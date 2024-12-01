Ciocco’s AEW Rampage Review 11.30.24  

Hey there, fellow Sickos! Well, this is certainly an interesting chain of events for us all today! Not only is Collision on four hours earlier than it usually is, not only is Rampage on today instead of Friday Night, but you got ME in place of the Wizard of Rampage, Lee Sanders.

When the boss asks of me, I will take it, so let’s enjoy the fastest hour in professional wrestling. Apparently, this is going to be a Lucha Libre themed episode of Rampage, and no matter who is here from CMLL, they ALL pale in comparison to the greatest masked wrestler of all time…HARLEYGRAM!

So, without any further ado, let’s get it!

THIS IS… RAMPAGE!!!

Rampage was taped in front of a LIVE studio audience at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania! Our announcers are Tony Schiavone, Ian Ricabonni, and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard!

Justin Roberts is with us now, and so is Thunder Rosa!

Thunder Rosa vs…Harleygram???

A drop toehold and Rosa has the new awesome luchador down on the mat. Back up, Harleygram takes a headlock. Off the ropes, shoulder tackle by Gram. Arm drags by Gram! Another one off the ropes! Rosa misses and get knocked down. The mask comes off! IT’S HARLEY CAMERON! Well, I never! Rosa takes over now, with a clothesline and a dropkick. Rosa beats on Cameron in the corner, ends it with a dropkick. Rosa locks in a swinging pendulum submission. She lets go and takes the cover for a two count. Harley fights back and goes for the pin for two.

Wait, Harleygram is back! Where…where did Harley go???

She wrenches the leg of Rosa in the corner and hits the area code pop to Rosa’s leg. On the outside, Harleygram tries to post Rosa, but Rosa reverses Harleygram into the post. Rosa takes off the mask again as both women back in the ring. Rosa with clotheslines and she hits a basement drop kick! Rosa has Harley up, PACKAGE DRIVER and that is all she wrote!

WINNER: Thunder Rosa

TIME: 4:47

THOUGHTS: Harley continues to be fun, but she wasn’t going to beat Rosa here. Still, Harleygram was fun, and she continues to get better in the ring.

RATING: **1/2

In the back, The Remarkable Renee Paquette has Mercedes Mone. RAMMMMPAAAGGGEEE!! She isn’t here to talk about Kamille, but she is here to talk about Lucha Libre Rampage! Eddie Guererro was her favorite, and she is thankful for herself and all of her money. Christmas is right around the corner, and she wants more titles, because Mone changes everything!

Back to the arena for our next match!

Top Flight w/Leila Grey vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Atlantis Jr. and Mascara Dorada

Shibata and Darius Martin to start us off with exchanges and go-behinds. Darius breaks the submission hold, so Shibata slaps him and goes back to another chinlock. Shibata with a double boot scrape, and he tags in Dorada. Darius with an arm drag and a drop kick. Andretti tags in now, Dorada with a tiaras! Andretti tries his own, but Dorada runs through. Atlantis tags in, double teamwork, Martin hit with the powerbomb-neck breaker combo for a two. Dante tags in for the first time, he has Andretti on his shoulders, senton! Cover for a two count! Darius tries a hurricanrana, but Atlantis rolls through. Backslide by Atlantis for a two count. Atlantis with a powerslam as he engages in banter with the opposition. Rolling crucifix bomb by Atlantis gets him a two count. PIP Break!

Sorry, no PIP thoughts, my fingers are pretzeled already lol

We return, as Top Flight and Action are all in the ring. Atlantis ducks Dante hits a hurricanrana on Action, and plants Darius with the cutter! Shibata is now in, as he lays in the forearms in the corner on Dante. Stalling drop kick in the corner! Front Chancery by Shibata, cover, a two count. Dante with a roll through on Shibata, cover, broken up. Everyone gets their stuff in now! Dorada to the outside with the Flousbury Flop! Shibata has a double ankle lock on Dante and Darius! Andretti in with forearms, Shibata won’t sell! Dorada back in, hurrincanrana on Darius! Dorada double springboard out of the corner with an arm drag! Tilt the world backbreaker by Dorada on Dante! Dorada to the top! 450 splash, the pin, but Dante kicks out at two! Dorada goes up again, but Dante wrenches him down by the arm. Darius tags in, here comes Andretti with a drop kick into a half and half suplex by Dante. The cover, but Shibata breaks it up. Darius tags in Andretti, as he is alone with Dorada in the ring. Thrust kick, but here comes Atlantis to save Dorada. Andretti off the ropes with a handspring back elbow to both men. Splashes for both men, but Atlantis cuts him off. Falcon Arrow by Atlantis, SHOOTING STAR PRESS BY DORADA, and that’s it!

WINNER: Katsuyori Shibata, Mascara Dorada, and Atlantis Jr.

