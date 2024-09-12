Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.11.24  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey, gang! It’s (one of your) favorite posters on here, sitting in the royal chair tonight! How long will this last, well, as long as our usual Dynamite leader Tony is away from us, I will be here in his place, doing the best that I can to hold it down for the flagship program of AEW!

I think a lot of you already know me, but if for some reason you don’t, I’m Ryan, and I am the one responsible for the AEW PPV previews. However, this is a (sort of) new adventure for me, and I am looking forward to bringing you all the good word about AEW Dynamite tonight and for however many weeks are to follow!

So, what do we have on tap tonight? Looks like we are getting a tag team gauntlet match to determine future #1 contenders for the EVP Bucks down the line. We’re also getting “The Glamour” Mariah May facing off against Queen Aminata. We’ll also hear from Jon Moxley and the new, revamped Blackpool Combat Club, and of course, so much more!

So please, take it easy on me as its my first day on the job, and let’s have some fun! I know the comment sections lights it up, and I expect nothing less from you SICKOS this week!

Also, feel free to tell me what you all are looking forward to tonight and how you feel about the Fall Out from All Out! Me personally, I’m very interested in what happens with the new BBC with Marina, Jon, PAC, Claudio, or is everything NOT as it seems?

Also, really digging this new Flotsam and Jetsam album. That one’s for you, Metallian! 😉

Also, I don’t need to remind anyone of the historical importance of today, just know that we never forget, and we will continue to honor those who lost their lives on this fateful day 23 years ago. You are always in our hearts and in our minds. ❤️💙🤍

*We are LIVE from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, and as always, we will hear the voices of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone.

*We open with Jon Moxley. He speaks about what needs to be done and nothing more. He tells Bryan Danielson that he doesn’t have the stomach for this. Two years ago, they made a pact to build something tangible for the future, long after they are gone. All he sees is egos all around him and everything is out of control. Moxley says that “His Lordship” called Bryan the Perfect Wrestler. Moxley said he is not good or evil but has been put here to be the king of the land. Today, he chooses WAR!

*We cut to see Darby Allin arrive at the arena on his skateboard. Will he meet up with Moxley?

*We go to the ring, as Schiavone welcomes out Christian Cage and the Patriarchy! While they make their entrance, we see Christian and the Patriarchy back away after an attempt to cash-in was thwarted.

*Cage takes the mic and tells Lexington to sit down and shut up while he conducts his business! First thing is first: Nick Wayne has told him that he has infinite aura. As for Wembley, it didn’t start out as they had the Trios Titles “Stolen” from them. But things got better, because Christian FINALLY saw the light bulb go off in Killswitch. Schiavone mentions the obvious that Cage had his attempt to cash in thwarted while the fans chant LUCHASARUS! Cage says that it wasn’t the right time or place (sure), but Danielson, your days are numbered. Cage will beat Danielson so bad that he’ll wish Brie had the CTE instead. Cage says he is the reigning, undisputed, next AEW World Champion! His awesome theme song hits as we see Kip Sabian at ring side, as he backs away up the aisle.

*We go to the back with the Remarkable Renee Paquette. She is with the Don Callis Family and Will Ospreay! Callis is trying to do the hard sale on Ospreay to team up with his best friend Kyle Fletcher in the Casino Gauntlet match later on. Ospreay declines, but Callis reminds him that he owes him a favor. Kyle Fletcher says that there is no one that he would rather win the tag team titles with than Will, and of course, that works, as Will embraces Kyle, and it seems like we have a deal!

*We head back to the ring with the Dapper Yapper, Justin Roberts, and we’re opening with a TNT Title match! Jack Perry arrives in his Scapegoat Van! He makes his entrance, followed by his challenger, Lio Rush!

TNT Title Match: Jack Perry (C) vs. Lio Rush

Perry jumps Rush before the bell, but Rush retaliates with punches in the corner. Perry bails out of the ring after hurricanrana, and he shoves Action Andretti at ring side. Rush follows him outside, and Perry puts Rush on the apron for a DDT. It’s countered by Rush as he jumps on the apron, but his moonsault is countered into the ring apron! We take a Picture-in-Picture break!

