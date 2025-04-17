Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.16.25  

Sickos! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is LIVE tonight, but this is of course no ordinary episode of Dynamite. Tonight, Dynamite becomes the longest running episodic wrestling show on TBS/TNT, surpassing the amount of time WCW Monday Nitro was on the air. And say what you want about it, sure, WCW existed years before they got on TNT with Nitro, but the fact remains that Dynamite has now become the new marker of success in terms of on Warner Brother Discovery. Don’t let anyone sell you a bill of goods otherwise, and by anyone, I mean Eric Bischoff.

(And others, I am sure, but the most predominant “critic” of AEW has been Easy-E).

This landmark episode of Dynamite features a card full of title defenses and great surprise. The Trios’ Titles are on the line, as The Death Riders will defend against The Opps, the Tag Team Titles are also on the line, as The Hurt Syndicate will defend the titles against the Pop-Up challenge from the Gates of Agony. We will also get more advancement in the Owen Hart Tourney, as Will Ospreay will face Konosuke Takeshita in the semifinals of the Men’s Owen. We will finally find out who the Wildcard is, as Hangman Page will face said mystery man in the final quarterfinals match in the Men’s Owen. On the other side in the Women’s Owen, “Four Belts” Mercedes Mone will FINALLY hook it up with “The Forever” ROH Women’s Champion Athena. All of this, and of course, so much more in store!

So, I know I glossed over this in the first paragraph, but I just wanted to take a minute to reminisce about how we got to this point. It seems like yesterday that AEW Dynamite made it’s debut (It was actually October 2019, but don’t mind the blanking of my memory), and the company has been through a lot in a little over five years since then. I know the numbers have dropped in viewers and some fans have decided that they don’t like what the company has offered over the years, but the ones who have stayed from the beginning (such as myself), or the ones who have joined over the years and became certified SICKOS, have seen the rises and falls of the company. The two things that you can count on, however, is the company’s penchant to deliver on the PPV shows, and Dynamite being the crown jewel of the company, rarely if ever moved, rarely if ever pushed from its square.

Everything is darkest before dawn, and we know that there have been some questionable decisions being made over the years, but the company has managed to not only get ONE but TWO television contracts to keep the product on WBD stations. Not only that, but they also secured their programming to a streaming service on HBO Max, so all things are definitely pointing up for AEW in the weeks, months, and years to come.

So, thanks for bearing with me, and let’s get ready for Dynamite!

For the 289th time, Dynamite is LIVE from Baaaaaastan, Mass (That’s Boston, for the unacquainted) for Spring Breakthru! Excalibur and Tony Schiavone, are here to bring us the action! Taz is not here tonight, as he is at the hospital.

Apparently, HOOK was attacked before the show by the Death Riders, I mean, yeah, he was also attacked by the group last week on Dynamite as well?

Wow, wasting no time tonight! C-E-O! C-E-O!

Women’s Owen Hart Tourney Semifinals: “Four Belts” Mercedes Mone vs. “The Forever Champion” Athena

Athena is 64-0 since she won the ROH Women’s Title, and Mone is 19-0 since she debuted in AEW. SOMETHING HAS GOT TO GIVE!

Both ladies take in the crowd reaction as the bell rings. HOLY SHIT chants, shows you just how exciting a moment this is, NGL. Early lockup and Mone with two arm drag. More unconventional action partakes now, as they both struggle out of the ring and up the ramp, looking like an offensive and defensive lineman in football lol. Both ladies fight back to the ring, as Athena has a headlock. Mone shoves her off, but they come to a standstill. Leg sweeps and pins are countered now. Crucifix and backslide pins are traded. Inside cradle by Athena leads to a roll around the ring. Athena implores Mone to come at her, and she does with a lockup. Mone with a go-around into a backslide for a two count. Mone with a corner powerbomb! She panders to the crowd, hits a running Meteora in the corner. Cover for a two count.

Back to center, Mone looking Statement Maker, but Athena fights out and kicks Mone to the corner. Handspring into a clothesline by Athena! Cover for a two count. Schiavone tells us that Aubrey Edwards has now refereed 2,000 matches, so congrats to her! Statement Maker by Mone in the middle of the ring. Athena gets to the ropes, but Mone maintains the hold the whole way to the floor! Edwards out to tell them to get back in the ring, and she begins the count. Mone back in the ring, Athena tries to enter, but another Meteora from Mone. She dances and poses over Athena and tries a double stomp, but she misses. STUNNER by Athena, as we go to PIP Break!

