and covers him for a two count. Brody smashes Darby in the corner, slaps him, and Beals him across the ring. Darby is dead, but not really, because he never dies. Darby is sat on the top rope and is slapped to the floor, where he fell (literally, like his theme song says). PIP Break!

Remember guys, Collision is on this Saturday at 4:00PM and will be followed by Rampage at 6:00PM!

We return, as both men are now dead on the floor. To mourn the seriousness of this, no one on commentary speaks for ten seconds because sure, why not? Both men back in the ring now, as Brody crotches Darby. ARF! ARF! ARF! CANNONBALL in the corner from King, the cover, two count.

(Still no commentary. Okay?)

King puts Allin on top, follows him, Allin bites the finger of King. AVALANCHE CODE RED gets a two count!

(Oh hey, the three stooges are back!)

Darby with a tope to Brody out on the floor. COFFIN DROP to King on the floor! ANOTHER COFFIN DROP TO KING WHILE HE’S ON THE FLOOR! Both men are dead, as Darby’s pink coat lays by him. HOLY SHIT chant. Darby back in the ring, here comes King, ANOTHER COFFIN DROP attempt, but King catches him in a choke! GONZO BOMB BY KING AND THAT’S ALL SHE WROTE!

WINNER: Brody King

TIME: 9:40

THOUGHTS: You’ve seen one Darby Allin match, you’ve seen them all. This is another example of tonight’s match formula, big man and little man. Not bad, but not great.

RATING: ***

Post-match, Claudio Castagnoli tries to enter the ring with a chair to attack Allin, but Brody stops him on the ring steps.

And with that we’re done. No over-run? Oh, college basketball, gotcha.