We return from PIP, as Perry has taken Rush around the ring and throws him back inside the ring. Perry goes for a cover but gets a two count! Perry hits a shoulder block and covers but again only gets a two. Perry applies a chin lock to Rush. Perry tries to antagonize Andretti at ring side, and he seems to be fully distracted, to the point that Referee Aubrey Edwards ejects him from ringside. Rush catches Perry with an inside cradle for a two! Rush now on the offense with crisscross attacks! He hits not ONE but TWO dives through the ropes onto Perry as he throws Perry back into the ring. Rush with a SPANISH FLY but it gets a two! Rush is feeling it as the crowd get behind him! But his momentum hits a halt as Perry hits Rush with snake eyes into the middle turnbuckle for a two count! Perry with a snap dragon suplex as the commentators mention that it is mockery of the one Kenny Omega uses. Rush counters Perry’s go-behind with a reverse rana. Perry comes in from the side with a blindside knee to the head! Pery with the running knee to the back of Rush’s head and that is a 1…2…3!

Result: Jack Perry retains the TNT title

Time: 8:38

Thoughts: A solid title match, it did its job, while Rush got a little bit of a rub. Moreover, Perry gets a win after losing to Danielson at All-Out.

Rating: **1/2

*The commentators run down the rest of the show for us. They pimp the upcoming show, Grand Slam, set for September 25th.

*Alex Marvez tries to get a word with Perry, but all he offers is some words as he quickly leaves for his Scapegoat van.

*We go back to Saturday, highlighting the build to the unsanctioned match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page.

*This takes us to Renee, who has Hangman backstage. Page says that he would walk through an eternity to seek revenge on Strickland, and he meant every word and action that he did to Swerve. Page threatens anyone who tried to get between him and Strickland, that he will find them and he will hurt them. We then follow Hangman as he shoves a rando, stares at Top Flight, stares at Dark Order (Hey, remember that time…) before finally meeting Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett tells him that he will regret the day that he puts his hands on his wife, because he is facing the most ruthless…

But he doesn’t get to finish, as Page attacks him, and everyone who was standing around has to pull Page away, as Jeff’s wife, Karen screams.

*We go back to the ring for a Trios match!

*Well, it was GOING to be a trios match, but the team of Kommander and Private Party get ambushed by Moxley and the gang! PAC is on the mic, he says that AEW is broken, and they are a product of this festering environment. But now, he has something to believe in, and they are going to make AEW their company!

*On the other side of the break, we will get the first ever meeting between Ricochet and Sammy Guevara!

*We’re back from the break, and here is the Learning Tree, arriving in a new Bentley. Chris Jericho gives us a subdued HI GUYS, and he says that he took Orange Cassidy’s backpack since Orange never paid him the 7,000 dollars for his jacket. He found something interesting in Orange’s backpack, and he’ll expose it tonight! Big Bill waxes poetic, while Bryan Keith implores us to suffer the consequences!

*To the ring we go for our next match!

Ricochet vs. ROH Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevarra

The two men stares each other down and circle before the opening lockup, which Ricochet gets the better of. Ricochet with a rollup, and Sammy counters with a jackknife. Both men miss kicks and they have a stalemate, but Sammy shoves Ricochet! They lock up again, and Ricochet lands kicks on Sammy. Ricochet with a tiaras and a dropkick, sending Sammy to the outside. He leaps over the top ropes and LANDS on his feet, bowling Sammy over. Both men now fight up the ramp and to the entrance, as Sammy slams Ricochet face first into the tunnel entrance. Sammy is GOING TO THE TOP OF THE TUNNEL, AND HE HITS A BEAUTIFUL MOONSAULT FROM THE TOP! A HOLY SHIT chant takes us into PIP!

