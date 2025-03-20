Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 3.19.25  

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means! It is time for a brand spanking new edition of Dynamite, and as usual, this episode features quite a level of intrigue to it. After what happened in the main event of Revolution the Sunday before, Cope (Just Cope) will get a one-on-one rematch for the AEW World Title, as Jon Moxley will defend the belt in a street fight. Considering the perimeters of this match type, it would seem like members of the Death Riders are due to return and could play a big role in this match. We will also see a 4-way match between Orange Cassidy, Speedball Mike Bailey, Ricochet, and Mark Davis, with the winner earning an International Title Match against champion Kenny Omega at Dynasty on April 6th. We will also Megan Bayne go up against Kris Statlander, Merecedes Mone will defend the TBS Title against Billie Starkz, and of course, so much more!

Tonight, we are LIVE from Omaha, Nebraska! Our announcers are Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz.

Looks like a great crowd, despite the foot of snow out there in Omaha! You love to see it!

Oh snap, we are starting off hot, guys!

4-way match to determine the #1 contender to the International Title: Orange Cassidy vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet vs. Mark Davis

Don Callis calling Bailey a scumbag is complete irony lol. Orange gets the fans to chant HOLY SHIT lol. Group test of strength turns into a free for all to start. Davis is thrown out of the ring, and Ricky hypes the crowd up, only to attack Orange. Bailey kicks Ricky like he is a bag. Cassidy is going to show Bailey how tough he is, but first he has to put his hands in his pockets! Oh that wacky Cassidy! Orange ducks all of Bailey’s kicks and hits the standing dropkick. Bailey is about to get serious, but Davis pulls him out of the ring. Davis throws Cassidy into the ring barrier, and Bailey hits round kicks on Ricky. Bailey tries a hurrincanrana from the apron on Davis, but he catches him and hits a powerbomb on the apron. Cassidy tries a tope suicida, but Davis cuts him off and hits another apron powerbomb. Ricky tries to attack, but Davis eats it, and Ricky runs away. Back in the ring, Davis eats chops from Bailey and knocks him down. Cassidy in, but he is dropped by Davis. Ricky joins the announce team and tells them that he is going to choose his spots. For some reason, this gets a FUCK DON CALLIS chant because sure, why not.

Davis continues to wreck house with Bailey, but Ricky sneaks in and tries to pin Cassidy. Davis notices and throws Ricky out of the ring. Davis hits a senton splash on Bailey.

Taz: This guy has a massive rearend, massive.

Stun Dog Millionaire attempt by Cassidy is cut off, but Cassidy hangs on long enough for Bailey to hit a meteroa from the top. Davis FINALLY hits the mat after more kicks from Bailey. Shooting star press by Bailey, but Ricky theows him out. Ricky looking Spirit Gun, but Cassidy throws him out. Cassidy with the pin for a one count. He argues with Bryce that it was a two count like it matters lol. All three non-Davis wrestlers hit a triple pump kick, but Davis is staggered to the corner. Davis runs over all three challengers as we go to PIP Break.

We’re back, as Davis and Cassidy are in the ring. They trade suplex attempts, until Davis throws Cassidy into the corner. ORANGE HITS A BIG SUPLEX ON DUNKZILLA! YO! But here is Ricky from behind! Ricky looking for Vertigo, but Cassidy goes around the world three times and hits head scissors. He tries the around the world DDT, Northern Lights counter by Ricky, but Cassidy hits the Stun Dog Millionaire! Bailey back in, but he decides to go up and over and take out Ricky and Davis on the floor! Bailey tries to re-enter the ring, but he kicks Cassidy in the corner. Bailey looking for a powerbomb from the corner, Cassidy reverses into a roll-up for two. Bailey with a thrust kick to Cassidy! He kicked the Orange right off his name! Bailey to the top, SHOOTING STAR PRESS! The cover, but Davis pulls Bailey out of the ring. Ricky takes off, hits a senton splash onto Davis! Ricky to the top, SHOOTING STAR PRESS OF HIS OWN! Ricky with the cover, Cassidy kicks out at two.

Yo, could this go like 30 minutes? Amazing stuff!

