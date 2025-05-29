Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.28.25  

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Dynamite is live tonight, and hot off the heels of Double or Nothing, we start the march towards the company’s biggest show of the year, All-In Texas. There was, initially, not a lot of matches announced for tonight, as some talents were pretty banged up after Double or Nothing, but we have good stuff on tap at any rate. The first match of the International Title qualifiers takes place between Brody King and Josh Alexander, Megan Bayne and Penlope Ford will run back their tag match from The Buy-In with Anna Jay and Harley Cameron, except this time it’s a no-DQ match. Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Marina Shafir will team up to face Mark Briscoe, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale, and the TNT Title is on the line, as Adam Cole (BAYBAY) defends against Kyle Fletcher. We’ll also get a face-to-face between AEW Women’s Champion TIMELESS Toni Storm and her challenger for All-In, the 2025 Owen Hart Women’s Tourney winner Mercedes Mone, and of course, so much more!

But, enough about me, let's get ready for a WAR!

But, enough about me, let’s get ready for a WAR!

Tonight, we are LIVE from El Paso, Texas! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Ian Riccaoboni, and Taz have the action for us tonight!

THIS IS WAR!

The Inevitable Tony Schiavone is in the ring to introduce the winner of the 2025 Men’s Owen Hart Tourney, Hangman Page! Page comes down wearing the Owen Title and looks at the trophy in the aisle by the front row. Tony states the obvious that it was a hard-fought and dramatic victory for Hangman at Double or Nothing.

Page on the mic. Triumph in life is fleeting. It’s temporary. You’re on top of the world, and the next morning, you realize it is gone. So is defeat. Over the past two years, no, three years, he has lost sight of it. It’s not about the win or the loss, but what you do with it that matters. At Double or Nothing, two men entered the ring, and they realized that one had to be defeated. Will Opsreay, thank you! Thank you for the fight of my life! Thank you for reminding me why I decided to do this in the first place. And thank you for dispelling the notion that you can’t carry this company, because you can. While one of us had to taste defeat, one of us tasted victory. This victory is momentary, it’s fleeting. There will be another Owen Hart tournament, and they will crown a new champion. Page hands the title to Tony. He can tell you how much winning this tourney means to him, but he has to look forward to winning the Men’s World Title back. That championship has been the prize, the responsibility, the thing that he has chased since AEW started. But for seven months, that title has been hidden from the world, locked away in a briefcase. To me, that championship is to be a shining light, a beacon, to show what AEW means, it was about compassion, competition, it’s about human dignity and how we treat each other. On his first day here in AEW, he told everyone, that while he is here, you will be his boss. So, tonight, he makes a promise: in seven weeks, here, in Texas, he will win the AEW World Championship. He will free it from the briefcase, he will hold it up for the whole world to see, he will defend it, and he will make everyone proud to be a fan again.

WHOSE HOUSE? Swerve Strickland is here! He has a mic and gets in the ring. Tony, who’s been in the corner the whole time, takes his leave. Strickland wants to educate Page and the fine people of El Paso as to why he is here.

We get a replay of the Young Bucks back on April 9th, when they claimed that they screwed Strickland out of his title match at Dynasty so they could appease Page. They love him, buddy. Strickland says he was looking for the same opportunity that Page has at All-In. At Dynasty, he had Moxley beat, but the Young Bucks cost him the title. But you know who else was in the ring? You, Page. It’s odd that Page has a clean path to the title since he lost. he’s calling collusion on this. He wants to remind everyone that Page told the whole world that he would stop Strickland from ever becoming a world champion again. He wants to know, and don’t freaking lie to him, did you do this?

Page says, well, dumbass, at Dynasty, he locked his eyes on Swerve, then he locked his eyes on Moxley. And for one God Forsaken second, he even thought about helping Swerve. If he had wanted to cost you the match, he would do it to his face, because he has done it before.

Swerve says sounds good, but you’re still full of shit.

