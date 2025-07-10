Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.9.25  

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is LIVE tonight, and it starts off a four-day block of AEW and AEW adjacent activates leading to the biggest show on the schedule, All-In this Saturday afternoon! Dynamite is just the starting point, as we’ll have a live Collision tomorrow night, ROH SuperCard of Honor on Friday along with Star Cast, and finally, All-In itself on Saturday! But before we can get there, we have stuff to take care of tonight on Dynamite!

Dynamite comes to us LIVE from Garland, Texas for the start of this Lonestar residency! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz are on the call tonight.

YOU WANTED WAR!

The ring has a red carpet in the middle of it, I’m guessing Mone and Storm will start us off.

Excalibur runs down the matches for tonight and select matches for Saturday.

Yes, indeed, the final face-to-face showdown is upon us!

C-E-O! Cowgirl Mone is out first! TEXASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS! Say hello to YOUR C-E-O! Toni, darling, I know we got off on the wrong foot, and I want this to be a civil conversation, so Toni come on out darling.

But Toni is on the screen. Two things come from Texas, and she is at least one of them!

Get it?

Mone says she is sick of these games, but she is the master of games, so come on out and face her, you mark. She promises she won’t hurt her too bad.

Storm asks who said she was hiding and her music plays. Storm is out with Luther as per usual.

Mone says let’s make a toast with that bottle of champaign you brought out. Civil toast. Yes, a toast, a toast to ME, your future and new AEW Women’s Champion, Seven-belts Mone! AHAHAHAHAHA!

Storm says save the performative bullshit for your entrance. She thought she knew who Mone was, but clearly, she was wrong. She warned her that she is not like the others. Mone has treated her like she is the underdog. She has the authenticity of a spray tan in a rainstorm. She has the emotional depth of a kiddy pool. She’s also a something faced fraud, that got censored lol. But Storm found herself within her title, but all of her belts are masks for Mone to hide behind. So, what are you afraid of, Merecedes?

Mone says they have walked similar paths, but they are nothing alike, because she is always better than her. She will outshine her in class and isn’t afraid of anything or anyone. She will leave it all on the table. She’s been to hell and back, and she made the Devil her bitch. The more these people hate her, the more she wins. No one is stopping the Mone train, not even you. This right here is my legacy, my destiny. She is the One-Woman Revolution, the Alpha, the Omega, and everything in between.

LEGACIES DON’T EXIST, MERCEDES! One day, we will all die and turn to dust. Don’t you get it? All that matters is one moment, the moment you step into this ring and look her in the eye. You will realize you feel an ordinary life whereas Toni fears an ordinary death. She feels Mone deserves all the titles in the world, but not Her’s. You will go down as the woman who just couldn’t win the big one.

Mone was hoping this would be civil, but this Sunday, ere, Saturday, may the best woman win. They toast as the fans chant YOU FUCKED UP.

East Shit, Bitch, says Toni, but Mone escapes before Storm can attack her. Mone just spit that champaign out, by the way.

Moxley’s turn to talk now. I know what you’re thinking, Hangman. With Texas Death, we’ve been here before, and it went your way. But that was one battle, and it was a long time ago. Jon has been out muscled, out wrestled, but he has never lost a war of attrition. That’s what this is. You think you can survive longer than me? Will you hold the line under the pressure of attack? Under the line of expectations? Will you hold the line under the pressure of the people? You are a waste, you are pathetic. You have one chance to prove me wrong, so on July 12th, you better walk that aisle like it’s the last time. Make no mistake, you are All-In this time, whether you like it or not, you are All-In the whole way.

The king of the subtle, people!

The Young Bucks have arrived in their ugly ass limousine.

Finally, time for our first match!

