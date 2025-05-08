Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.7.25  

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is LIVE tonight, as the march towards Double or Nothing in Arizona is on the horizon now. Tonight, Elimination is the name of the game, as we will have not one but two title eliminators on the docket. The first one will be Kazuchika Okada going up against Kevin Knight where, if Knight wins, he gets a future shot at the Continental Title. The other one is more interesting, as TIMELESS Toni Storm will face off against Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, and Anna Jay in a 4-way Eliminator for the Women’s Title. I will assume that Storm doesn’t need to be pinned for someone to earn a future Women’s Title shot, but perhaps we will find out later tonight. We’ll also see Swerve Strickland continue his issues with the Young Bucks, as Strickland will team up with Mike Bailey and Mark Briscoe against Nicholas and Matthew Jackson and their new best friend Ricochet. Samoa Joe will also square up with Claudio Castagnoli, we’ll hear from Will Ospreay and Jamie Hayter and, of course, so much more.

Tonight, Dynamite is LIVE from Detroit, Michigan! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz are on the call tonight!

Hangman Page is out to get things started tonight. Page with a mic in his hand. COWBOY SHIT chants. I, um, I don’t know if I’ve ever understood, why after what I did, why even one person would cheer for me. He wants to let you know that it does make a difference, so thank you. he shouldn’t have to say it, but the past two years have some kind of special Hell. And after what happened to him and his family, he wanted revenge and justice, and he found it. He took from another man his only hopes and dreams and nearly killed him. After that cage match, he stood there and thought he would feel some kind of closure, but he felt nothing. And he thought for one minute, if he went back to the ring and finished the job that he would get that closer, but he couldn’t do it. The truth is, Hangman doesn’t know why. But, since he couldn’t find closure, he took his anger, bottled it up, and took it out on everyone. So, he had to make a decision. Swerve Strickland, I will never forget what you did to me, and I will never forgive you. But he will have to put him behind him, and when he made that decision, that’s when he decided to enter the Owen. And he defeated Josh Alexander and then defeated Kyle Fletcher in front of his family. And finally, at Double or Nothing, for a chance at the World Title, he will wrestle who everyone says is the best wrestler in the world, Will Ospreay.

Speak of the Billy Goat, here he comes. Will, wisely, keeps his distance as the fans chant HOLY SHIT (kind of, they sound out of sync lol). HAPPY BIRTHDAY mixed with OSPREAY chants. Sorry for interrupting your therapy session, BRUV. Isn’t it odd, all the places that they have worked, this is the first time that he’s spoken to him. He wants to say hello to the Hangman, and he wants to apologize to him. They have all seen what he has gone through. he knows what he has been through. One of his favorite moments was when he took the Dark Order and showed them leadership and what it took to be a Cowboy. He rode that support to being the AEW World Champion. Mate, it was perfect. It’s just after the loss that everything changed. He understands it, he gets it. Will spotted something last week, after Hangman defeated Fletcher last week, Page smiled again. We haven’t seen that look in his eyes for some time. And while everyone wants him to beat those demons and claim his spot as a main character, Will has a problem with that. At Double or Nothing, he isn’t losing. While he has been trying to find himself, he’s been tearing this place apart. Jeff Jarrett, Christopher Daniels, and Swerve Strickland. Will has been doing his jobs. The media? The photos? The meet and greets. He’s been doing it all. When the bell rings, he shows the fans this is where the best wrestle. Just because you smiled again means you can take it back. That’s Cowboy Shit to be, Mate. This isn’t about your redemption, this is about my ascension.

Don Callis is here to ruin everything, nats. You know, Ospreay? Every day you show me how stupid you are! The stupidest day was when you left the Don Callis Family. And just to prove how stupid you are, do you even know what is standing in the ring with you? That is a violent, mentally unstable sociopath who put his mentor in the home, and he can’t walk.

Ospreay says give us two of your guys right now and we’re going to fight. Callis sees what is going on. You know what? You can’t even get through a segment without killing each other, so he’ll take any of his two members and put them in the ring.

We get a graphic for said match next week, as the commentators discuss this, along with the other matches on the docket for Beach Break next week in Chicago.

