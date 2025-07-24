Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.23.25  

SICKOS! Guess whose back, back again? The C-ME-O is back, tell your friends!

Ere wait, I don’t think your friends would care that much LOL!

Wow, it does feel like FOREVER since I covered my own show, but I am finally back from dealing with the frustration of moving and waiting on AT&T to get me their Air-Fi (or All-Fi, I swear they called this thing two different things), so if there is such a thing as normalcy, we can resume it!

I want to give the shoutout of all shoutouts to Mr. Theo Sambus for entertaining you fine people last week in my absence. A million thanks, BRUV, and hopefully we have a tandem thing continuing.

Speaking of more good news, it’s SHARK WEEK for WBD, and what better way to implement that into AEW by having John Tenta as the SHARK show up.

Wait, is he still alive?

Well, in lieu of that, we have ourselves some key things of interest tonight, as the late July Chicago residency continues on. Recently crowned World Champion Hangman Adam Page will face-off with Sheepdog Yuta in what I assume is a non-title match (and frankly, as it should be, NGL). AEW Women’s Champion TIMELESS Toni Storm will do battle with Billie Starkz, one of the faithful minions of the Forever Champion, Athena. That’s all we know so far, but as I continue to tell you all the time, we can expect so much more tonight!

I think I’ve said enough about myself here, let me know how YOU guys, gals, and non-binary pals are doing!

Image Credit: FTR – Follow the Revolution on Facebook

Possible best wrestling shirt of 2025? I think so!

Tonight, we are LIVE from Chicago, as the residency in this old Country Town Barn continues! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz are with us tonight!

BREAKING NEWS! We are getting a Tag Team Eliminator Tourney starting tonight, featuring FTR and Jet Speed! YES! We get more for tonight’s show before we start us with a match.

Wait, Renee wants to interview our Champion. Renee wants to know why you would take this match with Yuta when you know what they are capable of? Page says he is pissed off that they hung and attacked Colt Cabana, so he is going to take it out on Yuta.

MJF is here! Easy there, Seabiscuit. He is going to get a title match out of Hangman, but not with this briefcase. Hangman says save it, you are a child, and you are a waste of a human being, Max. He walks off, as MJF stares at him.

Hangman Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta launches an attack before the bell! It doesn’t last long, as once they get into the ring, Page eats the slaps and stomps right through Yuta like he was a wet bag. We see what happened to Colt this past Saturday as Page mistreats Yuta on the outside like he was a rat. Back in the ring, Page hits a corner Fall-Away Slam followed by a big boot when Yuta gets back up. FUCK YOU YUTA chants, I say he’s as popular as Don Callis is! Yuta tries to stop Hangman with a back elbow, but he runs into a DVD for a two count. Deadeye attempt, but Yuta holds on for dear life. Yuta rakes the eyes, but Page gives out a lariat. To the outside, BUCKSHOT LARIAT!

WINNER: Hangman Page

TIME: 3:00

THOUGHTS: Just a way for Page to get an easy win. At this point, Yuta is BARELY above jobber fodder.

RATING: N/R

Page gets his chain off of the ring steps post-match. He wraps the chain around his hand and punches Yuta with it. Yuta is busted open, as Hangman wraps the chain around the neck of Yuta. Page stops, says the Death Riders aren’t coming to save you, and he lets Yuta go? Well, that’s conflict in the highest air lol. Page grabs his title belt and leaves the ring, as Yuta looks like he just said BLOODY MARY in the mirror too many times.

Athena is here! Who am I, Billie? She goes through all her nicknames. And who is Toni? A musty-ass hoe who cannot touch you in the ring. AEW stands for Athena Elite Wrestling! Billie isn’t going to beat Toni; she is going to take her out! BTW, Athena is wearing a shark fin on her head lol. Brilliant!

Incoming tag team goodness!

AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Match: FTR W/Stoke and a crutch vs. Jet Speed

The bell rings, and FTR go on the attack. They get Knight out of the ring and beat Bailey in the corner. Early Shatter Machine attempt is fought off by Bailey. Knight back in, he takes care of Wheeler. Roll up by Bailey for a two count. Thrust kick and a German from Bailey to Harwood! Another two count! Knight takes flight and wipes out FTR on the floor as Stoke looks like he dumped in his nappy of fear. Harwood, still wearing his vest, is returned to the ring, and he chokes Bailey with said vest as he comes in. Uppercut in the corner by Harwood. Bailey with strikes, but Dax ends that quickly with his own. Running shoulder block by Dax sends Speedball to the floor. Dax looking piledriver on the floor, but Bailey hits a backdrop. Here comes Cash, but he eats a backdrop as well! PIP Break!