ROH World Champion Bandido and Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher W/Don Callis and Lance Archer

The match starts with King and Takeshita. Forearm battle leads to a big boot to King. King responds with his own. Shoulder tackle battle! Takeshita with a rake to the eyes! Fletcher gets the tag. Kyle thinks he has done enough, but he gets trucked by Big Brody. MASSIVE chop in the corner, that echoed throughout all of Texas. Tag to Bandido. King with a scoop slam, Bandido off the ropes with a low drop kick and a bit back splash by King. Fletcher and Bandido trade forearms. Bandido ducks a clothesline and hits a high kick to knock Kyle down. Bandido wants Konosuke! He has him. Takeshita wants him to attack, so Bandido does. Takeshita runs over Bandido, but he jumps right back up. Bandido off the wall, with an arm drag. Dropkick, but Takeshita ate it for dinner and hits a lariat. King in, he’s low bridged to the floor. TOPE SUCIDA BY…FLETCHER??? Bandido takes flight! HERE COMES A TATTOOED JET PLANE! King whips his partner, but Takeshita sends him sailing. Flecher back in, double team front face suplex by the DCF members. Double boots to Bandido. The pose! PIP Break!

Fletcher has the vaunted chin lock of DOOM on Bandido as we return. Bandido tries to fight out, but Fletcher is like, no, mate. Bandido kicks Takeshita off the apron and hits a spiked DDT to Fletcher. Brody is in, and the dogs are out! BOSSMAN SLAM by King! Corner clothesline follows. ARF! ARF! ARF! CANNONBALL! The cover, Kyle out at two. Michinoku Driver by Fletcher as he countered a Brody lariat. Takeshita and Bandido in now. Bandido counters a powerbomb with a Hurrincanrana for a two count. Fletcher in and hits a corner big boot. They try a corner powerbomb, but Bandido reverses Takeshita, as Fletcher looks like he just shat himself. King chokes Fletcher! 450 splash by Bandido! The cover, but Kyle does escape and makes the save. King and Fletcher fight on the floor. King tries the running cross body, but Fletcher moves, and he kicks King into the timekeeper’s area. In the ring, Takeshita counters the 21-Plex, but Bandido springs off of Takeshita and wipes out Fletcher on the floor! Tornio, but Takeshita with the anti-air elbow! Raging Fire! That’s all!

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

TIME: 12:10

THOUGHTS: Fantastic, but with the guys involved, does that really surprise you? It shouldn’t.

RATING: ***3/4

The Outrunners with a backstage promo. Last week, you saw a piece of history. How close were they? They stood toe-to-toe with FTR, and we all saw they weren’t just for show; they are for real. FTR, this isn’t over, we still have eyes on you. YOU HAVEN’T SEEN NOTHING YET!

Well, we’re getting Jet Speed and the Outrunners against the Patriarchy and FTR tomorrow night. Sick!

FTR and the Patriarchy are here post-break with Renee. How will this go tomorrow night when they team up? Cage says he could run down the accomplishments of FTR, but they don’t have all show. He respects where their heads are at as of late. If you scratch our backs, we’ll scratch your backs when we win the tag team titles. Big Stoke says it is an injustice that FTR are not in the tag team title at Collision. It’s not like they aren’t ten-time tag team champions, that they don’t have 65 wins, or they didn’t have another classic last week. As for the back scratching thing, let’s see how tomorrow night goes. Stoke limp wrist shakes hands with Cage, who wipes his hand on his jacket LMAO!

Show some love for Ricochet! DO IT!

Ricochet vs. Blake Christian

The bell rings, and Christian is on the offense. Remember, the Gates of Agony attacked Blake and Lee Johnson, so continuity. Blake hammers away on the bald head of Ricky, as he escapes the ring. He goads Christian back into the ring and launches an assault. The fans shouldn’t make fun of Rick Knox; it’s not his fault he is bald. Blake fights back with wild punches. Ricky ducks Blake’s attack, but he runs into the corner and is hit with a drop kick to the back. Wild swing and a miss by Ricky, big slap, and Blake ejects Ricky from the ring. Christian through the ropes with a backflip moonsault! The Gates of Agony have arrived! This gives Ricky the break he needs as he throws Christian into the ring steps. PIP Break.