BRUV TIME! Will Ospreay is here, in his European footie jersey. He wants to separate the two as the fans chant HOLY SHIT. Ospreay takes the mic from Strickland. BRUV chants. He hates getting into his business, Swerve has looked after him like he is Will’s big brother. But you are wrong about Page. He learned something Sunday, he left it all in the ring. He walked up that ramp, came back to the ring, picked Will up, and shook his hand like a man. Will looked into his eyes and he saw that he cared about this place. He felt the same way last year, when he lost to Swerve. People started to believe in us again. I hate saying this because he loves you, but it isn’t Will, it isn’t Swerve. It’s Hangman! We have one shot! We can make this easier for Page if we all work together. You, me, and Hangman!

Strickland smacks the mic away from Ospreay. They argue, and Strickland says he will never work with Hangman, and leaves the ring. Page tells Ospreay that he will not take any help from Strickland, and he walks out of the ring. Ospreay is left in the ring, a sad British Panda.

We get a video package, highlighting the INSANE action from the Anarchy in the Arena match this past Sunday.

Back to the now, the Death Riders have arrived. Moxley welcomes us to Dynamite. I’m just glad that they finally were able to get out of the ambulance, honestly.

Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Marina Shafir vs. Mark Briscoe, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale

And we’re off, as Kidd and Briscoe come to blows in the middle of the ring. Chops are exchanged, as Briscoe ends up in the wrong part of town. No problem, as everyone comes into the ring to fight. Bailey kicks Moxley while he is sitting in the chair. Briscoe drags Kidd out to the floor. Bailey slides the chair into the ring, you know what he is looking for! Briscoe clears the top rope and takes out the enemy! PIP Break!

We’re back, as Kidd turned the tables with a high collar throw, according to Taz, a man who knows a thing or two about suplexs. Kidd and Moxley do some quick tags to keep Briscoe in their corner. Briscoe finally escapes, rolls through, and tags in Bailey. Missile dropkick from the top on Moxley. Axe kick and a round kick from Bailey! Running shooting star press! Cover for a two count. Bailey looking for a hurrincanrana, but Moxley drops him on the top rope. Small package from Bailey for a two count. The women are in now! Clotheslines from Willow! Big corner hip attack, snap mare into a drop kick from Willow! Spine on the pine! Cover, but Kidd breaks up the pin by grabbing Willow by the hair. Briscoe in, he sends Kidd out of the ring. Moxley in, he hits a lariat on Briscoe. Kicks from Bailey to Moxley, and we reset. Bailey and Moxley get tagged in. Kicks put Moxley on the mat. A chair is sent into the ring to distract the ref, and Yuta pushes Bailey from the top and to the floor. Kidd picks up Bailey and hits a torture rack bomb into the timekeeper’s area. HOLY SHIT chants as we go to PIP.

We’re back, as Bailey, somehow, has recovered, only to get worked over by Kidd and Moxley. Kidd for the cover, Bailey out at two. Moxley in, he stomps on Bailey’s hand. Mike to his feet, he tries to trade chops with Moxley before he kicks Moxley. Jon is still able to get the tag to Kidd, who takes a run at Willow and Mark on the apron. Comeback lariat from Kidd to Bailey. Bailey with a big kick floors Kidd. Briscoe gets the tag, Moxley in illegally, Briscoe has to fight off Kidd and Moxley for a spell. Kidd is hungry and wants to head Briscoe’s forehead. Kidd misses his charge, T-Bone suplex from Briscoe. Lunging drop kick from Briscoe to Kidd. Willow hits a senton to Marina, and Bailey hits a moonsault to take out Kidd and Moxley. Yuta tries to interfere again, but Aubrey sees him this time. Froggy Bow from Briscoe! The cover, Kidd kicks out at two. Briscoe looking Jay Driller, but Claudio Castagnoli is here! He feigns getting into the ring, but he gets back to the floor. Komander is here FROM OUTTA NOWHERE and takes out Claudio! Back in the ring, Paradigm Shift from Moxley on Briscoe into the Bulldog Choke. His partners are kept at bay, and Aubrey stops the match.