Ricky looking for Vertigo, but he changes course and kicks Davis off the apron. Lariat by Ricky to Bailey! Ricky picks Bailey up and hits a running DVD! Cover, 2.8! Cassidy is in, Beach Break to Bailey! Here is Davis, powerbomb reversed, ORANGE PUNCH BY CASSIDY! Cassidy throws Ricky out of the ring first before pinning Davis, 2.9! Ricky back in, missile dropkick to Cassidy. Ricky and Bailey have a kick battle until Davis returns and clotheslines both men. DAVIS WITH A ONE ARM POWERBOMB TO BAILEY WHILE CHOKING RICKY! POWERBOMB TO RICKY! STUCK PILDEDRIVER ON CASSIDY! Bailey makes the save! Bailey is back, flipping senton knee drop to Davis! Big heel kick to Davis! Looking backslide, Ricky comes in and covers Davis with his feet on the ropes! Bryce counts three, but who won? Bryce relays his decision to Justin Roberts. Oh, snap, we got two winners!

WINNER: Ricochet AND Speedball Mike Bailey

TIME: 18:00

THOUGHTS: This was the Mark Davis match, as he dominated his smaller opponents until he wore down and everyone else could use their speed and skill to try to take over. The ending was definitely unique, as Bailey had the clean pin, but Ricky managed to cheat to win! Hey, you ain’t cheating if you ain’t trying!

RATING: ****

Post-match, Ricky and Bailey argue and pose. Ricky pie faces Bailey and runs away lol.

Hurt Syndicate promo greets us post break. MVP says understand that nothing is personal, it’s only business. If you want a shot at the tag team titles, they will hurt you. He is putting all the tag teams on notice. Effective and to the point.

Our first title match is coming our way!

TBS Title Match: Mercedes Mone (C) vs. Billie Starkz

Before the match, we get a video package for Ms. Starkz. for the unacquainted. We’re also getting the super introduction from Justin, who kind of walks right into the camera lol.

The bell rings and we are under way. Billie wants to shake hands with Mone, forgetting this isn’t Ring of Honor lol. Mone goes on the attack, beating Billie into the ropes. She paint brushes Starkz on the mat. The first Meteora of the match from Mone gets her a two count. Surprised she didn’t freak out lol. Mone whips Starkz to the corner, but she gets both feet up in the corner. DDT from between the ropes by Starkz! The cover for a two count. Starkz to the top, but Mone gets out of bounds. Well, she did at least until Starkz hits the tope between the ropes onto Mone. Billie back to the top again, senton bomb to the floor onto Mone! HOLY SHIT chants! Starkz returns Mone to the ring, again she goes up top. Senton Splash by Starkz! Cover, 2.5! Starkz puts Mone on the top and has her on her shoulders, Mone grabs at her eyes/face to break it and hits a clothesline. Cover for a two. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Starkz and Mone reverse tombstone attempts, with Mone getting the upper hand, reversing into a double knee chest breaker. Cover for a two count. Apparently, this is Billie’s 500th wrestling match, despite only being 20, which is impressive. Mone isn’t impressed, though, as she hammers on her in the corner with forearms. Mone talks smack to Billie as both ladies are on the top rope. Super plex by Mone, she tries the Three Amigos, but Starkz reverses it with a brain buster onto her own knee to Mone! Rolling elbow strike into a German with the bridge by Starkz for a two. Mone to the corner, but she suckers Billie in with a drop toe hold. Starkz with a big heel kick, but Mone counters with a hook clothesline. Mone rolls up Mone for a two. Crucifix attempts are countered to two counts. Another roll-up by Starkz for a two. John WOOOOOOOOOOOOO dropkick! Wheelbarrow drop into the corner to Mone. Starkz lifts up Mone in the corner, some kind of a drop to Mone, looks like she landed on her head. Mone got her feet in the ropes to break the pin. THIS IS AWESOME chants. Starkz to the top rope again, Senton Splash, Mone moves, and she hits the apron. Mone with the roll-up into the Statement Maker. Starkz taps out.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone (Still Champion)

TIME: 12:50

THOUGHTS: Starkz got a showcase, and she showed a lot in this one. Clearly, Mone was not losing this one, but I am just glad that Mone didn’t get injured on that drop near the end of the match, because that looked dangerous. Nevertheless, it was a really good match.