Time to adjust my monocle! 🧐

We’re back, as both ladies are back on the floor, and they both get in before the count of ten. Lot of action during PIP, not unexpected at all. Both ladies to their feet and they trade hands. Athena with a thrust kick, she has her in Tombstone position. Mone reverses it, but Athena cartwheels out. Athena tries again, but AGAIN Mone reverses it, she hits a lung blower. The fans roar in approval, and they are into this early, which you love to see and here. Mone finally makes it over for the cover, but Athena is out at two. Mone to the top, she grabs Athena, Tornado DDT! Another DDT by Mone, the cover for a two.

Somewhere, I feel Orange Cassidy is like…whatever.

THIS IS AWESOME chants as Mone brings Athena to her feet. Kick to the gut, and she enters the Three Amigos. Mone thinking four, but Athena counters out with a power bomb! Make it two! Make it THREE! Athena thinking a fourth one, but Mone out and hits a backstabber! Both women are back, and a hockey fight breaks out. Mone drops Athena to the mat and poses. Athena, possibly playing possum, pops up and hits a DVD for a two count. Mone blocks Athena’s forearm and hits her own. Mone is thrown into the corner, Athena with a back splash. She tries another one, but Mone lays her out and kicks her out of the ring.

Athena on the apron, Mone out and is looking for a German to the floor. Mone switches and tries a power bomb instead, but Athena breaks the grip and stomps Mone into the apron. Athena counters out of a Mone Maker and hits a thrust kick. Powerslam by Athena on the apron through the ropes! Cover, Mone out at two. Athena locks in the cross face. Mone floats over and locks in the Statement Maker, but Athena rolls through into a pin attempt for two. Athena fights off Mone and throws her into the corner. Mone takes herself out of bounds and to the floor. Athena outside now, she lines up Mone, but Mercedes sidesteps and throws her into the barricade. Mone puts Athena on the barricade, but Athena drags her up to. Both women standing on the barricade, they trade slaps. Mone off the barricade, Athena rolls through and hits a shotgun drop kick into the barricade! Back in the ring, Athena looking O-Face, but Mone avoids and rolls up Athena for the pin!

WINNER: Mercedes Mone

TIME: 21:10

THOUGHTS: Wow, I mean I expected a lot from this “dream match”, but it exceeded even what I had thought it could be. The fans were into it, both women delivered, and this one set the tone for tonight.

RATING: ****1/4

Post-match, the music of Toni Storm plays, as she is seen clapping for Mone.

Renee Paquette in the back with Hangman Page. She wants to know how he has prepared for this match. The Elite are here. The Jackson’s kiss Page’s ass and say they accept his apology. Matt Jackson says that he knows Page has issues with the Death Riders, but he can get that fixed. He thinks the can get them on their side even though they are crazy. They tell Hangman he can win the tournament and bring the world title to The Elite, just like old times.

Okada: Hey Hangman, why are you always angry? Smile, like this!

Page walks away.

Okada: BITCH!

Page comes back and gets in his face. LOL.

Former Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask is here with the Stanley Cup! Yes, that’s Tuukka, with two U’s and two K’s, folks.

We’re back, as it is time to find out who the Wildcard is!

Owen Hart Men’s Tourney Quarterfinals: Hangman Page vs. ???

Well, to the surprise of literally nobody, the Wildcard is in fact “The Walking Weapon”, Josh Alexander! He makes his way to the ring, and boy howdy, could this be a good one.

The bell rings, as they have a stand-off. Dueling COWBOY SHIT and WALKING WEAPON chants. Both men lockup, stalemate. Another lockup, Page takes wrist control, but Alexander puts Page on the mat. Page kips up, collision in the middle of the ring. Forearms are now traded, as Page takes Alexander to the corner. Josh out of the corner with a running big boot to the face of Page. Alexander with chops, Page counters out and hits the Fallaway Slam. He kips up and hits a corner clothesline. Page misses the basement clothesline though, but Page responds with a forearm. Alexander on the apron, Page to the corner, springboard clothesline. Page with a springboard crossbody, but Alexander misses. He hits flapjack on Page on the apron. Alexander charges Page, but he crotches himself on the barricade. Page up to the top of the stage, charges, HUGE FLYING LARIAT! PIP Break.

WINNER: Hangman Page

TIME: 13:05

THOUGHTS: Fairly strong match, glad to have Alexander in AEW, and he gelled quite well with Page. Wonder where Alexander goes from here.

