Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 2.26.25  

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Dynamite is live tonight and that means we are in for two-plus hours of great wrestling and further story line building. And it’s none too soon, since Revolution is coming up on the 9th of March.

Tonight, we’ll see Konosuke Takeshita defend the International Title against Orange Cassidy, with the winner defending the title against Kenny Omega at Revolution. Bryan Keith will look to cash in on the bounty offered up on Will Ospreay courtesy of Don Callis, and Harley Cameron will hope to get back on track and make Deonna Purazzo feel the wrath! Also, Hangman Page is in action, we will hear from MJF, and of course, so much more!

So, let’s settle in, you guys light up the comment section, and we’ll be setting off the Dynamite soon enough.

We are LIVE from San Diego, California at the Frontwave Arena. Our commentators are Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone.

An ambulance arrives as we set up shop, it’s Cope (Just Cope!). He wants to show the Death Riders there, well, ride out of the building tonight.

The guys are STANDING, and they run down the show for us.

Earlier today, MJF had words. He’s watched on as fans have chanted Cowboy Shit at a fraud and a hypocrite. MJF is here giving everything to us and we would rather cheer for Page? You are watching the greatest to ever do it right now. MJF only believes in himself and the letters. Looks like MJF was getting some kind of laser surgery removal (on his AEW tattoo maybe?)

Hangman Page has arrived in real time and is heading to the ring.

Hangman Page vs. Aaron Solo

Solo gets beat to the corner while Bryce Remsberg says THAREEEEEEEEE! Solo gets a hope spot with a corkscrew kick, but it doesn’t matter, as Page proceeds to kill him dead anyway.

WINNER: Hangman Page

TIME: 52 seconds

THOUGHTS: Cowboy Shit

RATING: N/R

Post-match, Hangman grabs a mic and a chair. There are three things that I hate in this world, running out of biscuits, running out of Irish Ivy, and when a spray tan bitch spits on him. Hangman is going to sit in the ring until someone finds MJF and brings him down here for the ass kicking of his life.

MJF does in fact arrive, with a bloody towel in hand. CUT MY MUSIC, CUT MY MUSIC! You want to fight me right now in front of all of these people? Dude, you are nuts! You’re heartless! I’m not fighting you now, I don’t think I have a prayer come Revolution. MJF is going back to Long Island to train.

Wait, silly MJF, he forgot why he came out here. He is awfully worried about his friend. This is the part where we find out who is actually real.

We see Christopher Daniels in the back, and he is a bloody mess. Page leaves the ring with the chair and heads to the back. Hangman asks people where he went, and no one answers. Page finally finds where Daniels was laid out. Medical staff finally shows up as Page walks away.

Back to ringside, and Excalibur has a fancy Padres mask on. Boo, though lol.

In a suite, we see Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher. Kyle looks like he stole Prince’s sunglasses.

We go back to Collision, where Chris Jericho defended the title in the main event against Bandido. Earlier today, Renee Paquette knocks on the door of the Learning Tree. Chris Jericho appears, Renee waxes poetic about Chris’s win, but he thinks Renee is here to apologize. Renee wants to know how this match between Keith and Ospreay came about. Funny you should ask, and here is Don Callis and Mark Davis. Callis says if anyone knows about degenerates it is Jericho. Chris says he wants to help Keith because he sees the greater good, and he doesn’t have to help Callis, but he can’t stand Ospreay. He says Keith is his man, and that is good enough for Callis, as him and Davis leave, and Jericho shuts the door.

Back to the ring, here is the BRUV!

Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

Ospreay gestures up to the box where Don and Kyle are. Hey, Will, you have the Sunset Rider in the ring with you, don’t worry about them, BRUV! Lockup, Ospreay has arm control, but we get quick switches and counters. Both men back up and we reset. Both men want a test of strength, Ospreay with a clean break, but Keith hits a punch to the chest of Will. Will rips off a tiaris and some chops. Keith responds with his own, so Will counters. Keith with a double chop to the throat, shades of Abdullah the Butcher, says Taz Jones. Ospreay isn’t playing and takes down Keith with an arm bar. Back up, Ospreay kicks Keith away and hits a scoop slam. Standing shooting star press nets him a two count. Will wants the Hidden Blade, but Keith goes out of bounds. He isn’t safe, though, as Ospreay hits a crossbody block to the floor. Ospreay misses a springboard attack, and Keith throws Will out of the ring. Keith to the outside, big boot to the face of Ospreay. He throws him back in the ring as we go to PIP Break.

