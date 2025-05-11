Ciocco’s MLP Northern Rising Review  

Well, hello there, friends of the 411 Universe! It’s Ryan here, dedicated Dynamite reviewer but sometimes reviewer and recapper of other wrestling as well. And today will in fact be true of that latter statement, because on a weekend where WWE Backlash is taking most of the spotlight where MLW isn’t for selling out Cicero Stadium for Azteca Lucha, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling is back for Northern Rising, billed as the biggest event of the Summer.

(Which, I mean, it’s still May and all, so it isn’t Summer yet per se, but I am digging the confidence that Scott D’Amore and company have in this show).

So, without further ado, let’s dig into the show, as we are being promised a new MLP Women’s and World’s Champion, the former a match between Kylie Rae and Gisele Shaw, and the latter being a 20-man gauntlet match.

Official COPYRIGHT NOTICE greets us upon starting up the show.

Tonight, we are LIVE from the Matheny Centre in Toronto, the former Maple Leafs Garden.

Amazing opening video package, highlighting the previous incarnation of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling and today as well. We run down matches for tonight and get comments from the men/women competing tonight. Mauro Ranello and Don Callis are the commentators for tonight.

Josh Alexander is here for the opening match.

Josh Alexander vs. QT Marshall w/Sheldon Jean

They make jokes about tariffs and Canada-USA as the bell rings. Early tie-up favors Marshall. He won’t give a clean break, so Alexander tries to take a swing, but Marshall ducks into the ropes. Alexander with chops and a big elbow. Marshall cuts him off with a kick to the gut and punches. Alexander runs through his offense and hits a big boot. Josh looking for the Ankle Lock, but Marshall rolls through. Neck snap by Alexander, he takes flight and knocks Marshall off the apron and to the floor.

Alexander returns Marshall to the ring, but Jean trips up Alexander on the apron while Marshall has the ref. Marshall tries to take advantage but gets a two count on the pin. Marshall reverses with a handspring round house kick. He takes the ref as Jean chokes Alexander. Marshall grounds Alexander as he poses and taunts the fans. Josh is up and like no mate as he hits punches, but Marshall catches him with a power slam. Lionsault by Marshall, the pin for a two count. He signals for the Diamond Cutter but instead feigns the Sharpshooter. Alexander kicks him off and into the ropes. Marshall skins the cat and flips off the fans, but Alexander is waiting for him. Back body drops by Alexander. Kamikaze roll by Alexander, he goes to top, he hits a knee to the head. Ankle Lock! Marshall rolls over and kicks him off. Marshall with a back breaker and flatliner combo for a two count.

Marshall again signals for the Diamond Cutter, but Alexander blocks, thinking German. That’s blocked, Marshall with a pop-up forearm. Alexander with a HUGE lariat! The straps are down! Josh puts QT on the top rope; Marshall fights him off. Marshall climbs to the top, here comes Alexander, AVALANCHE RELEASE GERMAN SUPLEX! Torture Rack Bomb by Alexander, the cover, 2.8! Alexander to the top, Marshall cuts him off with a kick to the face. Alexander drops Marshall to the mat, but Jean again interferes. Marshall with a power bomb! Cover, two count! Diamond Cutter is countered with a back slide. Marshall misses the enzugiri, Ankle Lock by Alexander. Marshall fights it off, so Alexander puts on the Sharpshooter! Marshall gives it up!

WINNER: Josh Alexander

TIME: 11:00

THOUGHTS: Good back and forth match between two good athletes. You tend to forget just how good Marshall can be in the ring, but Alexander is, to quote, Callis, “Too much Wrestler” for Marshall.

RATING: ***1/4

Mauro makes puns about hockey and wrestling, as Callis complains about the fans booing him. We get a run down for the title matches

Sam Leterna has Ron Hutchinson, Ricky Johnson, and Ron Bass in the back. They wax poetic about the greats to come through the territory four decades ago and also pay homage to today. Matt Cardona is here! He knows they should be honored to meet him. he is winning the gauntlet and taking the title back to the greatest country in the world, USA!

Hutchinson: Who is this guy?

Leterna: He’s something.

TECHNICAL MASTERPIECE INCOMING!

Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

The bell rings, as both men stare at each other from across the way. Handshake, showing sportsmanship. Early feeling out process ends with Gresham having Sabre by the leg before they reset. Another fist bump before the next exchange. Gresham grabs arm control, but Sabre puts on a clinic to fight out of it and walks it off. Next exchange sees Gresham grab a side wrist lock. Sabre tries to roll through, but Jon won’t let go. Sabre tries a monkey flip, but Gresham STILL won’t let go. Snap mare by Sabre, but Gresham is like, no mate. Sabre FINALLY reverses out, but Gresham regains control. Sabre kicks to get free from Gresham, and we have our next reset as the fans applaud this. Gresham wants another handshake, but Sabre kicks his hand away. Sabre takes the next lock-up to the corner. He lets go and tries to whip Gresham, but Jon sits down on him lol. Arm drag counter by Gresham, up on the shoulders of Sabre, another arm drag. Sabre cuts that off with a European Uppercut. Sabre with forearms, he locks in a leg lock around the head of Gresham. Sabre rips back on the leg of Gresham before he snaps it. Sabre turns the leg and lies down next to Gresham. They fight it out on the mat, as Sabre wrenches back on the leg of Gresham. Bow and arrow by Sabre, he rolls into a deep arm bar before stomping on the arm of Gresham.

Sabre walks around, allowing Gresham to get to his feet. A chop has little effect, but a head scissors take over is. Gresham with a stalling basement drop kick sends Zack from the apron to the floor. Sabre returns to the ring and is greeted with a kick by Gresham. Arm drag by Jon. Both men reset, like the first nine minutes didn’t happen lol. Gresham takes down Sabre, he works over the legs. Sabre to his back, Gresham grabs his arms and pulls them over his head. Gresham throws him back down and switches to a head lock vice. Gresham bends the wrist and fingers of Sabre. Gross, man. Sabre bridges up, but Gresham slams him back down. Rolling crucifix by Sabre for a two count. Undeterred, Gresham goes back to the leg of Sabre. He puts Sabre on his face and applies a Gi lock. Gresham to his feet now. He slaps the hand of Sabre and laughs before he drops down onto the arm and head of Sabre. Orthopedist Gresham works over the foot of Sabre, roll through for a two count. Sabre has had enough as he stomps on Gresham. PK by Sabre, but Gresham fires right up and slaps Sabre. Kick to the midsection of Gresham by Sabre. Sabre twists the fingers and arm of Gresham, he snaps it. Twist and Shout by Sabre. European Uppercut by Sabre. A second one. Sabre stomps the fingers, so Gresham fights back. Cartwheel arm drag is countered by Sabre. Pin attempts are exchanged. European Clutch wins it for Sabre!

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr.

TIME: 16:30

THOUGHTS: Fantastic grappling match, as to be expected from two amazing technical wrestlers. The end sequence was sublime.

RATING: ****

Sam in the back with Josh Alexander. Despite the earlier match and the attack on his arm, nothing changes. He will become the first Canadian Champion since Sam Moracas Jr. in 1984. He has wrestled in every night club and stadium in the GTA for 20 years. All these other men will not stop him from obtaining that goal.

WOMEN’S TECHNICAL CLASSIC INCOMING!

Serena Deeb vs. Miyu Yamashita

Deeb gives Mauro and Don her book of 1,000 holds on her way to the ring. Nice!

The bell rings, as both women circle each other. Lock-up, Deeb has wrist control, but Yamashita rolls through. Deeb having none of it, as she takes Yamashita to the mat. The match resets, as Deeb wants a test of strength. Deeb takes advantage with an arm lock, into a side head lock. Deeb does circles around Yamashita. Yamashita sends Deeb off, but Deeb with a shoulder tackle. Deeb with the Sapporo Stretch. Flying Octopus Hold by Deeb, Yamashita fights out with a front face lock. Deeb counters am arm drag and then snaps the arm of Yamashita on the mat. Back kick by Yamashita, Snap Mare by Yamashita, she backs up, hits the PK. Deeb grabs a hold of the bottom rope, so Yamashita kicks away at her back. Running guillotine by Yamashita. Deeb fights out of a fireman’s carry, Dragon Screw Leg Whip by Deeb. Serena now has a target in the left leg, so as such she works it over on the mat. Deeb locks up the legs of Yamashita, fishhook by Deeb.

Don Callis: A guy tried to Fishhook me once, I told him whatever you put in my mouth stays there.

Mauro: Corpses

Yamashita to her feet and this is now a striking battle. Lariat by Yamashita, the cover for a two count. She tries to get the blood flow back into her leg, as she proceeds to kick Deeb on the mat. Deeb catches the leg and gets back to her feet. Three European Uppercuts, off the ropes, lariat by Deeb. Corner clothesline by Deeb, out on the apron, neck breaker in the ropes. Back in the ring, Pepsi Twist by Deeb gets her a two count. Death by Deeb is countered, knee strikes from the Fireman’s Carry by Yamashita. Snake Eyes, DVD by Yamashita. Cover, two count. Standing switches ensue, release German by Deeb. Another Pepsi Twist, but Yamashita with her own release German. Both ladies thinking lariat, and they hit the mat.