RATING: ***3/4

Post-match, Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher are here. Page will face Fletcher in the next round. Page out of the ring, he trades with Fletcher. Page catches Fletcher with a clothesline, as he bails to the floor. Alexander and Callis have a word on the floor, Josh back in the ring and he attacks Page from behind! Powerbomb by Alexander. Fletcher back in the ring now, as Alexander walks away. FUCK DON CALLIS chants. Fletcher has Page up, brain buster.

The AEW Tag Titles are on the line next.

The Patriarchy await us post break. Nick Wayne is talking, but here is Christian Cage. Daddy’s home, Nick! It’s been quite a month for you, hasn’t it? Cage says he heard Wayne talk about why he executed the contract, say it to his face. Wayne says that Cage couldn’t live with himself if Cope because champion first. Cage says that is a lie and you are assuming. The last time they had a meeting, he saw a fire in Wayne, and he liked it. He liked it so much, he got New Japan to bring him in for the Super Juniors. Better yet, he booked Wayne for a ROH TV Title match tomorrow night against Kommander. He knows his son wouldn’t intentionally let him down as he slaps Nick. Everyone but Nick leaves, as he smarts over the slap.

We get a replay of the events from Saturday with FTR, Daniel Garcia, and 2PointO. Tony says that Dax and Cash have been suspended for one week and been docked that week of pay.

AEW World Tag Team Title Match: The Hurt Syndicate (C) vs. The Gates of Agony

MVP makes his way to ring side, as Toa Leona rushes the champions at the bell. Lashley with a DDT, but Leona no sells it. Crossbody block by Bishop Kaun to Lashley on the floor. Both men attack Benjamin in the corner. Kaun and Benjamin in the ring now. Shelton brings Kaun to their corner, Lashley tags in and hits a corner spear. Kaun tries to fight back, but Lashley hits an STO. Lashley charges, but Kuan moves, but Bobby drops Kaun out of the ring and to the floor. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Benjamin and Kaun hit each other with clothesline in the middle of the ring. Leona tags in, trips over himself, and goes on the attack. Headbutt to the sternum and a Samoan Drop. Big senton splash by Leona. The cover, but Lashley breaks it up. Leona attacks Lashley with corner clotheslines. Short arm lariat is countered into the Hurt Lock by Lashley. Kaun in and hits a big boot to Lashley. Leona clotheslines Lashley out of the ring. Leona goes to throw Lashley into the barricade, but he throws him too short, and he hits the floor instead. Benjmain with a thrust kick on Kaun. Release German by Shelton. A second one. He low bridges Leona to the floor. He jaws with Shelton but doesn’t see Lashley coming with a SPEAR! Benjmain with the corner knee on Kaun. Lashley in, SPEAR! Cover, that’s game!

WINNER: The Hurt Syndicate (Still Champions)

TIME: 9:10

THOUGHTS: The match was fine. I predicated it should be under ten minutes, and it was. The GOA were a bit sloppy in places, which hampered this a little bit. Not bad, but not great.

RATING: **3/4

Post-match, MJF is here! CUT MY MUSIC, CUT MY MUSIC! MJF chants. Lady and gentlemen, enough about how great I am, although I do enjoy it. Give it up for the Hurt Syndicate! WE HURT PEOPLE chants. Here’s the deal, as you know, I bring a lot to the table. MVP knows it, Shelton knows it, but some people are slow learners. Lashley wants to attack, but MVP holds him back. He isn’t just talking about himself, no, there is talent in the back that would love the chance…

MVP cuts him off and tells him to put his cards on the table. MJF has talent he wants bring out. It’s a bunch of fine-looking ladies, as both Shelton and MVP are impressed, but Bobby isn’t. Gentlemen, you can have a night out with his lovely ladies, all he requires is three thumbs up.

MVP says let’s try this again, you know how he feels. Shelton? SHELTON! Benjamin is distracted, but he finally says this is great, but he needs more time. He says he thinks he needs a little more time, meaning he wants the watch on Max’s wrist. MJF says he knew he liked him; you just have to give him a big thumbs up here in Beantown. Shelton contemplates it, but he finally gives the thumbs down. MJF says you must be out of your mind, he respects democracy. MJF thinks he is growing on Shelton, and as a token of his appreciation, you want this watch? You can have this watch. Matter of fact, you want these ladies. You can have them. Just know when he does join the Syndicate, there will plenty more women and watches where that came from. Oh, Bob? He respects you. You know what MJF is known for? He is known for getting what he wants. And do you know why? It’s because my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and I’m better than you, and you know it!

