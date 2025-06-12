Ciocco’s AEW Summer Blockbuster Review 6.11.25  

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is tonight, but not just ANY Dynamite, NO, this is yet another thrilling four-hour block of television from Tony Khan and friends! Last week, it was Fyter Fest Dynamite and Collision, and tonight, it is Summer Blockbuster! I mean, granted, it technically isn’t summer just YET (not for another ten days in the Northern Hemisphere) but still, it’ll be a welcome reprieve from the weather that has been so off the wall it’s been insane!

Tonight, we will be getting spoiled rotten! Ospreay-Strickland II will happen tonight, and hopefully, these guys figure it out, so Hangman can win the title at All-In! Speaking of All-In, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will meet to sign the contract for their winner takes all match on the 12th of July. The Hurt Syndicate will face Kevin Knight, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Komander, Kyle Fletcher will face Anthony Bowens, and Mistico will make his return! As for the ladies, plenty of love there as well. Toni Storm will face Julia Hart, with Merecedes Mone “on commentary”, Thekla will face Queen Aminata, and TayJay will reunite to take on Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. All of this and, as always, so much more!

So, here’s the deal, guys. Have you told you that I am a Pacers fan?

The community: YES!

…Okay, you don’t have to yell at me. 😂

Anyway, as you may or may not know, tonight is game three. So, with that in mind, my attention will be on the wrestling as much as it will be on the game itself, so for those who enjoy the PIP thoughts, I apologize in advance, but that’s not doing tonight.

But, one thing is for sure, Summer Blockbuster should be AMAZING!

Image Credit: FTR – Follow the Revolution on Facebook

Tonight, we are LIVE from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon! As has been the case in recent weeks, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Taz, and Ian Riccaboni will bring us the call.

Toni Storm arrives in the arena in style, with Luther driving her bicycle! Christopher Daniels tells Adam Page that you can’t trust the Bucks, because they don’t have your back, but CD has friends who can help him if he rights some wrongs. Page walks away, but the Death Riders stalk off behind him!

YOU WANTED WAR!!!

The ramp to the ring looks a lot short than the usual ramp, kind of reminds me of the Daly Place setup.

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh snap, we’re not wasting ANY TIME! MAIN EVENT IN THE OPENING MATCH! INCMOMING BRISCOE ALERT! I REPEAT, INCOMING BRISCOE ALERT!

Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

The bell rings, and the true main event is underway! HOLY SHIT chants, not really in any kind of harmony, but the fans mean it lol. Swerve wants to shake hands. Ospreay accepts, then proceed to go into a hand tug of war. Ospreay with the headlock, shoulder tackle, but Swerve won’t go down. Swerve’s turn, but Ospreay with the leapfrog. Both men reverse on the mat and on their feet, leading to a stand-off. They take their time to get into this with a lock-up. Ospreay takes Strickland to the ropes, Strickland reverses, but he lands an elbow strike. Apparently, Will is already bleeding. How, I don’t know, but he’s no Jon Moxley.

The forearm pisses off Ospreay, as he snaps off a hurrincanrana and a standing shooting star press. He takes Swerve to the corner with forearms. Swerve out of the corner, chop to Strickland, but he isn’t having any of that. Ospreay tries it again, but Strickland isn’t affected, and he wipes out Will with a forearm. Swerve dances around the ring. He picks up Will, looking for a kick, but Will sends him out of the ring and to the floor. Strickland doesn’t fall for the attack, though, and he kicks Will in the face. Back in the ring, a flatliner from Swerve leads to a two count.

Strickland charges in, but he catches the foot of Ospreay and hits a neckbreaker for a two count. Strickland works over the face and arm of Will on the mat. Ospreay to his feet, but his chops keep getting absorbed by Strickland, who lands some more forearms. Ospreay with a forearm shiver, and he looks to get back into it. Corkscrew kick from Ospreay. he charges Strickland in the corner, up and over, but Will with a springboard forearm. Swerve on the floor, but he’s a sitting duck for the Sasuke Special from Will! PIP Break!

We’re back, as Ospreay hits a missile dropkick to the back of Strickland’s head. Oscutter is countered by Strickland, and he hits a neckbreaker. Ospreay with back slide for a two count. In the ropes, Swerve looking neckbreaker, but Will cuts that off only to eat a boot. Swerve with another neckbreaker on the floor. He has Ospreay on the apron, he places him on the top rope. Swerve Stomp! The cover, Will out at two. Swerve works over the neck and ribs of Will, Ospreay rolls him over for a quick two count. Counters are traded, but Ospreay pops him with an elbow! Tiger Driver is countered, but Swerve’s attack is countered with a stunner. Strickland cuts Will off with a kick to the neck. Strickland locks in an arm bar. Will fights up to his feet and flings Swerve into the bottom corner.