And we’re back as Sammy has Ricochet in a chinlock, as the fans chant FIGHT FOREVER! Sammy knocks Ricochet out of the ring as the fans start booing him, as he hits a baseball slide to Ricochet. He drops Ricochet into the ringside barrier and goes to whip him into the ring apron. Sammy back in the ring and he hits a splash to the floor! A FLIP FOREVER chant breaks out as Ricochet reverses a Sammy suplex into one of his own. A DOUBLE JUMP SENTON has Ricochet knocking Sammy to the floor! He throws Sammy back in, and Ricochet with a springboard clothesline! A running shooting star press only gets Ricochet a two count! THIS IS AWESOME chant as Ricochet peppers Sammy with some round kicks. Sammy counters an attack into a CANADIAN DESTORYER. Sammy to the top and he hits a CUTTER! A cover only gets him a two count! An A-E-DUB chant breaks out as Sammy’s GTH is countered with more round kicks from Ricochet. He hits the Falcon Arrow and that is the three count!

Winner: Ricochet

Time: 11:09

Thoughts: Good showcase for Ricochet, as he got the win over an established AEW star. Will Ospreay wanted him to get some credible wins, and this counts as one. Sammy had a good showing in the loss.

Rating: ***1/2

*Post match, the Beast Mortos comes in to attack Ricochet, but Sammy saves him with a chair shot to Mortos. The Beast leaves as the two men shake hands.

*We get highlights from the Chicago Street Fight between Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander. This takes us to commercial break!

*We return with Renee and Kazuchika Okada!. All Out was the hardest night of his life, as he “Cries” and it is awesome. Okada is approached by Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Callis reminds Okada that he did not pin Takeshita in that match. Okada says no title defense…BITCH and leaves.

*To the ring, and Darby Allin is here in the flesh, in that awesome pink coat! Darby on the mic now. He says someone has been looking for him and he is right here. He kneels in the ring as he is anticipating the arrival of Moxley and the new BBC. Moxley and Marina arrive from the back, as Jon has his hands up, showing Allin he has no weapons on him. Glorious lol.

Marina gets in Darby’s face as they enter the ring. Moxley on the mic. Jon reiterates that nothing has changed between them. Darby cuts him off and says that’s enough. Darby wants to tell Jon a story. Everyone that he put his faith in let him down and showed him he could not trust them. But not Jon, he is still true to who he has always been. For both of them, this isn’t about ego, it isn’t about money, it’s about a love for wrestling. When Allin first faced Moxley, he was afraid, but while he lost, he earned his respect. However, when Darby saw what Jon did to Bryan, he realized he doesn’t want to be like him. So, what does he want?

Moxley tells Allin that he has a world title shot at Grand Slam, but that’s not happening, because Danielson is predisposed. But Darby isn’t ready, and he wants Darby to hand the title shot to him. Darby asks him if he is stupid or if he has been drinking again (OUCH). He says if he wants it so bad, do something about it, earn it. Moxley said that he will earn it, because at Grand Slam on the 25th, it will be Moxley and Allin for Darby’s title shot. He reminds Darby that he is the only one who has had his back from the beginning and never lied to him once. That title shot belongs to Jon, and he is going to teach him the hard way. Allin accepts, and he doesn’t know what is going on, but Jon, don’t be surprised when he pulls you into the fire if you’re burning this place to the ground. Moxley and Marina leave as Darby stands alone in the ring!

*To the back we go, as Marvez with Christpher Daniels. He was about to address the situation, but Nigel McGuinness is here! He wants CD to come and check something out. What is it? Well, we’ll find out!

*Back to the ring, and the Glamour is here! Rejoice!

“The Glamour” Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

This a non-title match. The bell rings and we get into the action! Both ladies trade holds and counters, as it turns into a shoving battle. Aminata hits May with a forearm, and May pays her back with one of her own. The Queen’s turn, so Mariah responds with more forearms. May runs into a slap, knocks her down, and hits her with the running PK! May avoids an attack and strikes Aminata in the back of the leg. She locks her into the ropes with a chin lock, letting go right before five. Off the ropes, and May with a dropkick to the back of the Queen. May runs with a drive by knee to the head of the Queen as we head to PIP!

(BOO, no picture in picture for this one, you jerk!)