TIME: 10:57

THOUGHTS: Really fun match between such exciting wrestlers, and then Shibata was there to keep it grounded. Top Flight looked good, but their teamwork was no match for their All-Star opposition.

RATING: ***1/4

COMMERCIALS!!!

We’re back, as we highlight the angle with Christian Cage and HOOK. That uh, that kind of has went on the backburner, hasn’t it?

Renee has Nick Wayne and Mama Wayne. Apparently, Nick will face HOOK at Hammerstein ballroom. Nick signed his AEW contract when he was 17, so he is ready. he begged Christian for a match with HOOK in an arena where his dad made a name for himself. He is going to show everyone who the future of professional wrestling is. He will see him in New York, or will he?

Back to the arena, and we have a Serpentico sighting!

Serpentico vs. The Beast Mortos

(You know, I was going to say don’t tell Nyla Rose that Serpentico is here, but given he’s facing Mortos, he might need her help).

The bell rings, as Serpentico tries an arm drag. Serepentico trying to keep Mortos off balance, he hits head scissors. Arm drag for real this time by Serpentico. Mortos tries to cut off Serpentico, but he misses and hits the corner, crashing to the floor. Serpentico with a DIVE to the outside. He returns Mortos to the ring, he goes up top. Mortos catches him, Samoan Drop, but Serpentico kicks out at two. PIP!

There is SO much red in the above paragraph, because the spell check doesn’t recognize either wrestler’s name. 🤣😂🤣😂

We return, as Serpentico hits another arm drag, and the roll up for a two count. Thrust kick by Serpentico, of the ropes, but Mortos catches him with a backbreaker! POWERBOMB ON THE KNEE! Discus lariat, the pin, and that’s it!

WINNER: The Beast Mortos

TIME: 6:13

THOUGHTS: Merely an extended squash match. Mortos probably should have won quicker than he did, especially in light of his (in cannon) loss to Kyle Fletcher on Collision. But a win is a win.

RATING: **1/4

In the back, someone has attacked Kamille, as she had a chair under her head and on top of her head. Referee Shaun Smith yells for some help.

COMMERCIALS!

Dynamite on January 1st will be simulcast on TBS and MAX!

Promo for the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale. Kyle O’Reilly says he is going to shut up MJF. Lance Archer and Brian Cage will fight each other. Mark Davis will pawn off his ring and go on vacation. Kommander will go in and win the ring (so says Hypeman Alex). Adam Cole (BAYBAY!) doesn’t care who else is in the match, because he is going to kick Max’s ass!

Speaking of Kommander, he’s out for the MAIN EVENT!

Kommander vs. Hechicero

The bell rings, as Hechicero taunts Kommander. Hechicero takes arm control, but Kommander reverses with a headlock. Off the ropes, and Hechicero ducks under, trips Kommander midair, and then hits a back elbow. Hechicero grabs the leg of Kommander, but Kommander counters. Hechicero back on top, pendulum, Kommander rolls through for a pin for two. Another pin for a two. Hechicero rolls through with a pin for two. Another pin for a two. Cradle by Kommander for a two. Hechicero takes down Kommander with a Stretch Muffler variant. Kommander sits up on the back of Hechicero,, Kommander with a stretch submission. Tairis attempt by Kommander, but Hechicero counters with a pin for two. BIG enziguri from Hechicero hits the nose of Kommander, and we’re going for PIP!

Ugh, my poor fingers! They’re all crossed up!

We’re back, as Hechicero was in complete control during the PIP, taking time to pose for the fans. To live action, as Hechicero is stalking Kommander to the corner. A chop, Hechicero takes time to pose, but Kommander stops his attack. Kommander flipped up, kick to Hechicero, missile drop kick from the top! Kommander with quick kicks, to the corner, he walks the ropes, dances from top to middle, and takes him over with an arm drag. Hechicero isn’t impressed, as he flips out to the apron and applies a sleeper. Kommander fires back with a basement drop kick, sending Hechicero to the floor. Kommander flies, SPRINGBOARD MOONSAULT TO THE FLOOR! Kommander rolls Hechicero back in, to the top, crossbody block! Kommander around the world, spikes him with the DDT! Kommander to the corner, goes up top, but he moonsaults right into an arm bar from Hechicero! Kommander rolls through, stacks up Hechicero for a two count! Both men up, trading blows in the middle of the ring. Kommander with a roll-up for a two count. Kommander off the ropes, but Hechicero catches Kommander with the Mad Scientist Bomb! A knee in the corner by Hechicero, Guillotine! The cover, that’s three!

WINNER: Hechicero

TIME: 13:00

THOUGHTS: Great main event, and I am shocked that Kommander lost this one. Great clash in styles between both men, and it made for a great clash.

RATING: ***1/2

And with that, our show is over!