Strickland to his feet, he fakes out Will high and kicks him low. Strickland to the top, but Will catches him with Cheeky Nando’s. Ospreay pulls the pad down, but Strickland counters, only to get a Spanish Fly! The cover, two count. ANOTHER Spanish Fly, and another two count. Will thinking Storm Breaker, but Strickland backs up to the ropes and deposits Will on the floor. Strickland to the floor, but Will moves, and it looks like Swerve hurt his knee. Ospreay takes advantage with the Hidden Blade, sending both men to the floor, and Prince Nana looks on in shock lol. PIP Break.

Back from PIP, as Ospreay is waiting for Swerve to get up in the middle of the ring. Big kick from Ospreay. Another one, and it only seems to piss Swerve off. He runs into a third one. A fourth one sends him to his knees. Hidden Blade from the front, but Swerve moves, and Will runs into the corner. Strickland takes Will to the corner, he tries to apply a keylock but instead hits a release suplex from the top. Strickland applies short arm scissors. Ospreay reverses it with a triangle choke to get Swerve on his back. He picks up Swerve in a Styles Clash, but it’s reversed into the DEADEYE by Swerve. Oh, shade, man, shade! Swerve misses the Swerve Stomp from the top, HIDDEN BLADE FROM WILL! THE COVER, BUT SWERVE KICKS OUT AT TWO!

(25 minutes in, 5 left, wonder if we get a draw…)

Both men on their knees as they laugh and grin at each other. Forearms are traded, as they get to their feet. More forearms are traded. Will with some round kicks to the quad of Swerve, but a HOUSE CALL from Swerve cuts that off. Strickland to the top, SWERVE STOMP! THE COVER BUT WILL KICKS OUT AT 2.8! Swerve SNAPS the arm! House Call is countered with Hidden Blade! STORMBREAKER! ONE…TWO…NOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!

(28 minutes in, 2 left)

Ospreay hooks up Swerve for another Stormbreaker, but Will wants the Tiger Driver 91! Strickland counters with the Vertebreaker/Kryptonite Crunch! HOUSE CALL, BUT OSPREAY LANDS ON THE APRON!

(Final minute left to play, final minute)

Strickland out to the apron now, he goes up to the top, BUT THE BELL RINGS!

WINNER: No one/Time limit draw

TIME: 30:00

THOUGHTS: Really had to figure that this would be the result, as neither of these men should have been losing here. Absolutely fantastic, with a slow and methodical start to chaotic and frenetic energy.

RATING: ****3/4

Post-match, Swerve says that he is in so much pain. Him and Will showed that AEW is where the best wrestle, but the only way to show that is to finish this match. He knows the man Will is, he knows he REALLY wants to beat him right now. SUDDEN…DEATH!

But wait, the Death Riders have something to say about this. They circle Swerve, who is in the ring, but the Young Bucks attack Swerve from behind! EVP Trigger! Nicholas has a chain in his hand, and Matthew superkicks Nana off the apron. It’s actually handcuffs, as both Bucks handcuff Swerve to the corner. They bombard Swerve with superkicks. They have the shoes that Swerve used at Double or Nothing, the ones with the tacks in the bottom. They go to load up the superkick, but Ospreay gets back in the ring and takes the superkick to save Strickland! Nicholas and Matthew look conflicted and leave the ring as we get FUCK THE BUCKS chants. The doctor checks on Ospreay, as the referees uncuff Strickland.

Well, that was certainly a wealth of drama to unfold there. Ospreay and Strickland, no matter how much they might go at it, they seem to have each other’s backs, which is something they’ll have to do moving forward.

The Remarkable Renee Paquette has Kazuchika Okada in the back. Are you ready for this version of Omega, Renee wants to know.

Before he can answer, Don Callis is here. He wants to know why Omega is in this match and not Takeshita. Why is Fletcher not in this match? Haven’t they had better six month runs than Okada has?

Okada snaps the wrist of Don, but the DCF circle him. Okada calls them all a BITCH and leaves.

Mistico is back tonight!

COMMERCIALS!

MVP awaits us as we return from commercial break. We see Komander getting ambushed by the Hurt Syndicate, and MJF also took his mask off. Well, that’s rude.