RATING: ***1/2

The Outrunners are here to wish the Omaha Mavericks the best in the NCAA Men’s tournament. Shenanigans ensue with the Outrunners and said men’s team. This does lead us into the appropriate announcement that Collision is being cut into a pair of hour long shows Saturday and Sunday at 11PM.

The World Title match is next following…

Wait, why is the World Title match going on NOW? Did Khan learn his lesson about this being the main event at Revolution, so it’s going on between hour one and two?

We’re back, with our power trivium at ringside. Excalibur says that MVP made a very compelling offer to MJF last week. To the wayward machine we go, as we see what took place between both men last week. We go to MJF in the back. Fans are placing their bets on who will win the World Title next. Darby Allin? Beat him twice, and he’s probably dead on a mountain somewhere. Will Ospreay? He beat him for the International Title? Swerve? He looks better than him. And Hangman? He needs to learn his place and he will make him pay. This card reminds MJF that he needs a posse, because Dictator Jon has a pack of wolves that surround him. Last time he trusted someone, he got burned bad. He will let MVP know his decision next week. The time to smile while popping champaign has just begun.

In the ring, Justin introduces the next match, as our champion makes his way in from the cold and snow of Omaha.

WAIT, Cope was waiting to ambush Moxley!

Projected Star rating: **1/4

Cope went to hit Moxley with a Jeff Jarrett approved guitar, but a picture fell on his headfirst. LOL! The guys fight out of the back of a truck and sown the hallway. Moxley grabs Cope and leads him down another hallway, but Cope on the attack now.

They now go down the corridor and into the arena now. They fight by the ring announcer’s area, Cope hits Moxley in the head with a microphone. Cope grabs a trash can and hits Moxley. Jon happens to fall into Schiavone LOL. Snap suplex by Cope on the floor. Cope rains down punches on Moxley while he is sitting in the chair. Drop step by Moxley though, he applies the rear choke. Moxley releases by throwing Cope into the LED board. Moxley now with a kendo stick to the back of Cope. He puts the stick in the throat of Cope as some girl SCREAMS at ring side. Cope back up, he reverses a whip sending Moxley into the barricade. Moxley up and over as he tries to escape.

Cope throws a garbage can at Moxley as both men are along the steps in the lower bowl. Forearms are now traded, with Moxley getting the upper hand as he taunts the crowd. Cope takes advantage of that and sends Moxley back to the announce table. Cope beats Moxley with the remains of the LED board. Cope clears off the announce table and throws Moxley onto it. Cope goes up now, but Moxley gouges the eyes and bites the nose. PARADIGM SHIFT BY MOXLEY ON THE ANNOUNCE TABLE! PIP Break.

We’re back, as a table is now set up at ringside, and Cope is getting beat with a chair. Edgy Moxley flips off the fans while he jams the chair into the head and neck of Cope. Moxley puts the chair around the head of Cope and goes to the top, because Moxley is definitely a highflier. Cope up, he throws the chair into the face of Moxley. Cope joins him up top and he rakes the back of Moxley. Turnabout is fair play! Cope with the super plex back into the ring, avoiding going to the floor and through the table. Prince Nana watches on in the back in disgust. Both men with forearms on their knees. To their feet, and the forearms continue. Moxley with knees, off the ropes, but Cope with a clothesline. Another one. A third one. Cope rolls to the outside looking for something. SPIKE is here! Cope romanticizes about it too long and Moxley with a cutter. Moxley now to the floor, he grabs another table and slides it into the ring. Moxley sets the table up like a ramp in the corner, I wonder how that will end. Cope meanwhile has SPIKE again; he drives it into the gut of Moxley. SPIKE to the back of Moxley now. SUPLEX ONTO SPIKE, AND SPIKE IS EATING THE BACK OF MOXLEY!

Well, if ever there was an appropriate HOLY SHIT chant.