Oh, shit, I don’t have PIP Break now! I have moved on up, to the East Side!

We return, as we see Cash take the ref so Knight couldn’t pin Harwood with the small package. FTR thinking Power and Glory, but Bailey kicks Wheeler from the top to the mat. Double missile dropkick from Jet Speed! Knight pins Harwood, two count. Bailey with a moonsault to the floor on Wheeler, Knight with a running splash for a two count. Knight tries to go out to the apron, but Dax catches him with a dragon screw between the ropes. Another one in the ring. Dax drags Knight to the ring post, he feigns slapping hands with a dude, but he flips him off lol. he wraps Knights leg around the post. A second time. Harwood with the Figure-Four around the ring post. Bailey casually walks over and starts kicking Harwood. He misses the round kick, and Wheeler gives him a dragon screw! They’re the Oprah of tag teams! Inside the ring, Knight tries another small package for a two count. Harwood says F this and puts on the Sharpshooter. Wheeler puts Bailey in one on the floor, but Knight breaks the hold in the ring. JET SPEED chants, as they attempt P&G again. Harwood gets the superplex, but Knight avoids the splash from Wheeler. SHOOTING STAR PRESS FROM BAILEY! The cover, but Harwood kicks out at 2.8! PIP BREAK!

BTW, as an aside, I like when the announce team is facing the camera, so you can see their live reaction during the matches. It feels unique and fresh.

We’re back as Bailey rolls up Harwood for a two count. Bailey elbows Dax to the floor. He jumps up and over Wheeler and hits a moonsault to take both members of FTR out on the floor! Back in the ring, Shooting Star Knee Drop from Bailey gets him a two count on Dax. Knight gets the tag, and he dropkicks Harwood off the shoulders of Bailey! The cover, but Wheeler pulls Knight out of the ring. Wheeler sends Bailey into the barricade, but he earns a back body drop over the barricade. BAILEY CLEARS THE BARRICADE AND WHIPS OUT WHEELER! In the ring, Knight’s splash meets the knees of Harwood. Dax with a small package for a two count. Harwood thinking powerbomb, but Knight reverses it into a roll-up for a two count. Harwood does the Powerbomb on Knight, but he’s not the legal man! Knight tries a crucifix pin for a two count. Harwood tries again, and Stoke offers his crutch to hold on to so they can steal the win!

WINNER: FTR

TIME: 17:30

THOUGHTS: A truly incredible match, but considering who was involved in this match, should it be surprising in the least?

RATING: ****1/4

Schiavone in the ring post-match. Congrats they earned it. BTW, how are you feeling, Stoke? You seem disturbed lol. ADAM COPELAND! ADAM COPELAND! ADAM COPELAND BELONGS IN PRISON! Everyone in this company knows I am not a professional wrestler, so he had no business putting his hands on me last week. He is a horrible human being, he is a loser, he is a cancer to AEW. It doesn’t matter what anyone says, because…

BUT YOU THINK YOU KNOW HIM? Cope is here!

STOP RIGHT THERE! CUT HIS STUPID MUSIC!

(It doesn’t cut though, and the fans sing along anyway lol)

ADAM! Last week, Stoke made it perfectly clear that you are not to get within the vicinity of FTR, so what are you doing here? Cope totally forgot about it. But you know what, he made a business deal with some gentlemen who like to hurt people.

OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH SNAP! MVP and the Boys are here! MVP shakes hands with Cope as Shelton and Bobby enter the ring. FTR and THS trade hands as Stoke hides in the corner lol. Referees are here to break it up, though. HOLY SHIT, A JUSHIN THUNDER LIGER COSPLAYER AT RINGSIDE! NICE! WE HURT PEOPLE chants as Cope watches from the ring steps. Cope tries to SPEAR Stoke again, but a poor security guard eats it instead lol.

In the back, the former Patriarchy are here. At All-In, Nick Wayne says they took a big risk, but what’s the point when there is no reward for you? Last week, they explained why they did what they did to Christian Cage, but it’s time to back up those words physically. Starting Saturday, they will show what they are capable of when they are not held down by a Patriarch and not being caged up.

Get it, Cage? Christian Cage? GET IT!

We see Will Ospreay walking! He will talk to us next!

COMMERCIALS!

The Riddler Jon Moxley is here. The Hangman reached down deep and found something he didn’t know he had. Even Jon can celebrate that. But you got to get up and do it all over again every day. He lost the match, but he isn’t going to bitch about it. You’re avoiding the rematch, which is something champions don’t do. He asks a lot of the people around himself, and even more of himself. He will fix this mistake himself. We know the Hangman who rode into Arlington, and tonight, we will find out who the Hangman is who rode out.