Before we can continue, FTR and Stokley Hathaway approach the announce table. Stokely wants to know if Tony has a problem with FTR? They issued them an apology, but week, after week, after week, he still has negative things to say about them. He referred to Stokely as a snake in the grass. Tony, you are a decrepit, pasty, pale, piece of…

Tony cuts that off but he gets shoved back into his seat. Wheeler tells Schiavone to sit down and relax. Garcia, you say you wants answers. You gave us no choice. You chose this. You turned your back on us. His daddy told him you have to learn lessons the hard way. This is going to hurt them a lot more than it is going to hurt them, emotionally.

Harwood tells Tony to tell Nigel they’ll see him tomorrow night. Top Guys…Out!

To the back with Anna Jay and Harley Cameron. Harley had her fat ass last week; do you have her fat ass tonight? Together, they have the Tenacity and the Aggression!

“Tits and Ass?” – Anna Jay

“Yes, that too!” – Harley

To the ring, it’s now our honor to get TIMELESS!

AEW Women’s Title Eliminator: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

The bell rings and we are under way. Ford and Jay go right at it, since they, you know, have existing beef. Storm and Rosa start fighting in the ring, with Rosa getting the upper hand. She hits Storm with a basement drop kick, cover, but Ford in to break that up. Rosa with a scoop slam to Ford and proceeds to miss the back splash. Ford rolls Storm through and hits a drop kick to her back. The cover, Jay’s turn to break it up. Knee strike, high kick, and a neck breaker by Jay to Ford. The cover, Storm’s turn to break it up. Storm with forearms and a Fisherwoman’s suplex. The cover, but Ford kicks Storm between the legs! To the apron, Ford with the moonsault wipes out Storm and Jay! Rosa’s turn! She goes to the top; she takes all her challengers! PIP Break.

And we’re back, as Storm and Ford are trading forearms in the middle of the ring. Storm takes her out, but Rosa hits a drop kick to Storm. Jay cuts off Rosa, hits a pair of elbows. She covers Rosa, she’s out at two. Ford pulls Jay out of the ring, but Anna reverses with a snap suplex on the floor. Jay avoids Rosa initially, but Rosa counters with a DDT. Ford to the very top, MOONSAULT TO THE FLOOR! Ford rolls Jay into the ring. She does the handspring, but Jay moves. Storm stacks up both Jay and Ford, Double Hop Attack! Rosa jumps off the back of Storm, Poetry in Motion! THUNDER TITS chants LOL! Double team suplex attempt, but Megan Bayne has arrived! She wipes out Rosa and Storm! Remember, there is no DQ in a 4-way match. Bless Anna, she tries to fight off Ford and Bayne, but it went about as well as you would expect. Bayne with the Power bomb to Anna in the middle of the ring. Harley Cameron is here with a pipe! She takes Bayne out to the floor and beats her with the pipe to the back! Ford has Jay in the Death Lock, but Storm is back to kick her in the Vay-Jay lol. Storm locks in the Chicken Wing, and Ford gives it up.

WINNER: TIMELESS Toni Storm

TIME: 10:55

THOUGHTS: All the ladies hit their spots and all of them got a chance to shine. Bayne interfering also made sense, not just because it was a No-DQ match, but because she still has to be smarting over losing her title match back at Dynasty. A good, solid match.

RATING: ***1/4

We’re back, as we see CRU make their way to ring side. The Hurt Syndicate are on their way out, so that makes some kind of sense. Attention, members of the AEW viewing audience. This is an official announcement from the Hurt Syndicate. Standing to MVP’s right, the Standard of Excellence, Shelton Benjamin. And to his right, the Almighty Bobby Lashley! They are the AEW tag team champions. But he wonders, this is AEW, this is where the best wrestle? Who is going to step up? They like to hurt people, but who is going to hurt them?

Top Flight are here. CRU don’t look impressed lol. Darius on the mic. They’ve been a little bit down on their luck lately, which is why they can’t look at this challenge and not see it as an opportunity. MVP wants to know if they want to be hurt next. Darius say they always get beat up, but they will not die. Dante says they are the underdogs, and no one has their money on them. But they have proven before that they can face off with championship teams and hold their own. Darius wants to know if we want to see a miracle.