Mistico is back in AEW!

Mistico vs. Blake Christian

The bell rings, and Blake gets no introduction lol. Mistico wants to shake hands, but Blake flips him off lol. Blake with a tiaras, but Mistico back to his feet. Blake drags Mistico off the ropes though and lands some mounted punches. Blake chokes him with his boot and stalks him across the ring. Mistico counters with his own tiaras, and he sends Blake to the floor. TOPE SUICIDA THROUGH THE ROPES AND HE WIPES OUT BLAKE! Mistico rolls Blake back into the ring, on the apron, he catches Blake with a kick. Springboard crossbody for a two count. Mistico going to the top, but Lee Johnson grabs the foot to slow him down. Blake kicks Mistico off the apron, and he hits shooting star through the ropes and he lands on his feet! Back in the ring, Blake with a springboard 450 for a two count. Blake to the top, but Mistico is there to cut him off. SPANISH FLY FROM THE TOP ROPE! THE COVER, THE WIN!

WINNER: Mistico

TIME: 4:10

THOUGHTS: Not a total squash, as Blake got in a lot of offense. But Mistico won the match, as he should have.

RATING: ***

The Hurt Syndicate are here post-match. MJF has the mic. MVP does his usual speech, before saying that MJF has a message for the gahone in the ring. MJF says that was very impressive, and it’s hard to impress him, since he is the most complete wrestler in the game. He is going to give him a match next week at Grand Slam, because he looks forward to ripping that dime store mask off of his face. For one night only, he is dusting off the red, white, and blue for you! God Bless the United States of America! God Bless your United States Champion! But most importantly, God Bless your AMerican Hero, Maxwell Jacob Friedman! The flags come down, the confetti and streamers fall, and the music plays. MJF gets in the ring, but Mistico grabs the mic. MJF! HAHAHAHA! See you next week, in Arena Mexico! MJF wants to know what he said to him. He says he grew up watching him, but he is still just sloppy Sin Cara!

Mistico goes after MJF, but Shelton and Bobby attack. They go to rip his mask off, but the opponents for the Syndicate have arrived from the crowd! Jet Speed and Mascara Dorada launch an assault! The streamers are cleared, and it looks like this match is going to happen now!

The Hurt Syndicate vs. Jet Speed and Mascara Dorada

The bell rings, and all hell breaks loose at the start. MVP is mad that MJF decided to have a party lol. Dorada and MJF are left in the ring. MJF flips out and pokes Dorada in the eye. Turnabout is fair play, as he pokes MJF in the eye lol. Dorada with a head scissor takeover and he tags in Bailey. Double hip toss by Jet Speed and a sliding elbow from Knight. The cover, two count. Dorada gets the tag, but he runs the ropes, only to get low bridged to the floor by Lashley. PIP Break.

MJF does the MVP BALLIN Elbow for a two count as we return from break. Knight gets the tag and takes it to MJF. Standing frog splash for a two count. MJF rolls under Knight and tags in Lashley. Bailey apparently got the tag as well. Lashley with a Dominator to Knight, Benjmain with a release German to Knight. MJF wants the tag, Lashley reluctantly tags him in. MJF picks up Bailey and hits a Made in Japan! That’s new. The cover, two count. Lashley in the ring now, he runs over Jet Speed, but they get the upper hand with a corner charge and a launch DDT. Jet Speed hit a double drop kick to Benjmain. Triangle moonsault from Jet Speed to Shelton and Bobby. Moonsault from Dorada to MJF on the floor! MVP hits Dorada in the back with his cane as he gets into the ring. MJF hits the sit out DDT for the win.

WINNER: The Hurt Syndicate

TIME: 11:20

THOUGHTS: It was an expected result. Jet Speed and Dorada had a great showing as a team, but the Hurt Syndicate was too much for them.

RATING: ***1/4

Post-match, not content with their win, the Hurt Syndicate take out Jet Speed, as MJF takes the mask of Dorada! Mistico is back, as he hits an airplane spin into the arm bar! Shelton and Bobby enter to run him off, but the damage has been done to the elbow!

We’ll hear from Hangman after the break!

COMMERCIALS!