We’re back, as Keith hits a corner exploder suplex. Ospreay back to his feet, he hits the springboard back elbow. Kip-up, Ospreay with right hands to Keith. Springboard elbow strike by Ospreay for a two count. Kawada style kicks by Ospreay. Roundhouse kick by Keith, Ospreay with an enziguri, but Keith his own standing kick. STUNDOG MILLIONAIRE INTO AN OSCUTTER, BUT ONLY A TWO COUNT. Hidden Blade is countered by a knee strike from Keith. EMERALD TIGER DRIVER BY KEITH, TWO COUNT. THIS IS AWESOME chants, as Keith is back to his feet first. Keith is countered with a headbutt. STYLES CLASH BY OSPREAY. HIDDEN BLADE, AND NO BOUNTY FOR YOU, BRYAN KEITH!

WINNER: Will Ospreay

TIME: 10:50

THOUGHTS: Keith got the chance to shine, and sure, he didn’t get the bounty, but he had a good match, especially since we knew he wasn’t going to win.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, both Ospreay and Fletcher motion to one another. Kyle comes down, Will goes up, and they brawl on the arena steps! AEW Security actually DOES its job this time and escort Fletcher away.

We revisit Grand Slam Australia, where Toni Storm won the AEW Women’s Title for a fourth time. To this past week’s Collision, where Mariah May beatdown and embarrassed Storm.

Coming up next, the Outrunners will face the Murder Machines for a potential tag team title shot.

COMMERCIALS!

Momo Wantanabe video package greets us on the other side of the break.

OCEANSIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIDE! Mercedes Mone is here, say hello to your C-E-O! Momo chose the wrong woman to challenge. Billie Starkz walks in, Mone wants to know who the hell she is. She lauds here four titles, and Billie says she is missing one, narcissistic bitch. She says you better watch your back, as Momo is here with her bat. Mone turns around, screams, and runs away. Billie says the title would look good on Momo, and she says Bye Bye Mone train!

The Outrunners are here. We see them giving a pep talk to Omaha men’s basketball team. That was hilarious.

The Outrunners vs. The Murder Machines

Archer and Cage attack at the bell, but Magnum and Floyd fight back, sending both men to the floor. They go back outside, but they eat clotheslines from the Murder Machines. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Magnum eats Archer’s boot. Archer with three corner charges in a row. Tag to Cage, who goes right to the cover for a two. Magnum kicks Cage away and tries for a tag, but Cage cuts him off. Jawbreaker by Magnum, Archer in, he charges and misses, tag to Floyd! Floyd mounts Archer with punches, here comes Cage, crossbody by Floyd! Floyd goes back to Archer, but he boots him in the face. Magnum gets the double treatment, and he is sent from the ring. Murder Machines work over Floyd now, the cover for a two count. Their double team finish is broken up by Magnum, Cage takes him to the floor as Floyd tries to punch Archer. Chokeslam by Archer, but Floyd kicks out at two. Archer has Floyd up for the Blackout, but here comes the Hurt Syndicate. The distraction allows for Floyd to roll up Archer for the win!

WINNER: The Outrunners

TIME: 8:20

THOUGHTS: I should be surprised that Archer and Cage lost in an AEW match where something is on the line, but that would make me a liar, and I don’t lie on purpose, usually. Good for the Outrunners, though, even if Shelton and Bobby are going to murder them dead.

RATING: ***

Video package for Death Riders and Cope (Just Cope) and his friendly group of Merrymen!

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back with a video package for Royal Ricochet! To the here and now, WHOSE HOUSE? Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana are here for a chat. Strickland doesn’t hear you loud enough. This is what this place should looks like from the moment he came here three years ago. It’s fitting we’re wrapping up Black History Month because he made black history when he won the AEW World Title. He not only defended the title night in and night out, but he also showcased that title right to All-In. The AEW title has not been his focus, Nana was right, but make no mistake, Swerve is still the man around here. He is still the best wrestler in the world (I think Max Caster would agree), but there is an idiot wearing bifocals wearing something that doesn’t belong to him. Ricochet, you say this is over, but it is over when I say it is over.

But here comes Royal Ricky to cut him off. Swerve, are you stupid or are you dumb? He told him that he is done with Swerve. You had your chance, and you lost. And winners don’t chase losers. The Padres suck ass and the Chargers deserted this bum ass town lol. Ricky is chasing gold and championships, he turns around his hat, and it’s an Eagles hat! NICE! He will have gold around his waist, not just this Louie Vitone swag.

Nana cuts him off, he says there has to be one more match between them. However, Nana talked to Tony Khan, and he made it official that if Ricky faces Swerve one more time, then the winner would be the #1 contender to the AEW World Title. Ricky says damn it; he can’t refuse that one. So, he beats Swerve’s ass and then wins the title? Works for him, but not here, as he insults the fans some more as well. You’re on, Swerve! We’ll meet in Los Angeles.