BRUV time! Schiavone introduces him to the ring. 11 days ago, at All-In, you got attacked by the Death Riders, it’s good to see you out there. Will wishes he was wrestling in front of Chicago. Tony had no idea he was showing up today, he was super excited as always. He wanted five minutes to let everyone know what is going on. He has been struggling with his neck for 10 months now, and it’s been a problem for him. Will has been keeping this to himself; he should have told someone about it. But he really wanted to get us over the finish line. He made a lot of promises, to Swerve, to Hangman, and to all of you, that he would play a part in retrieving the title. The sacrifice was great, and he is proud to say they got that belt back. So, when the Death Riders did what they did to him, he was rushed to the ER. He has C3 and C6 herniated discs. But every doctor he has spoken to, they say it can be fixed. So, hopefully, with everything crossed, he should be back for Forbidden Door.

There are three things he wants to say. Swerve. I love you brother. Hangman, he is proud to call you his champion, but lad, I want that rematch. And to the Death Riders, when I am fit and healthy, there is a saying where I’m from, it’s an eye-for-an-eye, and when I will get all of you dickheads!

Ospreay leaves the ring, and Swerve is at the top of the ramp to embrace him and he raises his hand. They post together as Swerve hypes up the fans. Very cool moment.

Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and Thekla vignette. I love this trio, NGL, as it makes use of everyone and the trio makes a lot of sense. They will infect the whole roster, and whoever is not with us is against us. The last thing you will see, is us three!

Renee has Willow Nightingale in the back! What is next for you? That is a good question! Well, Willow has been wrapped up with the Death Riders and Kris the last couple of months. She has had the chance to mix it up with some of the new girls. Speaking of, she had Thekla last week pinned in that 100K match. That spider sense tingling? That’s me, I’ll see you in the ring.

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as we see what transpired post the FTR-Jet Speed match, as Copeland has enlisted the Hurt Syndicate to HURT FTR.

Renee has the Hurt Syndicate. She wants to know what is going on with them and Copeland. So does MJF, as he walks in and wants to know why they are working with Copeland when it took months for him to get in. Lashley grabs MJF by the throat and rushes him into the lockers. Lashley says he is not their lackeys, and they are not all about MJF. It’s not I, I, I, and Bobby wants him out of the Syndicate. Shelton walks away, as does MVP. INTRIGUE!

Athena is seen watching from the opera box ahead of the next match!

AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator: TIMELESS Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz

The bell rings, and we get TONI chants as she acknowledges her fans. Early lock-up goes to Billie, as she peppers Toni with forearms. Toni comes back with a sunset flip for a two count. Another roll-up by Toni for a two count. Storm with a headlock, off the ropes and a shoulder tackle. Backbreaker from the champion to Billie. Storm whips Billie, monkey flip from the corner. Storm tries another one, but Billie reverses it and hits a chop. Leg sweep and a low kick to the head of Storm. Toni on the floor, here comes Billie with a Tope Suicida! Senton Atomico by Billie! Billie smashes Toni’s face off the announce table and heads back into the ring. Snap suplex by Billie into the pin for a two count. PIP Break!

Monocle time, right? We’re still doing that, right? 🧐

Billie has kept on the attack during the break. She puts her face in Aubrey’s face, which will not make El Atomico very happy lol. Billie rams Toni face first into the turnbuckle, but Toni fires back with Mongolian Chops! Thesz Press, as Toni hammers away on Billie’s face. Starkz cuts her off with a kick to the gut, but she runs into the Sky High/Lo Down for a two count. Chicken Wing is countered with a roll through by Billie. Kicks and a knee-assisted neck breaker gets her a two count. Storm counters with a backslide counter into a Fisherwoman’s Suplex for a two count. Billie fires back with a running pump kick. Billie has the champion on her shoulders. Victory roll by Toni for a two count. Billie rolls through for a two. Storm with a release German and a hip attack. Storm Zero countered by Billie and a roll-up for a two count. Rebound Enziguri from Billie, but the Senton Atomico is met by knees from Storm. Toni with the Chicken Wing, and Billie taps out.

WINNER: TIMELESS Toni Storm

TIME: 9:30

THOUGHTS: We all know what to expect from Storm, but Billie had herself another great showing in this one. She wasn’t winning, but that was a good showing none the less.

