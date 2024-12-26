Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.25.24  

Well, hello there, fellow Sickos! Dynamite comes to us tonight on an evening of much Festivus, and I don’t know about the lot of you, but I’ve had my fill of food and my gifts (of what I have also given as well). It’s time for tonight’s episode of Dynamite in an environment that has been friendly to wrestling over the years.

So, how are you all tonight? With World’s End on the horizon this Saturday, I have been laying the framework for my PPV preview during a hectic work week. All I have to do is patch in the four men who will be going to Orlando to compete in the semifinals and finals of the Continental Classic, and it will be a done deal.

I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank Lee Sanders for his coverage of Rampage that he has provided for us. With the end of Rampage this Friday, it will be one less show for AEW and one writer who will be drifting on into other ventures.

And, just to wrap up this long-winded introduction, with the final matches of the CC coming up tonight, here are the updated standings headed into crunch time:

Blue League

Mark Briscoe (9 points)

Kyle Fletcher (9 points)

Kazuchika Okada (7 points)

Daniel Garcia (7 points)

Shelton Benjamin (6 points)

The Beast Mortos (0 points)

Gold League

Claudio Castagnoli (9 points)

Ricochet (9 points)

Darby Allin (6 points)

Will Ospreay (6 points)

Brody King (6 points)

Kommander (0 points)

And as a reminder, the rules are as such:

-Winners earn three points.

-A time limit draw earns each competitor a point.

-There is a 20-minute time limit draw.

-There are no seconds at ring side.

Tonight, we are NOT live from the Hammerstein Ballroom in downtown Manhattan, New York! Our commentators are Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and after a long layoff, Taz is back to call the action (in his relative hometown).

We’re wasting absolutely NO time getting right into the action tonight!

Continental Classic – Gold League: Will Ospreay (6 points) vs. Brody King (6 points)

This atmosphere in the Hammerstein is amazing, they brought it for Final Battle and for Collision last weekend. The fans are already going into the chants, beautiful. Ospreay tries to kick and keep King away, to the corner. Ospreay tries a whip, King is too big. Hurrincanrana attempt thwarted by King. Ospreay off the ropes, runs into a tattooed brick house. Powerslam by King for two. King looking for a splash, Ospreay gets the knees up. King catches Ospreay, Ganzo Bomb attempted, Will with the Hurrincanrana. Out on the floor, King evades a dive, but he ends up eating the steps. King is unphased, and hits Will with a spinebuster on the steps. King is in control now, slamming Ospreay into the barricade at both ends. King just fist bumped a young fan in a wheelchair at ring side. Aw.

Back in the ring, King with a cravat. Ospreay to his feet, his punches have little effect. King with one punch makes Will look like a drunken bar patron. Will tries again, off the ropes, BIG back body drop by King takes us to PIP Break!

PIP THOUGHTS:

-AEW is coming to Max! Haven’t you heard?

-80% of women struggle with hair damage? At least you don’t lose it as fast as we men do!

-Fine, keep the beard!

-Arm & Hammer, seriously, do you have ANY other commercials?

-Dovato should not be taken if you are allergic to it. To find out, take it, and let us know if your cheeks swell up to the size of bowling balls.

-Family Guy is one of those shows I used to love, but over time, I just fell out of love with it.

And we’re back, as King has a standing chancery on Ospreay. King with a release Fisherman Suplex. Ospreay between the legs, off the ropes, big enziguri sends King to the floor. Ospreay up to the top rope, Sky Press Twister on King! Back in the ring, Ospreay from the top, hits King with a flying elbow. Cover for a two count. Osrpeay tries a powerbomb (maybe) and King fights out of that. Both men in the middle of the ring, trading chops. I don’t think this will end well for Will, I’m just saying. King corners Ospreay, he gives five forearms to eat one. King puts Ospreay on the top, licks his hand, BIG CHOP sends Will down to the floor!