Ricky with a reverse elbow as we return. Knee strike by Ricky follows, Blake from the apron back in with a DDT. Cover for a two count. Back on their feet, counters ensue, lariat by Blake. Walk up kick to the back of Ricky’s head. Cutter from the corner. SPRINGBOARD 450! The cover, Ricky out at two. Blake looks to go up top, but the GOA intimidate him at ring side. Blake counters both of them on the floor and walks on top of them to get back into the ring. Ricky takes the ref, and Blake gets wrecked on the floor. He’s sent back in, and Ricky with the Spirit Gun. But wait, there’s more! Vertigo, for good measure.

WINNER: Ricochet

TIME: 7:50

THOUGHTS: A very good showing by Christian. New blood on AEW programing is never a bad thing. We all knew who was winning, so no surprise in the victor.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, the GOA attack, and they pose with Ricky.

The Hurt Syndicate are in the back with Renee. MJF says that Briscoe is going to get hurt on the mic tonight and at All-In, he will be one step closer to getting his Triple B back. Everyone else leaves, as MJF and Renee are left. We follow the Hurt Syndicate and see a message on the chalk board. Since Kevin Knight defeated Shelton Benjamin already, they figured they would take their tag team titles early. Wow, that’s one way to ensure they are going to die lol. Renee says stay tuned, because the Talky-Talk is next.

But first, an amazing video package for Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada. Strong recommend checking it out, my recap will not do it justice.

REACH FOR THE SKY, BOY! It’s time for our Talky-Talk!

Taz: Briscoe might be the smartest man to ever come out of Delaware.

Ouch, lol.

MJF is out next. He leans in the corner, and I just noticed we have STING in the front row! Texas, simmer down for a second, because it’s time to have a Talky-Talk, says Briscoe.

MJF says Talky-Talk is the dumbest shit he has ever heard in his life. You are a stupid, white trash, redneck hick, so MJF will make this something they can understand. WELL, HOWDY Y’ALL! SHUCKS, I HOPE YOU DON’T WONDER YOUR WAY DOWN TO TEXAS, OR I’LL DOG WALK YOU! LMAO! Shut the fuck chants for that, the truth hurts, huh? MJF doesn’t know why he would step in the ring with him, that’s like throwing stones at a man with a machine gun. There will be no Talky-Talk, so take a walk back to your meth lab in Delaware, so you can feed all 95 of your inbreed children, you bore.

Listen here, Pickle. It sounds like what you need is an old country ass whopping. Saturday will be here before you know it, Casino Gauntlet match, Mark is the #1 man, MJF is the #2 man, the bell will go DING DING, and he will whoop his ass like he has never had before. But that’s Saturday, tonight is Talky-Talk Day! You try to berate Mark, but he is proud to be a country boy, he’s proud to be a redneck, he’s proud to have worked for every dollar he has ever put in his pocket. Your scarf probably costs more than my wardrobe. Mark has riches, too. His family and he has been blessed from the man above beyond measure. You don’t understand that you call yourself a rich man, but you’re bankrupt. That’s the word of the day. You are morally bankrupt, and you have no soul. Mark sees right through him, he knows what he will do next, he’ll talk about his brother.

MJF says wait a minute, he wouldn’t do that. Jay will go down as one of the best wrestlers alive, and he will go down as one of the greatest men to ever step in this ring. There is a special place in Heaven for one Jay Briscoe.

HOWEVER…

MJF does pity his brother. Not because he passed away, that’s obvious. He has to look down and see what Mark has become. And he must be rolling in his grave, because his brother has gone from one half of the greatest tag team of all time, to a total joke. MJF is no betting man, but if he was, he would be willing to bet, if his brother was somehow here tonight, he would have said, Chicken, it shouldn’t have been me in that accident, it should have been you.