Wheeler Yuta is here now! Busaiku Knee to Cope! Both Yuta and Paul Turner pull SPIKE out of the back of Moxley. Yuta to the outside, but he gets put through the table by Cope! Claudio Castagnoli and PAC are back and they want blood! Back in the ring, Claudio and PAC run the train over Cope with clotheslines in the corner. Moxley is taking his time and healing like Wolverine, as PAC sets the chair under the head of Cope. Claudio grabs another chair, but FTR is here! Cash drives Claudio into the announce table, while Harwood hits a piledriver on both PAC and Moxley! COPE is up, SPEAR THROUGH THAT JUST HAPPENED TO BE THEIR TABLE IN THE CORNER! A-E-DUN chants! Our first pin attempt of the match, but it’s broken up by Marina Shafir! She attacks Cope, but here is Willow Nightingale! She POUNCES Marina out of the ring! Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne are here now! Cope fights off Sabian, but Wayne’s World from Nick! Moxley into the cover, but Cope kicks out. Moxley locks in the choke, and Cope goes to sleep.

WINNER: Jon Moxley (Still Champion)

TIME: 21:20

THOUGHTS: I have many feelings about this match. The first one being, with two more matches on the show, I don’t think it needed to be over 21 minutes. Secondly, it towed the line of the usual hardcore/street fight matches, which given how personal this has gotten, kind of disappointed me. However, there were still interesting spots, namely the use of SPIKE. However, this match clearly telegraphed the return of the Death Riders, and while Cope had some help, Moxley just had too many pawns on his chessboard, with some unexpected ones from the Patriarchy. It was fine, not great, but fine.

RATING: **3/4

Post-match, the Death Riders pull Moxley out of the ring as Nana is making a phone call in the back. FTR and Willow commiserate with Cope, but Harwood throws a fit and leaves the ring. Cash helps Cope up and hugs him, Willow then hugs Cope. The fans applaud Cope as he stands in the ring, defeated, but still able to function.

We’re back, as we go back to the Zero Hour Revolution, where The Learning Tree ambushed Gravity, took his mask, and made Bandido and his family watch.

Renee Paquette for the first time tonight. Bandido says that this is tough to handle. This was the first show that his family got to see, and he made his mother cry and his sister was scared. He says he will make Jericho pay for this. Come to Collision this Sunday and bring his brother’s mask.

Here is Johnny TV. He says he will slam dunk Bandido’s head and draw more ratings than the Superbowl. Bandido accepts, and apparently, Renee has TK powers and books the match for Sunday Slam Dunk Collision!

A Wild BRUV has appeared for his match!

Will Ospreay vs. AR Fox

The bell rings, and Ospreay offers a handshake, Fox accepts. Lock-up, Will with wrist control. They trade go-behinds, and both men counter cutter attempts. That was really cool. We reset, and Fox goes for the hip of Ospreay, the one that clearly can’t be 100%. Fox drops Ospreay onto the apron, over the top rope with a stomp (kind of, looked like he stomped the apron instead). Back in, Ospreay with a Stun Dog Millionaire to Fox, sending him through the ropes and to the floor. Will takes flight, whipping out Fox on the floor. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Ospreay uses Fox as a human wall and hits a round kick. Fox’s turn to counter with a round kick, but he runs into a Spanish Fly. Cover for a two count. Ospreay sizes up Fox, hits a hook kick. Hidden Blade misses, Fox with a basement DDT. Running boot by Fox in the corner. Ospreay lures Fox into the corner, but Cheeky Nandos is avoided. LO MEIN PAIN BY FOX, THE COVER, 2.999999999999! Fox to the top, 450 splash, but the pool is empty. HIDDEN BLADE, THATS GAME!

WINNER: Will Ospreay

TIME: 7:40

THOUGHTS: Very disappointed that this got less than eight minutes. be that as it may, the right man won, and Fox got to put in some work. A few more minutes would have taken this match from good to great, but what we got was very good.

RATING: ***1/2

Excalibur states the obvious that Moxley will defend the AEW World Title against Strickland at Dynasty next month. This leads a short video package. To the back with Mrs. Moxley, as she welcomes in Hangman Page. What are his thoughts on Swerve and Jon? Page has said it a thousand times, but he said he would never let Strickland hold gold in AEW again. But the focus is on him now after Revolution. He will join the party, he will join the Owen Hart Tourney, and he will go on to become the next AEW World Champion.