Forearms by King, charges in with Will in the chair, crossbody against the guard rail. King throws Ospreay into the ring. ARF! ARF! ARF! CANNONBALL BY KING! The cover, 2.5! OSPREAY chants now, as Will is trying to get off the mat. King with stomps, puts his foot on the back of Ospreay. These only pisses Will off, as he gets to his feet. Forearm feast! Chop battle now, but Will is giving as good as he gets. Thrust kick by Ospreay, rolling elbow by King. A hook kick by Will. Another one! Tries the Oscutter, but King swats him away like a fly! King looking for something, but Will over the top. HE GETS BRODY UP AND HITS THE STYLES CLASH! COVER, 2.8! Ospreay is feeling it, until he runs right into a lariat! ANOTHER BIG LARIAT, KING FOR THE COVER, 2.9! ANOTHER LARIAT! ANOTHER PIN, 2.5! Ganzo Bomb again, Will out the back door, lariat of his own! Cover, but King kicks out at one! HIDDEN BLADE BY OSPREAY, BUT KING KICKS OUT AT 2.9! Ospreay looking for the big shot! HE GOT HIM UP, STORM BREAKER!!! THE COVER, IT’S OVER!!!

WINNER: Will Ospreay (9 points)

TIME: 15:30

THOUGHTS: That was fun, and it was more than just a big man little man match, this one ruled. It felt like either one of them could win.

RATING: ****

In the back with the Remarkable Renee Paquette. The Hurt Syndicate Walk in, but Christopher Daniels and Security are here. She says that everyone not named Shelton Benjmain have been banned from the arena. MVP says step off the gas and wishes Renee a Merry Christmas.

More action, right now!

Continental Classic – Gold League: Ricochet (9 points) vs. Darby Allin (6 points)

Ricochet lets the fans get to him early on, as Darby sits in the corner. Early lock up, Darby gets the better of that. Fans are ALL over Ricochet. Amazing. Darby with a headlock, takes Ricochet over. Darby with a pin for a two count, and keeps the headlock applied. Ricochet rolls through to break the hold, but Allin goes right back to it. Interesting to have Darby come out here and keep Ricochet grounded, I liked it, it is different. Ricochet takes the low road with a jab to Darby as we go to PIP!

PIP THOUGHTS:

-Max programming, because you know, AEW is going there, too!

-Hey Drake, you hiding to stay away from Kendrick?

-ARM AND HAMMER, GET A DIFFERENT COMMERCIALS! JEEZ LOUISE!

-Progressive has SO many spokespeople.

-This commercial for the Blues and Blackhawks game is hilarious.

And we’re back, as Ricochet whips Darby into the corner. Darby rolls out to the floor, as Ricochet has a roll of toilet paper, he throws it into the crowd. Allin takes this opportunity to trip Ricochet on the apron. Ricochet fights back, slamming Darby into barricade, while the toilet paper is back at ring side. Nice. Darby whips Ricochet and tries to follow in with a back splash, but he misses. Ricochet with a thrust kick, throws Allin back into the ring. Ricochet off the top with a springboard clothesline for a two count. Ricochet off the top with a 450, rolls through, quick pins are now traded. Allin dropkicks Ricochet between the ropes and to the floor. Darby’s suicide dive attempt ends up with Ricochet catching him with a knee to the head. Ricochet pulls out a table and sets it up. Referee Paul Turner admonishes him for this. Ricochet sets Allin on the table and hits forearms. Allin tries to gouge the eyes, but Ricochet with punches now. Ricochet back in the ring and to the top rope. 630 SENTON BY RICOCHET TO THE FLOOR, PUTTING DARBY AND HIMSELF THROUGH THE TABLE! Another PIP Break:

-Impractical Jokers are just lame jokers.

-Charmin, if it’s good enough for bear butts, it’s good enough for your bare butt!

-Something here about drug allergies.

-Christmas films, on Prime!

-PayPal, pay anywhere, even in the desert!

-The…same…freaking…Arm & Hammer commercial!

-Cars.com can make you feel better about the number of babies you expect!

We’re back, as Ricochet stomps on Allin the ring. He rips the tape off the ribs of Allin and goes to the apron. Ricochet with a springboard double stomp right over the referee to Allin. Ricochet peppers Allin in the back with forearms as Turner checks on him. Chops from Ricochet now. Ricochet puts Allin on the top rope. Allin fires up, looking sadistic as he knocks Ricochet off the top. Undeterred, Ricochet fights back on the top rope. Finger rake across the back of Ricochet. AVALANCHE CODE RED FROM THE TOP! ANOTHER ONE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RING! THE COVER, TWO COUNT! Allin to the top, looking for the Coffin Drop, but Ricochet rolls to the apron. Allin follows, but Ricochet snaps the neck of Allin three times. Springboard splash is missed by Ricochet, and Allin locks in the Fujiwara arm bar! Justin Roberts tells us there is two minutes left. Ricochet reaches for the ropes, but Allin turns into a Venus De Milo! Ricochet gets his leg on the rope to break the hold. One minute remaining, one minute! Ricochet hits a standing knee strike in the corner. Standing suplex by Ricochet, but Allin counters. Allin to the top rope, Coffin Drop, but the time has expired!