That’s too much for Mark, as he double legs MJF to the mat. Briscoe looking Jay Driller, but MJF’s great protectors are here to save him. But wait, Jet Speed jump them from behind with the title belts! Briscoe goes to attack MJF, but he escapes the ring and goes through the crowd, as Mark gives chase. Jet Speed lay waste to MVP, Lashley, and Benjmain as Schiavone calls him Benjamin Shelton. I always knew he was Hulk Hogan, BROTHER. Damn, Jet Speed aren’t done beating their ass. Wait, here comes the Patriarchy! They throw Lashley into barricade! They chuck MVP into the barricade! Conchairto to the ankle of Lashley! Benjmain in the ring, Bailey kick and a UFO splash from Knight. Damn, that’s got to be the first time that the Hurt Syndicate has been…well…hurt.

We run down more matches for All-In. The Women’s 4-way match is coming up next!

Sounds like someone opening a can as we return with the Megasus and Penelope Ford. We see Kris Statlander watching this from ring side.

4-way match with the winner getting the #2 spot in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match at All-In: Megan Bayne vs. Thekla vs. Queen Aminata vs. Tay Melo

The bell rings, as Megan and Tay square up, but they are distracted by Aminata and Thekla. Bayne takes out both Melo and Aminata. Thekla with a cross body from the top taking out Bayne and Melo! Aminata to the top now, Swanton Bomb onto the pile! One Queen, indeed! PIP Break.

🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐 one for each lady in/around this match.

Thekla covers Aminta for a two count as we return. Wheelbarrow cutter by Melo (kind of) on Thekla. The cover, Aminata breaks it up. Bayne is back to wreck shop. She sends Aminata into Melo and makes a double sammich out of them. Falcon Arrow by Bayne. Aminata kicked out before Thekla made the save. Thekla looking DDT but Bayne shuts that down. Vertical suplex into the Falcon Arrow. Thekla kicks out at two. Melo goes after Bayne now, Aminata joins in. Bayne missed a clothesline, and both ladies send her out of the ring. Bayne is back though, and she sends Aminata and Melo from the ring. Thekla tries the lung blower, but Bayne stops that. She instead throws Thekla out of the ring and onto both Aminata and Melo. A FLYING AMAZON WIPES OUT EVERYONE ELSE ON THE FLOOR! Bayne sends Melo into the ring. Tay with a jaw breaker, Tay escapes and tries to kick Bayne down. TAY-K-O from Melo, but she gets out of the ring. Thekla in, and she smashes Melo with a forearm. Thekla does that spider stuff, SPEAR to Melo! Aminata back in, reversals are traded, roll through by Thekla for a two count. Aminata is off with her head! FORD AND JAY ARE FIGHTING ON THE FLOOR! Bayne takes out Aminata! AWESOME BOMB by Megan for the win!

WINNER: Megan Bayne

TIME: 9:30

THOUGHTS: Every lady has their moment to shine in this match, but the winner was obvious. A bit botchy in spots, but still a fun match.

RATING: ***1/4

Excalibur says that the state of Texas and the people are in the thoughts and the minds of everyone in AEW after the recent disasters.

Renee wants to talk to Thekla post-break, but here is Queen Aminata, and they brawl! Mark Briscoe is here instead, and he has lost his mind. The only thing I understood was I am going to kill you, you coward.

It’s time for a public execution!

Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta

The bell rings, and it’s go-time. Yuta tries to wring the arm of Joe, but Joe is not amused. GET A HAIRCUT chants, LOL! Joe takes Yuta down and he paintbrushes the hair of Yuta. He whines about it, and Remsburg is like, I don’t understand, m8, I’m bald lol. Yuta wants a test of strength, and that was certainly a choice. Rabbit punches from Joe, but Yuta avoids the corner charge. To the top goes Yuta, NOPE spot from Joe lol. Yuta rakes the eyes of Joe and dropkicks him from the ring. Yuta crossbody out of the ring, but Joe moves again and looks for what fell from the sky LOL! PIP Break.