We return, and May is on the apron pandering to the fans. She climbs to the top and hits a nice missile dropkick to Aminata. May puts Aminata on the top rope and goes for the standing tiaras, but Aminata counters into the roll up for two! Aminata with a snap suplex to May! And now a release German from Aminata. The Queen charges with a kick to the jaw of the champion! She goes for the pin, but it’s a two count! May counters a suplex from Aminata, and she hits the VINTAGE draping DDT for a two count! Aminata recovers and hits a scoop slam and goes for the cover, getting two! Aminata to the top rope now with May on the mat, but May rolls in and counters with a dropkick! May off the ropes, hit the knee, and follows that with the STROM ZERO for the three count!

WINNER: Mariah May

Time: 8:25

Thoughts:A good, solid effort from Aminata, finally making it to Dynamite. Probably wasn’t going to beat the champion, but she had some good shine in the loss, and Mariah was, well, glamorous!

Rating: ***

*Mariah on the mic now as she celebrates like Toni Storm. She still hasn’t had her title celebration! Someone is missing. Mina Shirakawa…please come back!!!

(Why yes, please, and thank you!)

*We go to the back with Nicholas and Matthew Jackson. They mock the fans who wanted to see new tag team champions, and Nicholas says that the winners of the casino gauntlet tonight will face them at Grand Slam. Good luck!

COMMERCIAL BREAK!

*We’re back with a vignette for the triumphant return ofJamie Hayter, as her quest to face Saraya continues!

*Down to the ring, and here comes the Learning Tree for a Trios match!

The Learning Tree vs. The Iron Savages and Jacked Jamison

Jericho starts the match by wearing the jacket that Orange dunked him in lol. Nice. Jericho tries to bully Boulder, but he isn’t having any of it, as he takes in Big Bill. The fan support for Bill continues, mixed in with some MEAT chants! Neither man gives an inch as Bill tries to whip Boulder, to no avail. Boulder whips Bill and follows up with a clothesline. He tries again but he spent too much time pandering, and Bill hits a corner splash and a big boot. Jamison made the blind tag, but Keith is in as well. Jamison takes too long, and Keith hits an uppercut and then a flying stunner. Keith decides to tag out to Jericho, who pins Jamison with a foot on his chest!

WINNERS: The Learning Tree

Time: 2:20

Thoughts: Nothing but a squash thang!

Rating: NR

*Jericho on the mic, saying that his jacket was ruined over four years ago. He looked through Cassidy’s backpack, and he found something interesting. It’s a picture of him, Trent Baretta, and Chuck Taylor. Jericho says there are no friends in pro wrestling, and if you think that, you are obviously deceived. So, forget about friendships, because Jericho wants his cash! Cassidy interrupts on the big screen, and he does have his money! He just, you know, doesn’t have it on him right now. Here comes Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly, and oh no, they’re approaching the new Bentley in a Cherrypicker!!! THEY’RE DUMPING COINS IN THE CAR! AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Cassidy puts on his sunglasses and said he gave him the exact change!

We go for commercials, leading into the main event!

*We’re back, and Nigel is in the middle of the ring with a mic! He says Darby is putting his title shot on the line, meaning there isn’t going to be a title match at Grand Slam. Nigel throws shade at Roberts with the tie choking situation and suggests that Danielson is strapped to an iron lung. McGuiness pulls out a piece of paper from his pocket and says that his success should be his own. Danielson is afraid of McGuiness apparently, and the one match that everyone wants to see. But Tony Khan isn’t afraid! Tony knows a money match when he sees one, and so McGuiness has a contract for Bryan Danielson against Nigel McGuiness! That gets a HOLY SHIT from the crowd, and yeah that works for me, assuming that this happens. Nigel says that Oasis will play him to the ring at Arthur Ashe Stadium, will Danielson join him for the Final Countdown, or will this be the final match for the American COWARD?

*To the back with HOOK, and he respects Roderick Strong. However, his respect for him turned when his buddies jumped him, and it’s not the Roddy that he respects. He challenges Strong to a match anytime, anywhere, and he wants to see him take the FTW Title away from him.

*Back to the arena, and the Young Bucks make their entrance on the executive elevator. They have stagehands bring them office chairs to they can watch the match from the entrance ramp.

Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match for a future tag team title shot

This match is one fall to a finish. FTR make their entrance first, followed by 2/3 of Aussie Open, Ospreay and Fletcher! Fletcher and Harwood take themselves out of the ring, while Ospreay attempts an Oscutter on Wheeler, but’s countered as Harwood comes in and hits a powerbomb for a two count. Flecther in the ring now as he gets knife edge chops to Fletcher. Ospreay off the back of Fletcher with a standing shooting star press to Harwood for two. Miscommunication between Will and Kyle leads to Kyle on the outside, as FTR try to finish this one early! Back to the Future and it’s just a TWO! The countdown arrives and our next team is The Righteous. Both men try to take out FTR and Aussie Open, as Dutch hits the Bossman Slam, and Vincent with Swanton Bomb gets a two count. Ospreay attempts the Styles Clash on Vincent, but Dutch with a big boot to break the attempt. Vincent tries to pin Harwood, but it gets a two. Ospreay from behind with a snap dragon, and Fletcher hits a cutter from the corner on Dutch for a two count. Our next time arrives in the form of the Undisputed Kingdom! Taven tries to pin Ospreay with a running knee strike, but it gets a two as we go to PIP!

We’re back, as the UK and The Righteous are going at it. Our next team is here, and it’s The Acclaimed. No rap from Max tonight, as this is serious business! Max attempts a DVD on Dutch as the the fans serenade Daddy Ass. Bowens whips Bennett into Castor for a powerslam. Taven tries to fight the Acclaimed, but Castor comes off the top with a crossbody. Dutch is back, and Castor has him up and HITS THE DVD! He attempts a pin, but Wheeler in for the save. Castor and Bowens hit two odes to Daddy Ass with a famouser! Next team is here, and it just got pretty with the MxM Collection. The UK try to take down Dio Madden but he runs through them, and both members take out Bennett. Madden and Mansoor attempt to touch tips, but the Acclaimed break that up. The announcers say that the Danielson and McGuinness is official for Grand Slam, while a huge multi-man suplex takes place and they all fall like Toy Soldiers! To PIP we go!

And we’re back, as we have officially entered overtime! Everyone is fighting out on the floor, as our next team is here, and its Top Flight. The single out Taven (which every new team seems to be doing), and they drop Wheeler back to the floor. Dante Martin and Ospreay come face to face in the middle of the ring, and we have a reversal fest! Ospreay with the wall kick, but Dante from behind and hits the tiaras. Taven pokes Martin in the eye but gets hit with a lariat from Flecther. Bowens in with a running knee strike, but FTE with a SHATTER MACHINE! THE PRACTICALLY EVERY TIME MAKES THE SAVE LOL. Our next team comes out, and it’s the Outrunners! They hit body slams on everyone and combine to hit one on Dutch! Vincent gets decked by the Outrunners, and they do the combination elbow drop! Floyd and Magnum are on FIRE! TAG TEAM WRESTLING chant from the fans! The next team is here, and it’s the Grizzled Young Veterans! But FTR come up the ramp and fight them to the back! Cause you know, they have a match on Collision! Turbo Floyd catches Mansoor with a SUPLEX TO THE FLOOR ON A MASSIVE PILE OF HUMANITY! Outrunners back in and they hit a double team move on Mansoor. They go for the pin, but Vincent breaks it up! Darius Martin with a HUGE dive onto a pile of humanity. Bennett hits Martin with the piledriver, but he gets dropped by Fletcher. Dante spikes Flecther with a hurricanana for a two count! FLETCHER COUNTERS THE TOP ROPE SPLASH INTO A SMALL PACKAGE FOR THE THREE COUNT!!!

WINNERS: Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay

Time: 21:18

Thoughts: Chaotic fun, in the best possible way. I’m a sucker for these kinds of matches, and it certainly did not disappoint. The biggest disappointment was, honestly, the Outrunners not winning, but that they got a good run in this one.

Rating: ***3/4

*They show the graphic for the tag team title match at Grand Slam, as The Young Bucks will defend the titles against Fletcher and Ospreay!