RATING: ***1/4

Billie hits Toni with her own title belt post-match. She waves Athena down to the ring, and Billie throws Aubrey out of the ring. Athena is here; she smashes Toni in the head with her clipboard. Running knees by Athena on Storm into the ring steps. She returns Storm to the ring and hits her in the head again. Aubrey is rolled back in, and Athena looks like she is going to cash in, but Alex Windsor is here. She attacks Athena and takes care of Billie! Athena and Billie retreat, as Windsor helps Storm out of the corner.

Swerve will face Hechichero post-break.

COMMERCIALS!

WHOSE HOUSE? Why, the house of the man whose shirt and shoes I wore to work today!

Don Callis tells Justin to shut his mouth. It is our privilege to witness the greatest Luchador from Mexico. Better than all of them, including Bandido. I mean, makes sense, since Bandido did defeat Takeshita at Super Card of Honor.

Oh, wait.

Swerve Strickland vs. Hechichero

The bell rings, as George Nana plays beck and call with the fans. Top wrist lock by Strickland that is turned into a double wrist lock by Hechichero. FUCK DON CALLIS chants which, okay, that is becoming a rite of passage. Hechichero looks for the rolling sleeper, but Strickland gets out of it. Hechichero avoids a kick from Strickland, and he manipulates the arm and jaw of Strickland. Cross arm breaker attempts by Hechichero, Strickland escapes and puts on a headlock. Abdominal stretch attempt, as Hechichero gets his leg on the rope. Strickland mocks his opponent, and that earns him a kick to the gut. That only fires up Swerve, as he lays in some chops. Reversal fest ensues, Hechichero with the Mad Scientist Bomb. Shoulder tackles in the corner from The Alchemist. Strickland reverses with a whip into a backbreaker. Vertical suplex by Strickland as we go for PIP Break.

Taz: Maybe after Shark Week, they can do a Snake Week for you, Don.

LMAO!

Don: I want to know what the job description is for Nana. Like, how does he earn his money?

Excalibur: He doesn’t come to commentary and ruin our flow.

Don: You have a lot of flow, Excalibur.

Taz: How many Don Callis guys are there now? 500? 450? Where we at now?

Don: Look at Nana, his pants don’t even fit him.

We’re back, as Strickland tries to stop the onslaught of Hechichero, who was in complete control during the break. Running knee strike into a tilt-a-world backbreaker by Hechichero. Kickout at one, and Swerve fires up. Strickland feeds him the top of his head, and he headbutts Hechichero and follows with a big kick to the head. Snap suplex and the flying elbow to the back. Swerve mocks Hechichero again and feeds him in for a corkscrew kick. 450 Splash by Strickland! The cover, two count. Half-and-hae is countered by Hechichero into the sleeper attempt. He switches to the cross-arm breaker, Magistral for a two count. Another one by Hechichero for a two count. Hechichero looking leg submission, but Swerve kicks him off and hits a flatliner. Strickland takes a minute to pose, as the Don Callis Family is here to cause a DQ.

WINNER: Swerve Strickland by DQ

TIME: 11:15

THOUGHTS: It was a good way to keep Strickland from losing, but Hechichero didn’t lose, either. You don’t particularly like a DQ, but in this case, I’ll allow it!

RATING: ***1/2

The attack is on post-match, but here are Brody King and Bandido to even the odds. Strickland looks to attack Callis, but Kazuchika Okada enters from behind with a chair shot! Strickland with a headbutt, and he wraps the chair around the head and face of Okada! Before he can make the House Call, though, Okada escapes, and heads up the ramp.

This past Saturday, Ricochet wins (again) over AR Fox (again). Alicia Atout has Ricochet and the GOA. Ricky is going to stop you right there, no one wanted to listen, but you might want to listen now. They had two victories last week, when he took care of Fox, and the GOA took care of three good tag teams. They are 200,000 dollars richer, which they will invest into their quest for gold. You will respect us, or you will fear us. That is a request. AH-HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!

COMMERCIALS!

MJF is here on the other side of the break.

Schiavone: The Hurt Syndicate say they hurt people, because Max is butt hurt.

Taz: That’s not nice.

CUT MY MUSIC, CUT MY MUSIC! Let me explain something to all of you, I know you’re not bright. He doesn’t need Lashley to get back his world title. He doesn’t need BOB. As far as Hangman goes, you are the coward, not me. You won’t put the title on the line unless I execute this contract? I will beat you in the middle of the ring, far and square, and that title will be around my waist.

REACH FOR THE SKY, BOY! Mark Briscoe is here, and he’s ready to talk. NOW, much like that kosher pickle you got, I’m going to keep that short. KOSHER PICKLE chants, Mein Gott, what world am I living in lol. He is doing all he can to execute this self-control, because all he wants to do is come down there and shove that mic up your ass. But he has kids, and he knows his paycheck will be docked. All-In, Casino Gauntlet, you stole that win from you, little opportunistic bastard. He wants MJF in the ring next week in Chicago!