WINNER: Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Marina Shafir

TIME: 18:40

THOUGHTS: Fairly solid opener that lurched and sprawled in all kinds of directions. It was pretty neat to see Kidd make his presence felt alongside Moxley and Shafir, and seeing Bailey get a lot of action with the champion was an interesting development. It was good, but a wee bit long if you ask me.

RATING: ***1/4

After defending their titles at Double or Nothing, The Hurt Syndicate had some words. Not only was this their fifth title defense, but MJF made his debut as a member of the Syndicate. MJF says that as long as he is here, they won’t lose the tag team titles. As for his BBB, it will be around his waist soon enough. If you step to the Syndicate, you will end up in a pool of your own blood and piss. But hey, it’s nothing personal, it’s business!

Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne are in the back. Ford says they had to cheat to beat them at the Buy-In, but tonight, there are no rules. Bayne says that makes them her next victims.

Show some love for Ricochet! Ricky says after he laid waste to Briscoe at Double or Nothing, he is going for Gold. He sees the landscape and what has unfolded. He needs his own group to help him get to gold. Once he finds the perfect crew, he will show everyone why Ricochet is out of this world. AH-HAAAAAA!

It’s about time to see the prettiest ugly brawl ever!

No-DQ tag team match: Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay and Harley Cameron

The bell rings, and the brawl is on! Cameron drags Ford to the floor, as Bayne works over Jay in the corner. Ford sends Cameron into the barricade, as Bayne tries a cannonball on Jay, but Anna moves, and Megan crashes into the chair in the corner. Jay smacks her with a 2X4, but Megan isn’t fazed. Cameron hits her with a pipe, but again Bayne isn’t fazed. It’s a chair shot now from Jay, but AGAIN Megan doesn’t sell. She takes out both women with clotheslines. Jay fights off Bayne and rolls her headfirst into the golden chair. The cover, but Ford breaks it up. She gets a combination Russian Leg Sweep kind of a kick from Jay and Cameron. WE WANT TABLES chants, so of course Anna and Harley oblige. PIP break but as you all know…

THERE IS NO PIP FOR THE LADIES! 🧐

And we’re back, as Bayne has Cameron precariously close to the table at ring side. Cameron tries to power bomb Bayne throw the table. Jay tries to help with a chair shot, but Ford tries to help out. She gets hit with the chair, and Jay hits Bayne again, as she crashes through the table. Looks like she will sell that. Lung blower from Ford to Jay. Ford sets up a chair and tries to hit the moonsault on Jay, but she moves, and she hits the chair. Cameron screams FEEL THE WRATH and goes after Bayne, but Megan picks her up and throws her face first off of the ring steps. Bayne collapses back to the floor, and the doctor checks on Cameron. She waves him off, and she is bleeding from the nose. Ford knocks Cameron off the apron, but Jay hits the Gorde Buster on Ford! The cover, but the Megasus is back. FATE’S DESCENT ON JAY ONTO THE GOLDEN CHAIR! The cover, Cameron is back to break up the pin. She pays for it as Bayne hits a flying lariat to Cameron. The cover, Cameron is out at two. More chairs are put in the ring, Bayne puts Cameron on her shoulders, Doomsday Device (kind of, didn’t look like Ford actually hit her) finishes this one.

WINNER: Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

TIME: 11:00

THOUGHTS: The women left it in the ring, but it was kind of disjointed and there were obvious strikes that didn’t connect. It was still fun, though, for the hope spots and Cameron proving how tough she was after getting busted open.

RATING: ***

Earlier today, Mercedes Mone arrives in a low-rider with all of her titles, including the Owen Hart belt.

The Opps are here, and Justin keeps tempting fate by saying SA-MOO-AH Joe.