WINNER: Time limit draw (Ricochet 10 points, Allin 7 points)

TIME: 20:00

THOUGHTS: Interesting strategy to have Darby come out and wrestle and keep Ricochet grounded. It eventually broke out into the match that you expected it would, and it was a good one, indeed.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, Roberts announces that Ricochet has clinched a spot in the semifinals at World’s End via the time limit draw. A dismayed Darby goes up the ramp, and as Kommander and Alex Abrahantes come out, he whispers something to them.

To the back with Switchblade Jay White. Jay knows the truth, Jon is not unbeatable, not in a one-on-one match with the Switchblade. He will find his way to Moxley, even if it is in a crowded room.

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as Claudio has made his entrance during the commercials, depriving us of that sweet theme song.

AEW Continental Classic – Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli (9 points) vs. Kommander (0 points)

Claudio with the power game to start, catching Kommander off the top rope with a spinebuster. He puts Kommander on his shoulders, he goes to the top like he is King Kong. STAGGERED GUT BUSTER FROM THE TOP ROPE! That was creative. Two count follows. Claudio hammers Kommander in the corner with shots to the ribs and a kick. Kommander back to his feet, but not for long, as Claudio smacks him down. Double stomp from Claudio, the cover for a two count.

(I think someone should cover for Excalibur; he suddenly lost his voice).

Kommander tries a poison rana, but Claudio holds on and goes over the top rope with Kommander. He slams him face first on the apron. Claudio on the apron, tries to get back in get in, but Kommander kicks him in the quad. Kommander off the ropes, tries a hurincanrana from the apron, looked like a botch there. Didn’t look good. Kommander now with the salute, over the corner with a splash. Back in the ring, Kommander looking for an abdominal stretch submission, but Claudio to the corner. Kommander to the top, but Claudio sweeps out his legs. Nothing fancy, as Claudio drops Kommander knee first on the top rope and then kicks Kommander to the floor. Kommander goes under the ring, he find’s Darby’s pink coat, there are brass knuckles! He hits Claudio with them! Kommander to the top rope, Shooting Star Press! The pin, that’s an upset!

WINNER: Kommander

TIME: 7:30

THOUGHTS: Decent match, the little conversation on the ramp makes total sense now, as Darby was helping Kommander to screw Claudio over.

RATING: **3/4

Post match, the Big Wheelers are here, as they beat down Kommander. Jay White is here, but it’s a decoy for Orange Cassidy to attack! Orange Punch to PAC! Beach Break for Yuta! Here is Jon Moxley now, hits White with his briefcase. Cassidy tries an Orange Punch, but Jon hits him with the briefcase. Jon on the mic. As long as he is breathing, this is as close as either of these guys will get to his title. You are delusional if…

But he’s cut off as Hangman Page is here. Page, White, and Cassidy have surrounded Moxley, Orange Punch! Buckshot Lariat! Bladerunner! White goes to pick the briefcase up off the mat, but Page puts his foot down. Cassidy puts on his sunglasses, and suddenly everything stops. Amazing lol.

Video package for Kris Statlander-Mercedes Mone II!

The breakneck speed continues, as the coin has hit the floor, BITCH!

Continental Classic – Blue League: Kazuchika Okada (7 points) vs. Shelton Benjamin (6 points)

Excalibur confirms that Ricochet has won the Gold League, and Will Ospreay is second place, as both men are heading to Orlando. Handshake between Okada and Benjamin to open the match. That’s nice. Chain wrestling to start us off, no surprise. Benjamin takes Okada to the ropes, reversed. Okada gives a clean break. Okada looking for an early Rainmaker, avoided by Benjamin. Both men trade hip tosses, and we reset. Okada bails out to the floor. Benjamin to the floor, but Okada with a kick and a DDT on the floor. Back in the ring, Okada with the scoop slam. Benjmain up to his feet, to the top rope, suplex down to the mat! Cover for a two count! PIP Break!