Hangman Page’s music plays after the break, but the Death Riders bring him out bound and tied to the stage. Yuta and Castagnoli throw him into the ring as Shafir carries the case into the ring. Moxley casually strolls into the ring with the mic. He’s terribly sorry about all of this. he just wants to make sure that they can have a real conversation. You know how distracted you can get. You worry about everyone but yourself. These people need you focused, because this is your time at All-In. For you, this is do or die. SHUT THE FUCK UP chants. Jon has been watching him for a long time, he is complicated, he doesn’t understand the Millennial Cowboy. Jon doesn’t know what he has been searching for, but he has exactly four weeks to find it. You have four weeks to step up and be the man that everyone wants him to be. And if you can’t, you can pack your shit and get the hell out.

Page headbutts Moxley, so the assault continues. However, The Opps are here to run the Death Cowards off. Page has been unbound and has the mic. He has come too far to not see this through. He would run through hell to win that title back, and if he sees any one of them tonight, he will take their heads!

Hangman leaves through the crowd with the chair, and I don’t know guys, I don’t think he even THANKED The Opps for saving him lol.

COMMERICALS!

HOT GIRL GRAPS INCOMING!

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay and Tay Melo

WELCOME BACK chants for Tay as the bell rings. Ford and Jay look to start, but Bayne tags in, so Tay wants in. Ford back in, they send Tay into her own corner, so Anna tags in. Jay and Ford get taken out, and Melo wants Bayne. But she can’t have her, as Ford drags her out of the ring and throws her into the ring steps. Bayne whips and follows in Jay with a splash; Ford follows with a cartwheel elbow. Jay doesn’t like this at all, and hits repeat forearms to Ford. She sits Ford on the top rope, hits a high kick and a bow tie overhead throw. Melo tags in, Anna sends her in for a splash, Anna with a running elbow strike. Quick tag to Jay, but Bayne in and she sends Melo to the floor. Ford sets the head scissor, and Bayne hits a bicycle kick. PIP break.

We’re back (finally), as jay and Bayne tag out. Melo sends Ford to the mat with a clothesline and a release German. Running knee strike! The cover, Megan breaks it up. Bayne drags Ford to the corner so she can tag in. Melo with forearms, but they have no effect on Bayne, and she takes her out with one forearm. Melo is undaunted, as she staggers Bayne to the corner. One running elbow! A second! A third one! She tries another one, but Bayne catches her. She looks for Fate’s Descent, but Melo rolls though into a calf slicer! Bayne tries to get to the ropes, but instead she slams Melo’s head into the mat to break the hold. Melo sends Bayne from the ring and hits a cannonball onto Bayne! Jay with a crossbody from the top to Bayne! here comes Ford, moonsault from the top wipes out TayJay! Back in the ring, Bayne takes out both TayJay members by herself. Ford demands a tag, so Megan tags her in. Ford has Melo up, but she slips out. The spinning knee strike! Jay has the Queenslayer on Bayne! The cover and TayJay is victorious!

WINNER: TayJay

TIME: 10:40

THOUGHTS: Great return to the ring for Tay Melo, as she showed no fear of Megan Bayne, and her natural chemistry with Anna continued. Bayne continued to look dominant, and Ford was there to eat the fall, so everyone wins!

RATING: ***1/2

A great video package for Okada and Omega. Copious amounts of New Japan footage are used, and as you know, this rivalry goes back a LONG time.

Yeah, this is some fantastic, cinematic work here. 10/10, would recommend! 🩷

We have a table in the ring and Tony Schiavone, that means it is time for a Dynamite main event contract signing! Fitting, given the men involved in this match and the higher elevation of the stakes included.

The coin has hit the floor, as Kazuchika Okada makes his way out…BITCH!

It’s time for a Battle Cry, as Kenny Omega comes out next.

What an incredible moment, says Tony. Before they sign the contract, he wants to show off the NEW title belt. Nice side plates, NGL. Tony asks Okada to sign the contract first. He does and throws the pen at Omega. Seven years, almost to the day, they had their last match. Kenny says watching that package, he hardly recognizes himself. So, when it comes to this match, let’s leave it all in the ring, one final time.

Kenny signs and wants to shake hands. Okada accepts and they get face-to-face. The greatest theme song in AEW plays, and here comes Don Callis by himself. He has something important to say, and so do the fans, with FUCK DON CALLIS chants lol. Kenny, you should be ashamed of yourself. This match should include Fletcher and Takeshita.

Omega tells him to cut the shit, he knows why he is here. He has been here, he has done that, he has beaten them before. if they want a shot, they have to get in line. This match is between Okada and Omega. he knows all of his tricks.

Callis says you think you know all of his tricks? Well, you don’t know this one.