AEW Trios Champions the Opps vs. The Frat House

NGL, I saw the video and heard the music and was like, WTF is this? Makes sense now lol. Jacked Jamison wants to talk before the match. Last night, they were hanging out in El Paso, Texas, and they were throwing one of their famous Frat House parties. he saw a sign he likes; it says El Paso strong. But all the guy are weak and skinny and the girls are fat and ugly lol. They didn’t find their new member, but they aren’t leaving empty handed, because they are leaving with the Trios’ Titles. Preston Vance says win or lose, they always BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOF…

But Joe has heard enough, and violence will commence. Joe takes care of Vance. Shibata and WHO THE FUCK IS Griff Garrison now. Shibata takes him to the corner and gets hit with a stalling corner drop kick. Snap suplex from Shibata, cover, but Garrison out. Kole Carter in with Hobbs now. This goes about as well as you would expect for Carter. After corner clotheslines, the straps come down, and Hobbs dumps him from the ring. Jamison tries to cheap shot Hobbs, but he is sent back out of the ring. Town Business on one of the Frat Boys! Another one for another Frat boy! One to Vance! One for Carter, and that’s it, game over.

WINNER: The Opps (Still Champs? Was this even a title match?)

TIME: 3:10

THOUGHTS: Nothing but a squash thang!

RATING: N/R

On the other side of the break, the TNT Title will be on the line!

And we’re back, as The Remarkable Renee Paquette is in the middle of the ring. She welcomes out a woman who fought her heart out last Sunday, Jamie Hayter. Jamie is out and gets into the ring. Renee states the obvious, has she had time to think about what is next for her. Jamie says that is the question, but the power has gone out! That can only mean one thing! THEKLA IS HERE! She has attacked Hayter! She does a spider pose in the ring and stares into the camera and I…uh…um…oh…MOVING ON!

We get a video package for Mistico! I suppose he is going to be back relatively soon, given this?

Justin Roberts announces that this is for the TNT Championship!

TNT Title Match: Adam Cole (C) vs. Kyle Fletcher (W/Don Callis and Lance Archer)

For some reason, BAYBAY comes out by himself, and I’m not so sure that this is a smart move.

The bell rings, and this one is underway! Fletcher overpowers Cole to the corner and mocks the BAYBAY pose. Cole tries to go behind Fletcher, but Kyle drops him and poses. Cole with a headlock and tries to take Fletcher over, but again Fletcher shoves him off. Cole with forearms, Fletcher goes to throw Cole, but he lands on his feet. Cole suckers Fletcher in and hits a low drop kick. Cole kicks Fletcher into the corner and does HIS pose HIS way. Fletcher out to the apron, Cole with the thrust kick, sending Kyle to the floor. Cole to the apron, looking Panama Sunrise, but RPG Vice are here! Strong and O’Reilly are here to take care of them! In the midst of this, Fletcher hits a thrust kick on Cole, then an apron power bomb! PIP Break.

We’re back, as Fletcher pulls Cole back up to his feet, only to hit a scoop slam. Fletcher implies he is going to do it again, but Cole tries to mount a comeback. Fletcher isn’t having any of this and hits another scoop slam anyway. Fletcher runs into a SUPERKICK from Cole. Both men to their feet, Cole gets the better of the forearm exchange. Clothesline buffet! Fletcher runs into a thrust kick and the DVD onto his knee for a two count. Cole to the corner, looking Panama Sunrise, Fletcher counters with a sit-down pin for a two count. Half and half suplex from Fletcher. Fletcher makes an error, and Cole is ready with the Panama Sunrise! The kneepad comes down, but here comes Josh Alexander for the DQ finish.

WINNER: Adam Cole via DQ

TIME: 9:35

THOUGHTS: You don’t like a DQ finish, but in this case, they kind of booked themselves into this mess. A good match between these guys, setting the table for a bigger match at, say, All-In?

RATING: ***

The beatdown is on post-match, so Brody King comes out with a chair. Remember, King faces Alexander in the International Title Qualifier. That match is next after these…

We’re back, as security has been ineffective in doing their job. Surprised, am I!