Well, didn’t think that MJF would be AEW’s version of The Godfather, but here we are lol.

We get a recap of the previous singles match between Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita, as Will won at Revolution in 2024, but Takeshita took the International Title at WrestleDream. That match is next.

Alicia Atout is waiting to get a word with the Hurt Syndicate. They dismiss the ladies (BOO), but Shelton says he doesn’t trust MJF. MVP knows he can be…

Bobby: Annoying.

Right, but they could use him to get what they want. The moment that he gets out of line, well, MVP will save that for later, but he just wants to celebrate tonight.

BRUV is here, and I got my BRUV shirt on in support!

Owen Hart Men’s Tourney Semifinals: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Expect nothing short of a BRISCOE here, assuming there is no interference. We have ANOTHER Don Callis cosplayer here, or the same one, who knows!

The bell rings, as Tony tells us this will have limited commercial interruption. Better be. HOLY SHIT chants. Both men lockup, Takeshita takes wrist control, but Ospreay rolls through. Takeshita mock claps for him. BRUV chants. Takeshita stacks up Will, but he reverses into a cross-arm breaker. FUCK DON CALLIS chants again. Takeshita powers Ospreay to the corner, fakes giving a clean break, but Ospreay ducks out of the way. Takeshita takes Ospreay to the ropes. Will turns the tables and chops Takeshita. Takeshita in the corner, he wants Will to step away. he does, and they lockup again. Ospreay sends Takeshita, but he runs over Will. Shenanigans ensue, until Will ends it with a single arm takeover. Takeshita up, telegraphs, gets kicked and hit with a hurrincanrana. Ospreay with a slingshot senton splash. Ospreay jumps over the back of Takeshita, but Konosuke back with the Takeshita Line. Konosuke drops Will on his face, then hits a basement drop kick. Ospreay on the floor, Takeshita takes flight with a tope over the top and to the floor! It’s just amazing that a man that big can control himself that well. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Takeshita has taken control of it during the break. He hits forearms to the back of Ospreay and then poses. Ospreay with the handspring and this time he hits the back elbow. Ospreay charges in, but Takeshita drops him on the apron. Will back in though, springboard clothesline! Cover for a two count. Ospreay with a chop, another one. Takeshita ends that with a big boot and a bigger lariat. Takeshita thinking Exploder, but Will fights if off. uses Takeshita as a wall, hits an enziguiri, Takeshita unfazed hits a lariat. Ospreay ducks it, but he doesn’t duck the second one. FIGHT FOREVER chants. Takeshita to the top, but Will cuts him off and meets him up there. Takeshita sweeps out the legs of Will. Will back, Avalanche Brain Buster is countered by a Stunner in Mid-air! Takeshita to the ramp, Ospreay off the ropes, springboard OSCUTTER!

Ospreay back in the ring, Takeshita crawls back into the ring at nine. Ospreay is waiting for him with a missile drop kick, goes up top, SKY TWISTER! The pin, Takeshita kicks out at two. Ospreay looking Oscutter again but Takeshita counters with a Blue Thunder Bom until he didn’t, and Ospreay hits the OSCUTTER anyway! Cover, 2.8! FIGHT FOREVER chants again. Ospreay with the double underhook, Takeshita slips out. Both men trade roll-ups, Takeshita with a German suplex and bridges for a 2.9! Both men come face-to-face on their knees. Back up, forearms are traded. Ospreay gets three strikes in against one from Takeshita. Takeshita eggs on Ospreay and he hits a high boot. A second one. A third one, but Takeshita catches the leg and STARCHES Ospreay. Yikes. Raging Fire is countered, Ospreay with the hook kick, thrust kick, another hook kick. Ospreay going for Hidden Blade, but Takeshita hits the mat. It was a ruse, as Takeshita jumps up with a forearm and a Blue Thunder Bomb! The cover, 2.5! Ospreay avoids a clothesline, off the ropes, he hits Takeshita with a clothesline. Both men trade one-count kick-outs now. Ospreay up and over the top, he pulls out the legs of Takeshita, hits a package tombstone piledriver! Ospreay looking Hidden Blade again, but Takeshita hits Will with a Hidden Blade! Both men are down, they barely make it back up at the count of nine. Takeshita with a big boot in the corner. He very slowly goes to the top rope, here comes Ospreay. Will slips in the corner, powers himself back up. Takeshita tries to knock Will down, but he refuses to fall. TAKESHITA WITH A LARIAT OFF THE TOP, BUT OSPREAY LANDS ON HIS FEET! HIDDEN BLADE, BUT TAKESHITA KICKS OUT AT 2.999999999999! Another Hidden Blade is countered. Raging Fire is countered! STYLES CLASH, BUT TAKESHITA OUT AT 29999999999999999999! HOLY SHIT, I SAY! Hidden Blade, no, Takeshita cuts him off with a knee. Will up and over, STORM BREAKER! FINALLY, SOMEONE STAYS DOWN!