On cue, Okada attacks Omega from behind with the belt. Callis has a baton! He hands it to Okada, and he hits Kenny in the midsection. YOU SOLD OUT chants to Okada, I guess?

Also, did you know you that Kenny had diverticulitis? Yeah, me either. Excalibur just told me for the first time.

The fans chant BITCH at Okada, as the medics load Kenny up on a backboard. And with that, the first half of Summer Blockbuster is over!

The second half is up now, as Okada climbs to the top rope and hits his elbow drop to Kenny! Christopher Daniels is here, as he reads Don and Okada the riot act. FALLEN ANGEL chants. Okada shoves Daniels to the mat, Callis scares off the medics, and Okada hits another elbow drop from the apron onto Omega! Kenny is coughing up blood, and you can hear the doctor call for security. Callis and Okada run away, as Alex Marvez is trying to get a word in the back. Callis says leave them alone and they get into their car and drive off.

Well, usually contract signings have some level of drama to them, but this was taken to new heights. The video package was amazing, so the interaction had to be keyed up. So, Okada working with Callis is certainly a new wrinkle.

Nigel McGuiness and Tony take over for commentary duties for this summer blockbuster, Collision half!

Adam Cole (BAYBAY!) is here to provide commentary for this half of the show, as we get a rundown of the card.

Kyle Fletcheris here, and without Callis, Lance Archer will be his only second.

Kyle Fletcher w/Lance Archer vs. Anthony Bowens w/Billy Gunn

The bell rings and we get OH SCISSOR ME DADDY chants, and Gunn scissors Cole at the announce table. Nice! Early test of strength favors Fletcher. Billy on the apron, he wants to talk strategy with Anthony. Bowens wins this test of strength and grabs a headlock. Bowens off the ropes, he bumps into Fletcher, but Kyle runs him over. Bowens catches Fletcher with a roll-up for a two count. Kick combination into a float over DDT by Bowens. Bowens with a chop, an Irish Whip, and a Fallaway Slam for a two count. Fletcher counters Bowens with a back body drop, he drops him on the apron and elbows Bowens, sending him to the floor. PIP Break.

Fletcher with knee strikes to Bowens as we return. Bowens lands kicks and a front face suplex in response. Bowens covers Fletcher for a two count. Bowens tries to whip Fletcher, but he holds onto the ropes and sends Bowens to the floor. Archer taunts him, as Fletcher grabs Bowens. He counters out of a powerbomb attempt, and Bowens drops Fletcher face first on the apron. Bowens with a big lariat! The cover, two count. Bowens to the top rope, but Fletcher cuts him off. Bowens drops under Flecther and hits a twisting DDT out of the corner! The cover, two count. Kicks from Fletcher, but Bowens shows him how kicks are done. Fletcher hits a thrust kick to stop Bowens’ momentum. He hits a powerbomb for a two count. Big kick in the corner on Bowens, brain buster is countered with the Arrival! Bowens gets a two count on Fletcher. MOLLYWOP, but Fletcher takes a break on the floor. Bowens goes to the top, CROSSBODY BLOCK to the floor on Fletcher! Archer hits Gunn with a big boot and sends him into the barricade! Bowens looks distraught and eats a big boot from Fletcher. Sheer Drop Brain buster gets Fletcher the win.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher

TIME: 11:30

THOUGHTS: Another strong showing for Bowens, but he continues to come up short in matches against big name opponents. Fletcher was pushed to the limits, though, and it’s interesting to see where they go from here with both men.

RATING: ***1/2

Video package, reminding us of the time that MJF was an American Hero that we clearly did not deserve! MJF and Mistico is official for next week’s Grand Slam Mexico!

Carlos Cabrerra is in the ring. In seven days, they will make history, with a historic collaboration between CMLL and AEW. Nothing comes to his mind better than introducing a star in the business who has done everything, but he can still entertain you. Older generations watched him, and the younger generation loves him. And in his opinion, a true living legend in this business. Please welcome, ATLANTIS!

Atlantis and Atlantis Jr come out to the ring. They are talking about the historic collaboration between CMLL and AEW, and who better to talk about that then this great star?

FTR and Stokely are here. Did Stoke hear them say living legends? Because the only living legends are right here with him. He sees the look in Atlantis’ eyes, and it’s the look of someone who is excited, or someone who is going to defecate themselves. FTR have taken out the Rock N’ Roll Express, they took Nigel out at Double or Nothing. They have turned him into a pill popper. He’s been taking melatonin, hoping he dreams he can go back to 2009. Daniel Garcia is contemplating retirement, and the Only Fans might drop any day. Where is Cope, everyone wants to know. Cope is at home, his brain sizzling like a fajita plate from Chillis. There is only one thing left for them to do, and that is get that tag match in Arena Mexico.