AEW International Title Qualifier: Brody King vs. Josh Alexander

And it’s a hoss fight to start. Alexander eventually grounds King, taking his shirt off and choking him with it. King fights back with a back body drop. King goes outside, gets his shirt, and shoves it in the face of Alexander as he beats on his chest like he was Sheamus. To the floor, and King has Alexander against the ring post. As is tradition, Josh moves, and Brody breaks the ring post. Alexander now has a target, which you cannot give to a technician like Alexander. King does fight back, sending Alexander into the barricade. He drops Josh on the barricade and then sends him into the ring steps. King follows Alexnader around the ring but is still favoring his hand. Back in the ring. It looks like Alexander will take advantage, but King bowls him over. Alexander fights back with a snap over the top rope and then a DDT between the ropes. A chop from Josh, and a running body block on the apron follows. Terminator Archer claps at ring side, as Alexander wraps the hand/wrist of King around the ring post. Alexander sends King into the ring steps as we go to PIP Break.

WINNER: Brody King

TIME: 14:15

THOUGHTS: The last time, these guys went to a time limit draw. This time, there was no such quarter with a shot at the International Title on the line. Call me crazy, but I am surprised King went over in this one. These men delivered a great match, but that’s no surprise.

RATING: ***3/4

MINA ON COLLISION! TAKE MY MONEY! ERE WAIT…

Kyle Fletcher in the back. He should be standing here with the TNT title right now, but before he can finish that thought, Cole is here to continue the fight. Cole says he is going to kill him, and IDK about you guys, but I feel like that’s a threat or something.

C-E-O! Mercedes Mone is here, in her Cowgirl get-up! EL PAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAASO! She stands before us now just the greatest TBS and RevPro champion of all time, but the greatest Owen Hart winner of all-time. Legends like Eddie Guererro and Owen Hart don’t compare to the greatness of Mone! That’s why she calls herself the CEO of AEW.

But before she can finish, it’s time to get TIMELESS! Toni is on her way to the ring, and I can’t lie, this could get crazy lol.

Toni, darling, we finally meet! But Mone knows that these fans are sick of the black and white and want a champion full of color.

Hello, Mercedes, Toni has waited so long for you. 441 days ago, you arrived in AEW, on a show named after you, and since then, you’ve won titles, you’ve made history, and you’ve remained undefeated. But you have never once spoke to me, you have never once looked at me. You said you were watching me before you even came here. You told Anthony Khan this was the one match you wanted to have. Darling, what took you so long?

Patience, darling, says Mone. You see, this isn’t about you Toni, this about Mone and her legacy. She is the Beyonce of women’s wrestling. Toni, do you not know who I am? She is the gold standard, she is the blueprint, she is the revolution.

Well, she is the Toni Storm of professional wrestling, and you never met anyone like her.

Well, yeah, you are different from the timid Toni I met ten years ago. But Mone isn’t a Boss anymore, she is a CEO. She’s been around the world, and they will have the greatest women’s match of all time.

You know, Toni says they both have similarities. They struggled on the Indy scene, they were given trophies and flowers, but when that wasn’t enough, they came to AEW, and they found exactly who they are supposed to be. But there is one glaring difference. While you want all the titles, Toni only needs one title. She has lived for this, she had cried for this, she had bled for this, and she has died for this. So, if you are digging for the Toni Tunnel, you better dig deeper.

Dalring, not even the Toni Tunnel is wide enough for the Mone Train. Okay?

Somewhere around the world, a little girl is watching, and she will say, Holy Shit, these bitches are crazy. She feels like Mone is the greatest of all time, but unfortunately for her, she happens to be TIMELESS!

Toni, you may call yourself timeless, but your time is coming to an end. See you at All-In, Darling!

Mone wants to shake hands, Storm considers this and accepts. She sniffs Mone and then kisses her hand. Mone looking Mone Maker, Storm counters with a Storm Zero, but Mone gets out of the ring. Storm dances for our entertainment in the ring, so Mone does her dance on the ramp. Storm gets even crazier in the ring, and Mone can’t match that, so she angerly points at Storm.

And with that, we’re done!