Both ladies to their feet, European Uppercuts are countered by forearms. Deeb with chops, but Yamashita eats them and walks forward. She blocks the last one and hits the skull kick. Return Crush by Yamashita, two count. Yamashita sizes up Deeb, another skull kick sends Deeb out of the ring and to the floor. Yamashita goes out and throws her back into the ring. Deeb ducks another kick, shoves her towards the ref. Chop block by Deeb, Death by Deeb wins it for Serena!

WINNER: Serena Deeb

TIME: 12:55

THOUGHTS: Really fun match, great mix of striking to go with technical wrestling. Deeb used her wealth of in-ring knowledge to come out of top, and it feels weird seeing Deeb wrestling and winning somewhere period.

RATING: ***1/2

Next stop for MLP is Montreal, apparently. On July 5th, it is not a return, it’s a Resurrection!

PCOin the back somewhere. In front thousands of crazy Quebecers, he became International Champion. But tonight, he walks into the old Maple Leafs Gardans with 19 other men in the Gauntlet, and he will come out on top with the Canadian Maple Leaf World Title. That would make him a double champion, with the most prestigious titles in Canada. He’s taking both titles to Laval on July 5th, in front of all of his fans, he is the perfect creation. IT’S ALIVE!

OG BC and New School BC up next!

David Finlay and Drilla Maloney vs. DOC Gallows and Karl Anderson

Early jawing between both teams before the bell. Anderson and Finlay to start us off. Anderson poses in the corner, so Finlay does the same. Early lock-up, as they struggle across the ring and to three of the corners. Another lock-up, Anderson sends off Finlay. Gallows kick him in the back, and David knocks him off the apron. The same happens with Anderson and Maloney, so all four end up fighting on the floor. Makes sense, honestly.

Everyone in the ring now, as the War Dogs mount the OG. Anderson and Gallows fight them off, Gallows with a big boot to Finlay. Maloney and Anderson are left in the ring to trade chops and forearms. Anderson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. He knocks Finlay off the apron and tags in Gallows. Gallows take Maloney to the corner and kicks at the leg and hits a thrust chop. Anderson tags in after Doc brings Maloney to their corner. Maloney takes advantage of Anderson’s taunts for a bit, until Anderson shuts it down with a back elbow. Head lock applied, Maloney to his feet, but Anderson chucks Drilla out of the ring. Fighting continues on the floor yet again between all four men. Finlay slams Doc off the timekeeper’s table, as Anderson pins Maloney for a two count. Gallows back in (I don’t think there was a tag) as Maloney hits a jaw breaker. Gallows won’t go down, as he hits a snap mare suplex on Maloney. Elbows to the neck and head of Maloney. Gallows has Maloney up, but he reverses into a DDT.

Both men make the tag, as Finlay lays in the forearms on Anderson. Running Uppercut and a beal to Anderson. All four men in, as the War Dogs mount the OG and tries punches again. This time, it does work. Finlay with his inner Sheamus and hits the Irish Curse Backbreaker for a two count. Double team High-Low on Anderson, cover for a two count. Maloney looking for the Drilla Killa, but Anderson out the back. Magic Killer by the Good Brothers! Cover, Maloney out at two. Finlay back in, he takes Gallows to the corner. SUPERKICK by Maloney! Jumping Stunner by Finlay to Gallows! FIGHTING ON THE FLOOR (again)! Everyone goes up the ramp and towards the screen. They aren’t listening to the referee, as the fight moves to the side of the stage now. The referee calls for the bell, as the fight continues and the fans boo.

WINNER: Double Count out

TIME: 11:30

THOUGHTS: It was fine, the low bar up to this point. They have chemistry, yet for some reason it felt a bit clunky, and the ending didn’t help.

RATING: **1/2

Rhino is here for one thing! He is here to win the World Title. 19 other men? It doesn’t matter! He will rip every single one of them in half with a GORE! GORE! GORE!

Video package for Stu Grayson. Glad he is getting an NWA World Title shot, doesn’t hurt it is in his relative backyard.

Speaking of, that match is up NEXT!

NWA World Heavyweight Title: Thom Latimer (C) vs. Stu Grayson

Super ring introduction for this match. I could be wrong, but I think the ring announcer is Jade Chung, Josh’s wife.