MJF is here, as he ambushes both Martin Brothers. Seems like he is taking the words of BOB to heart. He chucks Darius headfirst into the ring post, and punches away on Dante. He bites the forehead of Darius, as both Martin’s are busted open. He hits an apron power bomb on Dante as he yells at BOB. MVP hands MJF the mic. I HURT PEOPLE! Bob still doesn’t look impressed. he takes the mic from MJF. Oh, no he’s smiling. He’ll have an answer for him next week. Okay. MJF leaves and puts his ring on.

The Elite and Ricochet now. Oh, for the love of God, have more enthusiasm! Tonight is a great night for the Elite

Okada: Tonight, Kevin Knight, you have a good night…BITCH!

Ricochet has already beaten Swerve twice; he knows how to beat Briscoe and Bailey. Ricky says he will see them out there tonight. The Jackson’s open their door, but they find the Death Riders there.

Nick Wayne is here to defend the ROH TV Title against someone from “Cage’s past”. But first, COMMERCIALS!

ROH TV Title Match: Nick Wayne (C) vs. ???

GORE! GORE! GORE! Rhino is here post-break, as he is the man from Cage’s past. Yeah, that checks out.

The bell rings, as we get dueling RHINO and GORE chants. Wayne gets shoved to the mat early, as he goes to the floor to talk to the Patriarchy. Back in, Wayne with a kick, but he runs into Rhino trying to clothesline him. Wayne cuts off his momentum with a clothesline. Wayne kicks Rhino in the corner and chokes him with his boot. Wayne with a chin lock as the fans get behind their hometown hero. Wayne pulls Rhino down by his hair, but Rhino takes advantage of that with a series of clotheslines and elbows. Belly-to-belly suplex by the Man Beast. Kip Sabian on the apron, Cage tries to trip Rhino, but he catches Wayne with a spinebuster. Rhino looking GORE, but Wayne moves, and Nick hits the Killswitch and, that’s it? Okay.

WINNER: Nick Wayne (Still Champion)

TIME: 3:20

THOUGHTS: I wouldn’t call it a squash, per se, but man, did Rhino play the part of the fall guy for young Nick or what?

RATING: N/R

Post-match, Cage pretends like he is going to put the title around the waist of Wayne, but he throws the belt to the mat and leaves.

RUSH tells Kevin Knight that he cost him 100K last week, so he owes RUSH that money now. Remember, if you mess with the Bull, you get the HERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRNS!

Everyone’s favorite professor of Redneck Kung-Fu is here!

Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and Speedball Mike Bailey vs. The EVP Bucks and Ricochet

The bell rings, as Swerve wants to start for his team, but Swerve wants one of the Bucks. Ricky wants to tag out, but neither Jackson is willing lol. Strickland goes after Ricky and beats him into the corner. Swerve drops Ricky in the corner with a fireman’s carry. Double tag, Bailey on the shoulders of Strickland, he throws him at Ricky, and he hits him with a hurrincanrana. That was creative. Bailey has his leg grabbed by Nicholas, as Ricky takes advantage. The Bucks will come in now because Strickland is neutralized. Double springboard sentons by the Bucks, stalling senton by Ricky. They all pose, as their opponents are right behind them. The Bucks and Ricky have a meeting on the floor. They sent=d Ricky to the apron by himself lol. Ricky gets kicked by Bailey right into the Bucks on the floor. TRIPLE TOPE STEREO SUICIDE DIVES! Back in the ring, Bailey and Briscoe compare their martial arts prowess by bouncing Ricky around. The Jacksons are back though, as they take care of Briscoe and hit the double team moves on Bailey. Springboard 450 splash by Ricky as we hit PIP Break.