Adam Cole will compete for the TNT Title against Danny Garcia, round three between Queen Aminata and Julia Hart, and Max Caster’s open challenge will be on Saturday Slam Dunk Collision! They also announced the Don Callis Family against Mark Briscoe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Rocky Romero. We get a video package for Aminata and Hart, and if I haven’t said it once, I’ll say it again, women’s feuds not involving the title is always welcome.

On Sunday, The Death Riders will face Top Flight and AR Fox, Bandido will face Johnny TV, Harley Cameron will be in action, and Bandido and Hologram will face FRANK and Dralistico.

Renee has Four Belts Mone. Mone reminds her that she is 16-0 now. Billie had a lot of heart, but it takes a lot more than heart to beat her. Who trained Billie? Whoever did, they know nothing about wrestling. And like that stupid kid learned, there is no stopping the Mone Train. Bye, Renee!

Does this lead to it being revealed that Athena is the trainer, she takes offense, and we get Mone-Athena at DoN or All-In?

Toni Storm is here to a great reaction. She skips around the ring steps and joins commentary for the main event. Luther is here, too, and I for one am happy about that.

Megan Bayne w/ Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander

Toni: I heard Tony Schiavone had a true Hollywood ending, but he had to pay 45 dollars for it.

LMAO. I’m DED.

Both ladies try to overpower each other to start. Excalibur just called Megan and Kris men. That sick bastard. To the floor, Statlander with a moonsault off the apron to Bayne. Bayne back in the ring, Kris to the top, missile dropkick. Kris with a corner clothesline, she mounts and hits punches. Bayne escapes, Kris tries to hit a crossbody, but Megan picks her off. Kris fights out though and hits a basement dropkick. Cover, but it’s only a one count. Statlander to the corner, off the middle rope with a back elbow. Statlander with a nig knee to Bayne in the corner. Bayne has had enough of this shit and hits a corner exploder. Bayne with shoulders to the gut of Kris. Megan sits kris on the top rope, she fights Megan off. Ford on the apron, Bayne takes advantage with a palm strike. Bayne with a back suplex from the apron to the ring on Kris. NGL, that was impressive. PIP Break.

We’re back, as both ladies are on the top rope. Bayne with a running Awesome Bomb! Kris fights off Fate’s Descent and hits an axe kick. Both ladies on their knees trading forearms, to their feet, they trade open hand slaps. Kris off the ropes, Ford trips Kris right in front of Aubrey Edwards. Aubrey dramatically ejects Ford from ringside.

Toni: Goodbye, Sugar Tits!

Statlander lands a pump kick, hits a powerbomb. Bayne with a release German, Kris rolls through, she hits her own release German, but Megan rolls through. Suplex feast ensues, as Kris is sent to the floor. Megan through the ropes with a tope suicida! Well, shit, she HAS to be Wonder Woman, she flies like it! Back in the ring, Bayne with the Falcon Arrow, but it did NOT do the deal, just a two. Statlander with a DDT to Bayne between the ropes, sending her to the floor. Kris to the apron, cannonball senton! Bayne whips Kris into the ring post and then throws her into Toni! Fates Descent on the floor! Bayne tells Toni to watch this (how can she when she throws Kris into her lol), back in the ring, another Fate’s Descent gets Megan the win.

WINNER: Megan Bayne

TIME: 12:50

THOUGHTS: This absolutely delivered on BIG GIRL BATTLING BIG GIRL match, and it made it even more awesome that it was in the main event and with Toni at ring side, dropping verbal bombs on practically everyone. A big win for Megan, as the rocket has been fully engaged, and it is heading for the Storm.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, Storm has taped her hand up and hits the ring. The ladies trade punches as AEW Security are here to break it up. The fans chant LET THEM FIGHT. Storm sends Bayne to the floor as she backs up a little bit. TONI chants as Toni on the mic. My God you are a big bitch! She always says the bigger they are, they harder they come. Let’s get tantric. You keep looking at my title, but you don’t have anything to say. They will have a date at Dynasty! Toni will make her body quake, and she will leave this this strap…

…On. Tits out, darling!

My gosh, is Toni Storm a national treasure or what?

And with that, we’re done.