Dax is excited about the partnership.

Cash: HE’S TALKING!

CMLL is the oldest promotion in all of professional wrestling. Which is funny, because they have the oldest wrestler in wrestling. Dax is excited to meet Atlantis. He wants to know how they would have fared if they wrestled back in his day in the 1930’s. Dax said he would have beaten all of them, and Atlantis would have been his back boy. Dax’s next question is how many depends does Atlantis go through in a week.

The Atlantis boys go on the attack, but FTR fight back. Adam Cole enters the ring to stop the stuck piledriver, but here comes the DCF and Hechichero! Bandido, Templario, and Dorada are here! Brodie King is here! All hell has broken loose. Atlantis Sr and Dax are left! They fight to the floor! Atlantis on the attack, and Dax runs away like a scolded dog lol.

Lexy Nair has The Learning Tree. Bill says they are going to crack skulls and stack wins. Keith says he didn’t think he would make it through that street fight. Bill says it was only one win. The Workhorsemen are here! JD Drake makes a BK joke (that wrote itself), and Bill says they will get their skulls cracked.

C-E-O! Mone is here with her private table, adorned with her titles, as she will enjoy this match on her own.

Non-Title Match: AEW Women’s Champion TIMELESS Toni Storm W/Luther vs. Julia Hart W/Skye Blue

Storm stops by Mone at her table, and Skye uses the distraction to attack from behind! Aubrey is sending Blue to the back, much to the chagrin of CS22. They check on Toni at ring side, as Julia says sorry guys, it’s over.

Storm does make it to her feet and gets into the ring. Aubrey checks on her, and Toni tells her to ring the damn bell already. It’s rung, and Hart goes on the attack. Hart goes to the top, she hits the moonsault! The cover, Storm kicks out at two. Storm fights back, she sends Hart to the apron and hits a hip attack. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Mone continues to enjoy her dinner, and Hart having the upper hand on Storm. Well, that is, until Hart tires the Undertaker Walk, and Storm straddles her on the top rope. Deadlift German from Storm. A second one. Fisherwoman’s Suplex! Cover for a two count. Storm looking hip attack, but she misses, and Hart puts on the Tarantula. Hart with a flying octopus, as Tony says Mone has tweeted that she wants to challenge Storm next week for the Women’s Title! Interesting. Storm looking Storm Zero, but Hart with a backdrop. Hart goes for another moonsault, but Storm moves and pins Hart with her BIG package for the win!

WINNER: TIMELESS Toni Storm

TIME: 8:00

THOUGHTS: Despite the early attack before the bell, this match should not have been in doubt. Hart got to shine, but going into this big match with Mone, Storm had to win, and she did.

RATING: ***1/4

Post-match, Mone enters the ring, and it looks like she is whispering words to Storm, but she throws her down and beats on her. Mina Shirakawa is here, and my heart is happy! Mone leaves the ring, as Mina checks on Toni, but Mone is back to attack Mina, that got dang bitch. She posses with the AEW Women’s title and tells Storm to kiss this title goodbye.

Lexy has Ricochet in the back. Ricky is searching for people who will work with him. Blake and Lee are here. They have something that you should want in his group. Ricky says he has been watching for a long time, and he says it is really cringe seeing them go out and try to be Ricochet. There is still something you guys are missing. AH-HAAAAA!

COMMERCIALS!

REACH FOR THE SKY, BOY! Mark Briscoe is here with BIG TOM post-break! Willow is here, too, so smile anyway!

Mark Briscoe, BIG TOM, and Willow Nightingale vs. The MxM Collection and Taya Valkyrie

Kris Statlander is seen watching Willow as she comes out.

The bell rings, and BIG TOM starts with Mansoor. He chops Mansoor, and he tags in Taya lol. Taya slaps BIG TOM, and Taya celebrates, so Tom walks away and tags in Willow lol. Willow with a big slam for a two count. Mason Madden tags in, and Willow fakes locking up with him, but she tags in Briscoe. Mark uses his Redneck King-Fu to take down Madden, but he won’t go down. Briscoe takes him to the corner, but Madden fights back with a shoulder block to drop Mark. Mansoor with the tag, and Madden sends him into the corner to elbow Briscoe. Mansoor sends Briscoe up and over, be lands on his feet and Willow tags in. Here comes Taya, and Willow takes Taya to the corner. Missile dropkick to Taya. To the floor, Willow hits a cannonball to wipe out Taya and Johnny TV! Madden and Mansoor almost come head-to-head, but they end up catching Briscoe in the ropes with a stomp from Mansoor. Ishii and Madden are on the top rope, Mansoor comes in and hits a power bomb on Briscoe. Willow to the top, she hits a double team suplex on Madden out of the corner! Taya sneaks in to roll up Willow for a two count. POWERBOMB by Willow, the cover, the win!