We’re back, as it’s Ricky giving Briscoe the business in the ring. Mark lands on his feet after a back body drop, but Ricky holds on to him. Briscoe with an enziguri and he tags in Bailey. Bailey unleashes all the kicks on both Jackson brothers. Running shooting star press for a two count on Matthew. DVD from Bailey. to the top, but Bailey kicks him to the floor. BAILEY WITH A TOP ROPE HURRINCANRANA ON MATTHEW, SENDING HIM INTO NICHOLAS! Bailey misses a shooting star press, but he hits a Spanish Fly on Matthew for a two count. Ricky and Swerve in, their kicks cancel out, so they attack their opponents instead. All hell breaks loose and I sure as shit cannot keep up with it. It ends with a House Call from Strickland to Ricky, though, I will tell you that lol. Bailey again fighting off both the Bucks, creative kick counters ensue. Strickland is tagged in. Uppercut from the top rope to Matthew. Ricky in, he gets thrown out of the ring. The Bucks in, attempt at a double team suplex is reversed by Strickland. A flying Ricky is intercepted by Strickland. He catches Nicholas and feeds him into a DVD from Bailey. Froggy Bow from Briscoe, the cover, but Matthew breaks up the pin. Matthew catches Strickland in the middle of the ring with a roll-up for the surprise pin.

WINNER: The EVP Bucks and Ricochet

TIME: 14:15

THOUGHTS: You knew exactly what we were getting in this match involving these guys, and either you love it, or you hate it, as no middle ground tends to exist for this kind of match. I did rather enjoy it, as I tend to.

RATING: ***1/2

The Remarkable Renee Paquette has Will Ospreay in the back. Before he can talk, MJF cuts in to shill his Dynamite Diamond ring, available at AEWShop.com! Will wants to know what he wants, but MJF says he wants Will to win the Owen and then win the World Title at All-In so he can take the title from him like a little British Baby. If it was so easy, when why didn’t MJF get into the Owen? You don’t want to wrestle Will again, because last time, he dropped MJF on his head. Will is the reason that they put instructions on shampoo bottles, apparently. MJF says Will is not on the level of the Devil, but Will grabs MJF by the arm and tells him that he is in fact on another level.

COMMERCIALS!

It’s sit-down time with Renee and Jamie Hayter! What does this match mean for Jamie? It certainly means more for her than it does to Mone, that’s for sure. Mercedes is the exact opposite of what Owen the man stood for, and she can’t allow it. She wants to know the real Mone, not the cheap, plastic, arrogant woman we see. Renee tells Jamie that Mone said Jamie reminds her a bit of herself. Jamie scoffs, and says she is actually insulted. She has the energy and the attitude while Mone runs away. Jamie doesn’t have her library or pedigree, but she has the heart, the desire, the grit, and tenacity. She can’t walk around doing what she wants, saying what she wants, like she is the second coming. Jamie shuts down questions about her back, saying Mone is looking past her.

Actually, Jamie, she’s looking at your back right now, as Mone is here to ambush Jamie, but her Spider Sense must have been tingling. Hayter fights with Mone out into the arena. When Jamie thinks Mone is gone, she turns to talk to the camera, but Mone is back as she hits Hayter from behind. She locks in the Banks Statement on the stage as she lets go and poses with the Owen Cup.

Alicia Atout in the back with Willow Nightingale. She’s had success in New Japan, but she’s had issues with the Death Riders here. Willow is happy that everyone wants the Death Riders to go away, but Kris Statlander is here now. Kris wants to talk to Willow here, but Willow says there is nothing to talk about anymore. Kris walks away, but Willow brings her back. Now, if you want to meet in the ring tomorrow night on Collision, a lot of SICKOS would love to see that. Kris agrees and walks off. Willow with a short, gruff, kind of death metal grunt to end it.

The coin has hit the floor, and shit is about to get real!

AEW Continental Title Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight

RUSH attacks Knight as he makes his way out onto the stage. RUSH sends Knight into the ring steps and the barricade as Dralistico cuts off security. Speedball is here though, as he takes out Dralistico with a kick. RUSH shoves Knight into Bailey and backs up through the crowd. Referee Aubrey says she can waive this match off, but Kevin refuses.

Knight makes it into the ring, and the bell rings, as Okada charges him in the corner and hits a headlock takeover for a two count. Knight reverses Okada for a two count. Knight runs into a flapjack from Okada for another two. Knight fights off Okada again and hits some forearms. Okada catches Knight in the corner, sits him on the top, and hits the drop kick, sending Knight to the floor. PIP Time!