Ricky leaves, but Swerve is stopped by Nana. He says he is proud of him, Boss! You are making the world title your number one priority. But he wants Swerve to go back to being the man that the fans say he is. He wants him to go back to being the man that he thinks he is. But most importantly, going back to being the man that Nana knows. He has taken a lot of bullets, and he wants his robe back, or otherwise he might be able to do this anymore.

IN the back, Renee wants a word with Hangman. He says that MJF is gone. And when he finds MJF, if he hadn’t run him over already, he is going to wish that he had.

The Undisputed Kingdom are here for the next match.

The Undisputed Kingdom vs. AEW TNT Champion Danny Garcia & FTR

Now THOSE are some tag team partners, Danny! O’Reilly and Wheeler will start us off. Mat based wrestling ensues. O’Reilly gets a knee bar, but Cash quickly to the ropes. Cash implores Cole to enter the ring, and he tags in Garcia. They exchange counters and miss attacks leading to a stand-off. Handshake now, as Cole is sent to the wrong corner. Harwood tags in, but Cole gets to his corner to tag in Strong. Now this pair should be fun. As if on cue, both men trade corner chops, but Harwood with snap suplex and a quick leg drop. Garcia tags in, he goes to pin Strong, but Cole in to break it up. This makes Garcia mad, as O’Reilly comes in and kicks Garcia. All six men square off in the ring now and things break down. So much for mutual admiration society. Everyone hits their shit out on the floor and not in the ring, which is creative honestly. PIP Break.

We’re back, as the calamity has subsided, as Strong hits Hardwood with an Angle Slam. Wheeler in, but Strong picks him off, and O’Reilly kicks Garcia off the apron. the UK all tag in, and Harwood is all alone. Gut buster, backstabber, and the PK, and yet Dax kicks out at two. Still a 3-on-1 advantage, but Dax shoves Cole into Strong and slaps on the sharpshooter on O’Reilly. O’Reilly eventually fights to the rope to get a break. Harwood tries again, everyone in the ring now, triple sharpshooter is countered by a triple small package! Triple kick! TRIPLE YOUR PLEASURE, TRIPLE YOUR DOOM!

(Shoutout to whoever knows what video game that comes from).

We get a reset, as Cole and Garcia get the tags. Garcia is jumping up and down like he really has to pee lol. Strong tries to sneak in, but Danny isn’t having any of it. Harwood with the sharpshooter on Strong, but O’Reilly tries to kick him off. Wheeler in with the abdominal stretch. They’re distracted, however, as Cole counters Garcia’s piledriver with a roll up for a three count!

WINNER: The Undisputed Kingdom

TIME: 11:05

THOUGHTS: Far from the usual trios’ title match. A lot of creative spots, especially on the floor, and all the guys put in an A-solid effort. The UK win all the matches except against the Death Riders.

RATING: ***3/4

Post-match, Excalibur tells us that Tony Khan has made it official for Collision, Danny Garcia will defend the TNT title against Adam Cole (BAYBAY!)

Backstage, Claudio Castagnoli is looking around for Cope. Here is Cope (Just Cope) as he fights with Claudio to ringside. Wheeler Yuta ambushes Cope, as both men attack now. Claudio beats Cope in the ring with a chair. Yuta wants to wrap the chair around the head of Cope, but Claudio tells him to go get another chair. Jay White is here now, as it provides a distraction for Cope to beat Wheeler and Claudio with the chair. Marina Shafir jumps on the back of Cope. Yuta runs in with the Busaiku Knee, but he hits Shafir by accident. White laughs at Yuta before he hits a Bladerunner on Yuta. CONCHAIRTO from Cope to Castagnoli! Jon Moxley is here! He pulls Yuta to safety, but White keeps him at bay. They tease a conchairto on Marina, but Willow Nightingale is here. She is here to go the deed. CONCHAIRTO FROM THE HAPPY GIRL! Moxley is beside himself, but he won’t get in the ring.

COMMERCIALS!

It’s time to FEEL THE WRATH, as Harley Cameron is here post break for her match!

Harley Cameron vs. Deonna Purazzo

Harley has beaten one half of the Vendetta, let’s see if she can defeat Deonna. Deonna tries to stunt on Harley, but she fights back. She goes for a single leg, but Deonna shoves her off and pretends to kick dirt on her. Harley with an arm drag. Another one. But a third one is caught into an arm bar by Deonna. Harley to the ropes to stop a potential submission. Harley off the ropes with a spinning tiaris. Float over neckbreaker gets Harley a two. Deonna charges the corner, but Harley escapes and hits a high kick. Cameron to the top, but Purazzo cuts her off. She hits a high boot, sending Cameron to the apron. A baseball slide sends Cameron to the floor, as we go to PIP Break.