WINNER: Mark Briscoe, BIG TOM, and Willow Nightingale

TIME: 5:10

THOUGHTS: A short and fun match to get Ishii, Briscoe, and Willow a win. Also glad to have MxM on TV, too!

RATING: ***

After Fyter Fest last week, Kris Statlander was seen walking outside, and she said it isn’t about Willow anymore, it should be about Kris and what she wants to do. Here is Wheeler Yuta because, sure, why not? He says it must suck to see him where he is and where she is. Here is one for free; forget about Willow and focus on yourself. If you ever need anything, I’m here for you. Kris shoves by and stares down Marina. Marina then looks at Wheeler like he cheated on her or something lol.

So, we have a standby match, which is awesome, because it features two amazing dudes!

The Beast Mortos vs. ROH World Champion Bandido

Mortos bulldozes Bandido to start. ROAR says Frank! So, if he wins, does he get an ROH World Title shot? That’s only fair. Mortos goes to throw Bandido, but he lands on his feet. His hurrincanrana is cut off though, but Mortos is thrown from the ring by Bandido. He takes off and hits a TOPE onto Mortos! Back in the ring, Bandido does the Latino Heat pose, but misses his attack. Mortos doesn’t though, and he plows over Bandido. Something about masks tonight, as Mortos tries to rip off Bandido’s mask. Mortos seems confused as to why he can’t rip it off lol. Mortos throws Bandido to the floor, and that Bull hits a spinning twist splash through the ropes! ROAR! (That means PIP Break lol).

Mortos has squashed Bandido in the corner as we return. Shotgun dropkick from Mortos. Mortos charges Bandido, but he gets his feet up. Bandido goes the WHOLE way around the world and takes Mortos to the mat. Bandido has Mortos, press slam! Bandido rips off his belt! VIVA the Frog Splash, but Mortos out at two. Bandido looking 21-plex, but he falls down next to Mortos, and Frank slaps him. Mortos with the pop-up Samoan Drop! The cover, two count. Mortos with the sit out lung blower! The cover, another two count. Mortos looking to tilt the world, but Bandido with a small package for a two count. Another roll-up for a two count. GTS from Bandido! Bandido to the top, but Mortos slaps out his feet. Mortos to the top now, both men on the very top. AVALANCHE FALLWAY SLAM FROM BANDIDO! THE COVER, THE WIN!

WINNER: Bandido

TIME: 11:50

THOUGHTS: For a standby match, this was really great. For any match, really. These guys can’t do any wrong!

RATING: ***3/4

Renee wants a word with Mone in the back. She wants to know what she whispered to Toni, but Mone says she doesn’t whisper things, she takes things. Apparently, the challenge wasn’t for Storm and her title, because Zeuxis is here, and she says challenge accepted…BITCH! She forearms Mone, and says next week at Grand Slam, she will beat Mone. Well alright then!

COMMERCIALS!

Renee in the back, looking for an update on Ospreay. Hangman is here, but so are the Bucks. The Bucks said they were going to take out Strickland, so he had a clear path to the title. All he has to do is stick the landing, so he brings the title to The Elite. Hangman tells the Bucks to stay out of his business, stay out of Ospreay’s business, and stay out of Swerve’s business. He leaves, and Nicholas says it looks like he made his bed. They leave, and we see Nana stick his head out the door. He asks Swerve if he heard that. Strickland says every single word. INTRIGUE!

Thekla is here, and that is no itsy-bitsy spider!

Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

The bell rings, as Thekla is still hangs in the corner. She approaches, and Aminta backs away from her spin kick. Aminta grabs Thekla and throws her down face first. Thekla responds with a front face take down and tries another kick, but Aminata gets out of the ring. Aminata wants a test of strength to show off her height advantage. She approaches the Queen but slaps her in the face. That pisses off the Queen, as she hits repeat Snap Mares and a clothesline. She knees Thekla, sending her from the ring. Thekla does a Claudio like neck crack and gets onto the apron. Thekla gets back on the floor and laughs, as the Queen takes a page from Scott Steiner’s book and does pushups lol. Aminata hits a running knee to the back of her head as he tries to get in. Thekla makes that short lived, as she takes Aminata into the rope and hits a drop kick. She does the throat slash as we go to PIP break.