We’re back, as Knight has found his second wind as he kicks away at Okada in the corner. Okada ends that with a well-timed eye poke, but Knight is undeterred and hits a Low Down for a two count. Okada cuts off his corner charge, but Knight with a leaping Hurrincanrana! Running back splash by Knight for a two count. Knight charges in, but Okada cuts him off with his neck to knee breaker. He positions Knight for his top rope elbow. HE DOES THE POSE! Okada takes too long, and Knight catches him with an inside cradle for a two. Backslide for a two! Knight leaps over the back of Okada and hits a back kick. Knight to the top. UFO Splash, but Okada gets his knees up. Okada misses his drop kick, but Knight doesn’t. Knight with the springboard, Anti-Air from Okada! RAINMAKER! The cover, and that’s it!

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada

TIME: 9:35

THOUGHTS: Gutsy AF performance from Knight, especially given the beating before the match. This was one of those occasions where I wish the challenger would have won, but it is what it is.

RATING: ***1/4

Post-match, Okada picks Knight up and hits another Rainmaker. he looks for another one, but Bailey is here, as Okada leaves the ring.

Don Callis in the back. The Outrunners think they can challenge his family? He met a lot of scumbags in the 80’s, so get yourself some tag team partners, and they can challenge the RPG Vice and the DCF!

Excalibur runs down the card for Collison tomorrow night and then for Beach Break next Wednesday. Our main event is up next!

COMMERCIALS!

Alicia Atout wants a word with the Hurt Syndicate before they leave. She wants to know if Bobby has an answer now. Apparently, the guys have their long-time legal counsel there, and he advised them to not say anything yet, so we’ll find out next week.

It’s main event time!

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Samoa Joe

Fun Fact: This is the fifth all-time match between these two men in some capacity, the first in 2006, the last time in 2019. And I was reminded as to how weird it was to see Claudio with hair lol.

JOE’S GONNA KILL YOU chants before the bell. The bell does ring, as Claudio takes Joe to the corner. Surprisingly, he offered a clean break. Another tie up, both men fight for room, but Joe gets the upper hand this time. Claudio with a cheap shot over the top of Bryce “THAREEEEE” Remsburg. Joe locks in the Clutch, but Claudio in the ropes, so Joe breaks the hold and throws Claudio out of the ring. Joe takes Claudio around the outside and into the barricade. Joe breaks the count, but Claudio waits for him and drops him on top of the barricade. Claudio with the running Uppercut, but Joe with the STO on the floor. Running boot to Claudio as he is sitting in the chair. Joe returns Claudio to the ring, but he channels his inner Orange Cassidy, and he rolls out the other side. Claudio deals his chops in the corner, but Joe keeps getting angrier. Joe hits his own, whips Claudio and hits the corner enziguri. Joe looking for the Muscle Buster, but Claudio gouges the eyes of Joe. He snaps the arm of Joe over the top rope as we go to PIP.

Claudio has Joe in a headlock as we return. Joe back to his feet, but Claudio changes his hold and tries to get Joe back to the mat. Joe tries to fight back, but Claudio with knees to the gut. Claudio off the ropes, snap power slam by Joe. Manhattan Drop, big boot, back splash combination for a two count. Claudio gouges the eyes of Joe and runs the ropes with enough force to hit a clothesline that knocks him down. Joe counters the piledriver, but Claudio counters Joe with a springboard uppercut. Claudio goes for the Big Swing, but Joe counters with the choke and Claudio taps out immediately.

WINNER: Samoa Joe

TIME: 10:35

THOUGHTS: Obvious result was obvious, and I don’t think Claudio did as much damage as he could have here. More about angle and not the match itself, obviously.

RATING: ***

The Death Riders look to attack post-match, but here is Powerhouse Hobbs with s chair! Claudio is still trapped in the ring, as Hobbs hits him with chair shots to the back. Moxley and Yuta hang out and watch the happenings. Hobbs invites the cowards into the ring, as Joe hits a front face suplex, landing Claudio ribs first on top of the chair. Joe and Hobbs pose in the ring as Moxley looks as if he is constipated. And with that, we are done!