We’re back, as Cameron hits a jawbreaker. Purazzo follows in with a charge, Cameron returns in kind. Purazzo with a Russian Leg sweep for a two count. Deonna puts Harley in the tree of woe, but Cameron with a kick to stop the charge. Back to her feet, Cameron with some forearms and an enzigui. FEEL THE WRATH! Shinning Wizard by Cameron for a two count. Knee to the gut by Cameron, but a bulldog attempt is cut off by a pump kick. Powerbomb by Purazzo, but Cameron kicks out at two. Armbar attempt by Purazzo, but she rolls her up for a two count. Cameron captures Purazzo and scores the pinfall win!

WINNER: Harley Cameron

TIME: 8:00

THOUGHTS: if only Harley could face The Vendetta all the time, she would be undefeated from here on out. But she keeps putting in the work, and the veteran leadership from Deonna definitely helped to lead this match.

RATING: **3/4

Video package surrounding the International Title and the main event tonight.

The Move of the night is Ospreay hitting the Styles Clash into the Hidden Blade on Keith.

COMMERCIALS!

We return to see Marina Shafir and Claudio Castagnoli get loaded into an ambulance. Cope (Just Cope), Willow, and White close the doors and watch them leave the arena.

Orange Cassidy is here for…whatever. Oh, yeah, a title shot.

International Title Match: Konosuke Takeshita (C) vs. Orange Cassidy

Cassidy is a two-time former International Champion, but I’m pretty sure during his first run the title was still called All-Atlantic?

The bell rings, and OC still have his glasses on. Takeshita takes his glasses off and stares at them before smashing them. Don’t worry, Cassidy has another pair to put on. This only enrages Takeshita as he misses wildly before finally hitting Cassidy. He takes off his second pair of sunglasses and gives them to Don Callis! Aw, how nice!

Callis: How do I look?

Taz: Not too good.

Cassidy starts using his speed and tries the Orange Punch, but Takeshita counters out. Cassidy with the lazy punches, but Takeshita clotheslines him. Cassidy with a real thrust kick to the corner. Cassidy stomps away, but Takeshita eats them and drops Cassidy on the apron. He rakes the eyes and tries a suplex back in. Bryce Remsberg warns Takeshita, allowing Cassidy to hit a shoulder block and a DDT. BUT TAKESHITA IS THE TERMINATOR, AS HE RISES AND DECKS CASSIDY!

Well, this is awkward, it should have been a PIP Break, but it went full commercials. Per my self-fulfilling contract, I don’t review full commercials, since I can’t keep an eye on the action in the PIP.

We return with Cassidy taking Takeshita corner to corner. Cassidy up top, he hits a crossbody block. Takeshita seems largely undeterred though, and peppers Cassidy in the corner. Blue Thunder Bomb attempt is countered with elbows by Cassidy. Takeshita looks again, Cassidy thinking Stundog Millionaire, but Takeshita FINALLY hits the Blue Thunder Bomb. Cassidy kicks out at two as Takeshita looks like he dumped in his nappy of fear. Takeshita looking for the knee strike, but Cassidy lays out. Cassidy up, Beach Break is countered, and both end up on the floor. Remsberg sees Callis moving like he was going to interfere, but he lets it go. Interesting. Cassidy sits on the table and begs Takeshita to hit him. He eats them, gets to his knees, hands in the pockets. Takeshita is pissed, he gets on the table, his piledriver attempt is countered. BEACH BREAK BY CASSIDY THROUGH THE TABLE! Both men get back in at the count of nine! Cassidy with the Orange Punch! Takeshita on the floor! Cassidy through the ropes with the swinging DDT! Cassidy steals the glasses back from Callis! Cassidy to the top, but Takeshita hits him with an elbow! Takeshita looking for something that Cassidy counters into a Stundog Millionaire! Cassidy looking for another Beach Break, but Takeshita with a standing knee. He looks for a German, but Cassidy fights out. Takeshita cuts off Cassidy with the Raging Fire for the win and retention!

WINNER:Konosuke Takeshita (Still Champion)

TIME: 12:50

THOUGHTS: It seemed like Cassidy COULD have won here, since he did have the interaction with Omega last week. Still, the smart money was on Takeshita and Omega at Revolution, and that is what we are getting. This match was great though, with the action, counters, false finishes, and shenanigans on the outside.

RATING: ****

Post-match, Callis puts Cassidy’s glasses on Takeshita as he walks around with his title. And with that, we are done for tonight!