We’re back, as Aminata sends Thekla to the corner, but she puts on the breaks. Thekla puts on the spider hold in the corner and let’s go at four. She winks, and suddenly I feel really funny. Don’t tell Mina, though, lol. Aminata isn’t down though, as she hits a back elbow and a series of short arm clotheslines followed by a short DDT. A suplex by Aminata is followed by a running knee strike in the corner. SPIDER WHERE, asks the Queen. The cover, two count. Thekla uses the ropes to rebound, but Aminata counters with a headbutt. Aminata does a more personal cheeky version of the Devil’s Kiss, and I love it, NGL. Aminata to the top, DOUBLE STOMP! The cover, two count. Thekla reverses the Queen with a roll-up for a two count. Here comes the Spider Walk! SPEAR by Thekla! The Death Trap is locked in! The Queen taps out!

WINNER: Thekla

TIME: 11:30

THOUGHTS: Say what you want about Aminata getting too much offense in, but she looked great in the loss. You knew Thekla was going to win, but Aminata didn’t make it easy on her. A really fun match.

RATING: ***1/2

Ten-man tag is announced for next week, as the Opps, Ospreay, and Strickland will team up against the Death Riders and The Young Bucks’

Lexy has Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne. Kip says that the surprise is almost ready, but Nick wants to know where Christian and his mom are. Um, where do you think they are, you naive son of a gun lol. Kip has them roll his footage from the BOTSJ tourney. Nick says he loves it. Kip says Christian is really proud of him. He doesn’t know where he would be without Christian, and he knows Kip wouldn’t be where he is without Christian, either.

COMMERCIALS!

After the break, Tony says they can’t go any further until they talk about what happened to Kenny Omega earlier. We get the replay of what transpired after the contract signing. Tony says that Kenny has been taken to a hospital in the Portland area. The names are on the paper, so for now, the title match will happen at All-In Texas.

Konosuke Takeshita, Lance Archer, Hechichero, and Josh Alexander vs. Paragon and Daniel Garcia

Garcia and Hechichero to start us off. Garcia thinks he can out wrestle the Alchemist, but that won’t happen, so Garcia dances for him! How nice lol. Drop step by Hechichero, he picks off Garcia in midair. Garcia to the corner, running knee strike from Hechichero. Takeshita tags in, as does Cole. Takeshita with forearms, Cole responds but runs into a thrust kick. O’Reilly gets the tag, but Strong gets into the match right after. Strong charges the corner, but Takeshita catches him and drops him face first in the corner. Archer tags in, laughs, but he misses his corner charge. KOR gets the tag, and they try to cut down Archer. Archer gets rid of Strong, Alexander in, KOR takes care of him, but a Bossman Slam from Archer puts KOR down. PIP Break.

The main event is back, as Alexander fights to cut KOR off from making the tag. A double clothesline resets the match, though. Garcia and Takeshita get the tag. Garcia tries to take Takeshita down, but he has no luck. He hits a big boot but eventually puts Takeshita on the mat. Garcia mounts and punches in the corner. Garcia catches Takeshita charging in, he hits a snap suplex into a Twist and Shout for a two count. Garica locks in the Boston Crab, but Alexander in to break it up because he can. Garcia tags in Roddy, and he takes the DCF members off the apron. Back breaker and a drop kick to Takeshita. Basement drop kick to Hechichero, gut buster and the sick kick to Alexander! The cover, for a two count. Quadruple submissions by the good guys, but Archer in the ring to break up the pile. Strong and KOR take care of him, then RPG Vice on the apron. Roddy wants a high low on Alexander, but Aubrey admonishes them. Alexander and Takeshita wipe out Strong and get the win for their team.

WINNER: The Don Callis Family

TIME: 11:55

THOUGHTS: A fine main event. I will confess to the fact that I think there was better action on the show, but it certainly wasn’t a bad match, just not as enthralling as some of the other action across both parts of the show. Also probably has something to do with the DCF winning again, but at least Takeshita and Alexander were involved in the outcome.

RATING: ***1/4

Post-match, we see a big 12-man match announced, and we run down the other matches for Grand Slam Mexico next week. And with that, we are done.