Yuta kicks out of the pin at two as we return. Yuta again wants the violence and wants to trade with Joe, but he is killed dead. Joe puts him on the top rope; Muscle Buster is blocked with an eye gauge. Missile dropkick by Yuta. Suicide Dive by Yuta, but Joe won’t go down. Back in the ring, a flying elbow from the top by Yuta. The cover, barely a one count, and Joe is PISSED> Yuta runs into Joe in the corner. Muscle Buster again blocked and countered with a flatliner. The cover, two count this time. Double wrist lick by Yuta. Joe to his feet, and here comes the Joe offense. The cover, two count. Snap slam by Joe for a two count. Yuta pulls Remsburg between himself and Joe in order to gouge his eyes again. Yuta bites the ear of Joe. He tries an O’Connor Roll, but Joe reverses it with the Coquina Clutch. Yuta taps out immediately.

WINNER: Samoa Joe

TIME: 8:20

THOUGHTS: Expected winner was expected. It was fine, not great, but fine.

RATING: **3/4

Post-match, Gabe Kidd is here to attack Joe from behind. Hobbs and Shibata arrive to run Kidd and Yuta off. Their presence means the main event is up next!

All-Star 8-man tag team match: Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, Will Ospreay, and Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli

The bell rings, and Hangman goes after everyone. It ends with him and Matthew in the ring, as he hits a big boot. Nicholas snaps Page’s neck over the top rope, and the brothers go into their offense and pose to the DELIGHT of everyone. The delight follows, as Ospreay gets the tag and wipes out both Bucks. Springboard corkscrew kick takes them both out. Hobbs in, he tags in Shibata. Basement dropkick from Shibata, he feeds Nicholas in for a snap power slam from Hobbs. Ospreay with a sky press twist. Everyone is in the ring now, because in a Rick Knox match, chaos is King. Page with the moonsault from the top taking out everyone on the opposing team. He has words with Marina as we go to PIP.

Claudio has Ospreay in a friendly hug as we return. Castagnoli whips Page, but no one is home, and he posts himself. Ospreay tags Page in, and Hangman cleans house. Moxley gets out of the way, which is hilarious considering all the shit he talked earlier. Page hits a dive on Claudio and intercepts the kick from Nicholas. Flatfoot moonsault on Claudio. Hangman uses the foot of Nicholas to kick Matthew in the face. Powerbomb, but Nicholas saves his brother> Claudio tags in, as does Hobbs. MEAT chants start as both men trade. Castagnoli hits Hobbs in the gut, but hie clothesline is blocked with one of his own. Another one in the corner. Two! Three! Four! Five! Six! Seven total! Hobbs with the straps down, here comes Moxley, but Hobbs with a lariat. Shibata in, big running boot to Claudio. He chops Claudio into the corner. Shibata escapes the suplex from Claudio, the sleeper is locked in. He intercepts the PK, and Nicholas in with a superkick. Dual Superkicks to Hangman. Ospreay in, he goes over the top, but duel superkicks await him. They hit repeat kicks to Hobbs, and the Death Riders put him through the table at ring side. EVP Trigger to Shibata. Bulldog by Moxley, that’s the match.

WINNER: The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli

TIME: 10:30

THOUGHTS: If the Death Riders and the Bucks win tonight, does that mean they will lose at All-In when it matters? Here is hoping!

RATING: ***1/4

This is far from over, as Kidd is back post-match. Moxley puts the Bulldog Choke on Hangman. Ospreay tries to fight back, but that is cot off and the beatdown ensues. The Bucks are handed plastic bags and are looking to suffocate Will and Hangman, but Swerve Strickland is on the screen! He could choose between hate and revenge, but they are one in the same. He is sitting in a Bobcat, and he is crushing the Bucks Limousine. He gets the claw underneath it and turns the limo on its side lol. WHOSE HOUSE? They take off to the back, Samoa Joe is back, and the odds have been levelled with the Jacksons gone. Hangman is going to hit the Buckshot on Moxley, but Claudio steps in and eats it instead. Page has the chain! Shafir gets Moxley out of the ring. We see the Bucks outside, asking how they will financially recover from this? Prince Nana is here! It’s a ploy, as Strickland hits a double stomp off of a forklift to both Bucks!

Well, damn, that was a really fun closing segment! I’m hyped for All-In!

And with that, we’re done!