WINNER: Will Ospreay

TIME: 21:45

THOUGHTS: Fuck it, I am not afraid to say that I about literally lost my mind at the end of the match. That was the things that matches always needed: a slow feeling out, the action builds, the reversals ensue, the action hits its zenith, and then all hell breaks loose as we go down the other side of the mountain. If you missed this match for ANY reason, shame on you, you better catch it when you can.

RATING: *****

The Trios’ Titles match is up next.

It’s main event time, as Jon Moxley makes his big entrance from the streets of Boston.

AEW Trios’ Titles Match: The Death Riders (C) vs. The Opps

Remember, Moxley has taken over the title that PAC held due to his injury. Also, HOOK was attacked before the show, rendering him “out of action”.

Joe and Shibata are on the ramp for a real long time, and now we know why. Powerhouse Hobbs is here, presumably to take the spot vacated by HOOK.

The bell rings, as all hell breaks loose. Hobbs and Yuta in the ring. Hobbs whips Yuta and hits a POUNCE. Hobbs proceeds to murder Yuta dead in the corner. Moxley from behind, but it doesn’t affect Hobbs. YOU FUCKED UP chants. Yuta now from behind, but again, it does NOTHING. Hobbs picks up Yuta, running powerslam. Joe tags in, as he gets reminded of his name by the fans. Corner machine gun punches, followed by the corner enziguri from Joe. JOE’S GONNA KILL YOU chants, as Shibata in now. He hits chops to Yuta, snapmare, but Shibata drop kicks Moxley from the apron. Shibata puts a vice on the head of Yuta. He’s back up, and Moxley is sent off the apron again. Claudio takes advantage of the distraction by throwing Shibata into the barricade. OH, FUCK WHEELER YUTA chants lol. Moxley lures Joe into the ring, as Claudio and Jon assault Shibata. Claudio with a big lariat as we hit our final break of the night.

We’re back for Dynamite #289, as Hobbs goes to confront Moxley, but Marina hits Hobbs in the knee from behind. Of course, Paul Turner doesn’t see any of this. After some time, Shibata drops the Death Riders off the apron and hits a back heel trip on Claudio. Joe and Yuta in now. Joe hits all of his keynotes, ending with the Senton back splash for a two count. Power slam from Joe, but Moxley breaks it up. Moxley goes outside and grabs a chair from under the ring. Willow Nightingale is here and she takes the chair from Jon! Everyone hits their shit! Its back to Joe and Moxley. Jon kicks Joe in the face, but Joe eats it and hits a lariat. The EVP Bucks are here now. Matthew grabs a chair, but someone takes it from him. It’s Swerve Strickland! DOUBLE SWERVE STOMP ONTO BOTH OF THE BUCKS! Strickland gets both Buck’s over the barricade and into the crowd. Back in the ring, Shibata takes Claudio up the ramp with a sleeper. PK on Claudio on the ramp! Joe has Moxley up top, but Yuta breaks it up. he tries a suicide dive onto Hobbs, but he catches him and throws Yuta on the table! Shafir hits Hobbs with a chair, but Willow hits her with the POUNCE! In the ring, Jon’s Death Rider is countered by Joe, he locks in the Clutch, Jon taps immediately!

WINNER: Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs

TIME: 16:00? (I forgot to set the timer lol).

THOUGHTS: The title change that needed to happen, and it did. Surprised that Hobbs was inserted into the match, as I expected HOOK to return and play hero, but that’s not how it went. Really more of a feel good moment than being a great match, but it was good none the less.

RATING: ***1/4

Post-match, Will Ospreay, AR Fox, Kevin Knight, Strickland, and more faces come out to celebrate the Death Riders losing and the good guys winning.

And with that, we’re done!