PIP thoughts:

-Wipeout, watch for Camille!

-Same Family Guy ad.

-Same Arm & Hammer ad.

-Hey, look, Charmin has MORE than one ad! Learn it, y’all!

-That poor green mucus blob takes so much abuse.

-Uh oh, look out, another detergent has taken aim. It’s All!

-Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr. Drugs and allergies.

We’re back, as both men trade punches in the middle of the ring. Okada with a running back elbow off the ropes. Both men to their feet, Okada with a splash in the corner and a DDT. Cover for a two count. Benjmain up, hits an enziguri. Benjamin has Okada up, he fights out, but Shelton picks the ankle. Ankle lock applied. Okada rolls over and kicks Benjmain away. Okada’s turn for a submission, as he puts on the money clip. Benjmain backs into the corner to break the hold. Okada snatches up Benjmain, knee assisted neckbreaker. Okada with a scoop slam, looking for the elbow drop. He hits it. Okada with the middle finger pose!

Okada with a German Suplex. Make that two. Rainmaker attempt is ducked, and Shelton with a German. Two in a row. Three in a row. The fans appreciate it, as Benjmain goes up the ladder with a knee strike. Benjamin looking for something, but it’s reversed into a small package for a two count. Benjmain off the ropes, drop kick by Okada. Rainmaker attempt is countered with a flatliner! Cover for a two. RAINMAKER CONNECTS, AND THAT IS GAME!

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada (10 points)

TIME: 12:30

THOUGHTS: Another good match between two extremely talented wrestlers. That’s all you can ask for in a tournament that emphasizes wrestling and not the outside crap.

RATING: ***3/4

In the back, Renee has Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana. What does 2025 have in store for them? Do you hear the people? When you had the 2024 that Swerve had, the losses don’t compare to the gains that he had. Ricochet interrupts. Did you see how he beat Darby? (He didn’t, tho). He is going to the Finals and will do what STEPHON cannot do. Swerve is not rooting against Ricochet, he wants AEW to succeed. But don’t blow it, because if he does, he will embarrass Ricochet. he laughs in his face and walks away. Ricochet says that is why he doesn’t have a house anymore, and we get a really fast and awkward cut to commercials.

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back with a New York Minute! Chris Jericho says that he was caught off guard by Anthony Bowens, but he says he will see him at Rampage this Friday! Merry Christmas to all, and to all, a good night!

That newcomer Toni Storm makes her way out to the ring!

Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie

Toni wants to shake hands to start, but Taya kicks her in the face. She hits more kicks, and then some chops in the ropes. Kick, knee, and a lariat by Taya. SHE’S A ROOKIE chant. LOL! Clotheslines by Taya in the corner puts Toni down. Taya with a hip attack and she puts her booty in Toni’s face. Damn. Taya with a pin, barely a one count. Toni fights back with some clotheslines, she charges, mises, but hits an elbow on Taya. Deonna Purazzo grabs the ankle of Toni, as Taya slides out of the ring and posts Toni. PIP Break!

Sorry, the thoughts are being saved, I have to study this match for science!

And we’re back, as both women are trading forearms. Toni takes Taya to the corner, she charges, but Taya goes out and under the legs of Toni for a roll up, it gets her a two count. Taya off the ropes with the misdirection, lariat. Taya misses an attack on Toni, and Storm hits the Lou Thesz Press. Hip attack in the corner! Strom Zero countered by a slap from Taya. Toni gives as good as she gets, but Taya with a SPEAR to Toni. Storm catches Taya with a small package for the win!

WINNER: Toni Storm

TIME: 7:05

THOUGHTS: A match that existed, nothing special, but never mad to see Toni win, or Taya in the ring. It’s a shame that this match is a massive afterthought on this show, and The Vendetta have absolutely no traction.

RATING: **1/4

Video package for the upcoming Adam Cole and MJF match.

The main event between Daniel Garcia and Kyle Fletcher is up next!

COMMERCIALS!

We return, as Renee has Hangman Page. She wants to know if these men are working together. Page says he is going to make Moxley pay at World’s End. Christopher Daniels is here. He says Page is right, he would have reacted the same way that he did. Page wants to know how Daniels can help him. Daniels says everyone else backup going into the title match. Daniels says if he needs a friend, he will be there. Page mumbles something about Christmas and walks way.

Here comes Daniel Garcia for our main event!