NO, says MJF. I had the winny-win and the Pinny-pin, WRONG! If you were supposed to win, you would, but when the pressure is on, you lose. When the pressure is on, you know what I do? I win. I’m a generational talent, BABY! I am the most complete wrestler in the world today. He hopes he can take this on the chin from the bottom of his heart; he sucks! He is trash, just like everyone here from the MUH-MUH-MIDWEST! He is in the minority, because he hates Briscoe, but these people can’t get enough of Mark Briscoe! And he knows why. He gets it dude. you have a wonky eye, you’re missing teeth, you make these people feel good inside. But even your biggest fans don’t think you are a top guy. Even your biggest fans don’t think you are my level. You know what you are, Mark? You are a joke. You are the circus clown we parade around for cheap pops and cheap laughs. These people don’t respect you. But he knew another man from Delaware that people did look up to, that they respected. You know who that man is. He can’t imagine how must feel to be Mark. To wake up in the morning, to look your family in the eye, the fans in the eye, and know that they won’t respect you as much as they did Jey.

Mark rushes the ring and, as one would expect, MJF runs away and up the ramp. Briscoe is already in the ring for the MAIN EVENT of the evening!

Mark Briscoe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

The bell rings and we get the lock-up straight away. Claudio takes him to the corner and hits an overhand chop, but that only fires Mark up. Briscoe gets the better of that this time and chops Claudio. Rinse and repeat lol. Slug fest ensues in the middle of the ring. Claudio eventually gets the better of that, but he’s the first man to hit the mat when Briscoe reverses a whip and goes up and over. Briscoe chokes Castagnoli with the boot in the corner. Claudio blocks another corner attempt and drops Mark on his face in the corner. He chokes Briscoe in the corner and hits a big elbow strike. Claudio kicks away at Briscoe in the corner to the tune of a four count. Briscoe is whipped but goes up and over to the apron. Chop fest ensues by the ropes. Briscoe grabs Castagnoli and pulls him out of the ring and to the floor. Claudio back in, swing and a miss, and Briscoe clotheslines Claudio to the floor. Briscoe scissor kick is caught by Claudio, and he slams Mark into the barricade with the Giant Swing not once but twice, and it sure wasn’t nice (for Mark). PIP Break!

Briscoe looks to fight out of a cravat as we return from break. Claudio puts Mark on the top rope, chop that sounded like a shotgun blast from Mark stops that. Briscoe jumps from the top right into an uppercut! The cover, two count. Darby Allin is spotted in the crowd, as Tony has a Tommy Dreamer voice break.

If you know, you know. If you don’t, look up Tommy Dreamer and AJ Styles in TNA.

Briscoe uses that distraction to fight back. Enziguri from Mark into an overhead suplex for a two count. Briscoe boots Claudio from the ring. TOPE by Mark, as he poses on the announce table! BANG BANG! Cactus Jack elbow drop from the announce table! RUNNING BLOCKBUSTER BY MARK FROM THE BARRICADE! Back in the ring, Briscoe to the top rope, Froggy Bow! The cover, but Claudio kicks out at two! Jey Driller is countered by Claudio, as he charges Mark into the corner. Briscoe with a back elbow and a huge slap, as he puts Castagnoli on the top. Claudio counters with thumbs to the eyes and drops Mark Yam bags first on the top rope. AVALANCHE BODY SLAM FROM THE TOP BY CLAUDIO! The cover, two count! Neutralizer attempt, but Mark isn’t having that. A thumb to the eye by Claudio. Small package from Briscoe, and that’s a win!

WINNER: Mark Briscoe

TIME: 13:20

THOUGHTS: Hard hitting affair, although you had to expect that given who was in this match. This one could have went anyway, but Mark pulled it out in the bottom of the ninth.

RATING: ***1/2

The attack is on post-match. Moxley says that Hanger is not a champion yet, he wants to see how everyone reacts when they think they are too comfortable. Hangman is here. He gets the mic. When you said he didn’t want Texas Death, he lied. When you said that hangman didn’t have what it took to get up every day and lead the company, well, he thinks Jon believes that. He will prove it, though. Next week on Dynamite, Moxley and Hangman for the World Title. But this time, you are the challenger, so you will play by my rules. Everyone but a referee banned from ring side. And I already know your answer is next, so I’ll see you next week, DUMBASS!

Jeez, TK on top of that straight away, as see the graphic for the match next week on the Tron! You got to like title defenses on Dynamite, it is refreshing, you know?

And with that, we are done for tonight!