Continental Classic Match – Blue League: Kyle Fletcher (9 points) vs. Daniel Garcia (7 points)

The bell rings and we get a kick lockup. Fletcher shows off as he rolls into the middle of the ring. Another lockup, Garcia takes Fletcher to the corner. DANNY DOES THE DANCE! It’s so awesome that Kyle goes to the floor. Fletcher back in for another lockup. Fletcher cuts off the headlock takeover and hits a shoulder tackle. FUCK YOU FLETCHER chants. Garcia goes to pick the ankle, but Fletcher kicks him in the face and talks crap. Garcia fires up with punches, taking Fletcher to the corner. Garcia to the top, hits some punches, but Fletcher drops Garcia over the turnbuckle and to the floor. FUCK DON CALLIS chants now, and he’s not even here. That’s true heel heat! Garcia with chops, he tries the punches again, but Fletcher counters with a powerbomb on the apron! PIP Break!

PIP Thoughts:

-New Year, New AEW, New MAX!

-Someone put the Corona commercial in a time capsule and fire off to the year 2100, okay?

-At this point, I can’t even make jokes about drugs and allergies. Just…BLAH!

-Head and Shoulders Bare is the bare minimum. I don’t doubt them.

-Princess cruise lines, no thanks!

We’re back, as Fletcher stalks Garcia, putting the boot to his throat. Fletcher picks up Garcia, forearm to the face. DG Chant now. Is that for Dollar General? Garcia fires up, he gets the better of the forearms. Two misdirects, clothesline by Garcia, another one drops Fletcher. Fletcher charges the corner and finds no one, as he goes up and over the top to the floor. Fletcher sits in the chair, looking like he is constipated. Garcia with a dropkick to Fletcher. Back on the apron, Garcia hits a draping neckbreaker for a two count. Fletcher reverses Garcia hits a snap German. BIG BOOT in the corner follows. Fletcher looking for something that Garcia reverses with a guillotine. Fletcher fights out, but Garcia puts on another guillotine on the apron. Fletcher with a brain buster on the apron! Back in the ring, BIG Liger Bomb by Fletcher! The cover, 2.9! Fletcher chargers, but Garcia tries the Dragon Tamer. Low blow by Fletcher! SHEER DROP BRAINBUSTER BY FLETCHER, BUT GARCIA KICKS OUT AT 2.99! Fletcher looks like he dumped in his nappy of fear and puts Garcia on the top rope. Slaps from Fletcher, and he goes up top. Garcia reverses off the top rope with…something? I’m not sure what happened there.

The match resets, as both men are on their knees, they come face to face. Up to their feet, it’s time for the BOO, YAY slug out! Fletcher with a big boot, Garcia grabs Kyle by the throat, hits chops. Fletcher with a thrust kick, another one, Fletcher is trapped by Garcia with a Dragon Tamer! Danny brings him back to the middle of the ring, Fletcher in in agony. Fletcher smartly grabs the head of Garcia and smacks it on the mat to break the hold. Fletcher to his feet, knee strike. Fletcher is countered with a jackknife pin for a two count. Fletcher back up, big boot in the corner. Another one. To the top rope now. TURNBUCKLE BRAIN BUSTER BY FLETCHER! THAT’S GAME!

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher (12 points)

TIME: 15:00

THOUGHTS: A really good match, to no one’s surprise. Fletcher continues the rocket push that he is on, much to the chagrin of one of our friends here!

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, Will Ospreay comes out. They will face off at World’s End in the semifinals. Ospreay is face-to-face with Fletcher. The other match will be Okada and Ricochet, with the winner of those matches meeting in the finals later that night. Two good matches if you ask me.

We run down the card for World’s End, while Will’s music is still playing. Apparently, they have been talking the whole time.

To the back, with Jon Moxley. Three for the price of one, how can you beat that? This will work out in his favor. This will separate the week from the champ. There is a lot of work to do and not a lot of time to do it. This is a crusade against ego and delusion. They lack skill, they lack heart. No one wants it, they say they do, but they don’t. Extraordinary things require extraordinary effort. The tanks are rolling in, and he will sacrifice you. They think the AEW World Title is something you can win; they think they can hold it. It makes you; it’s in here. Jon knows exactly who he is when he speaks, and they get out of the way. He was born to be King, and he is here for everything that comes with it, and he has been the only King.

And with that, we’re out of here!