The bell rings, and an early lock-up favors Latimer, as he takes Grayson to the corner. Another lock-up, side head lock applied by Latimer. Grayson tries a shoulder tackle, but Latimer doesn’t budge. Grayson tries again, but again, Latimer doesn’t move. Grayson tries again, he bounces Latimer off the ropes, Latimer back with his own shoulder tackle. Latimer poses, but Grayson pops up and hits a release German! Hurrincanrana by Grayson sends Latimer to the apron. Senton Atomico by Grayson as he poses on the floor.

Latimer begs off and he baits Grayson in as he drops him on the bottom buckle. Latimer kicks away on Grayson in the corner. Scoop slam and an elbow by Latimer for a two count. Grayson catches Latimer and wrenches his leg and hits a corner clothesline. Latimer responds with a backdrop driver. Latimer foregoes the pin and punches away on the bald head of Grayson. Delay vertical suplex by Latimer, the pin for a two count. Chin lock applied by Latimer, as Grayson gets to his feet. It’s all for not, as Latimer puts the knee into his gut. Grayson back up, but a leg lariat by Latimer. Cover, another two count. Delay suplex is fought off, roll through, suplex by Grayson. Stu with chops and forearms, that is cut off by Latimer. Grayson responds with a Belly-to-Belly Suplex! A second one! A Third one! He’s been taken to STUplex City! Latimer puts Grayson on the apron, but Grayson back in with a Tornado DDT! Lionsault! The cover, 2.5! TOPE CORNHEO FROM GRAYSON! I miss that MOMMA MIA from Mauro lol. Grayson poses on the apron and then puts Latimer back in the ring.

Latimer charges, but a low bridge by Grayson. TORANDO DDT OVER THE TOP AND TO THE FLOOR BY GRAYSON! Back in the ring, 450 Splash by Grayson! The cover, 2.8! BIG knee strike by Grayson! Nightfall, but Latimer escapes. Brighter Side of Suffering from Latimer! The cover, 2.8! Jackknife pin by Grayson! Another Knee strike! Nightfall attempt, but Thom fishhooks the nose to escape. Springboard attempt by Grayson is cut off by a SPEAR from Latimer! The cover, 2.5! Both men on their knees, you can see Latimer telling him to stay down, but Grayson keeps slapping him. Piledriver by Latimer! Cover, 2.8! Grayson runs into a Pop-Up Powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Thom Latimer (Still Champion)

TIME: 11:30

THOUGHTS: Gutsy effort from Grayson to try and take the title away from Latimer, but it was not meant to be. The ending was rather abrupt, but it doesn’t take too much away from what was a great match.

RATING: ***1/4

Sam now has the Good Brothers in the back. How dare she talk to the best tag team in the world like that? July 5th, the name Resurrection is fitting, as the Old School Bullet Club will rise. They will reach in and cleanse the soul and the heart of the War Dogs. Well, that was certainly something. What I want to know is, when did the fight stop between the teams?

INCOMING SHOW STEALER!

Gabe Kidd vs. Micheal Oku vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

The bell rings, as Oku and Bailey shake hands. There will be no such respect with Kidd, however, to the surprise of no one. Kidd decides to pose in the corner. Bailey’s turn, he gets a great reaction. Kidd says enough as he flattens Oku with a kick. He takes Bailey to the corner and beats him down. Kidd eats the offense from Oku and drops him with a punch. Bailey and Oku both drop kick Kidd, as he powders to the floor. Bailey and Oku proceed to have a fun exchange. Kidd is back in, but Bailey throws Oku at Kidd for a hurrincanrana. Kidd and Bailey scrap on the floor, Oku dives out, but the sea parts and he lands on his feet. Oku pushes off of Kidd and hits Bailey with a running drop kick. Oku back in the ring, Oku tries another dive to the floor, but Kidd trips him up and he flops on the apron. Kidd with a big boot to the face of Bailey. Kidd throws Oku back in the ring and isolates Bailey on the floor.

Kidd grabs the mic and goes back into the ring. He has come to Canada many times, and each time he is reminded that it is a fake little England. They are fake English rats as he kicks Bailey off the apron. He sings ENGULAND as Oku rolls him up for a two count. Bailey back on the apron with forearms. His kick is cut off as Kidd bites the foot of Bailey lol. Kidd throws Oku out of the ring and onto Bailey as he taunts the fans some more. WANKER chants for Kidd. Kidd has Oku on his shoulders; he uses the feet of Oku to knock Bailey down. He throws Oku on top of Bailey, then hits a double back splash to both men. Kidd taunts the fans at ring side. He charges Oku, but he moves, and Oku goes on the attack. Kidd fights him off, but Bailey with a missile drop kick. Springboard missile dropkick incoming from Oku! Bailey and Oku now, kicks from Mike lead to a standing shooting star press for a two count. Oku back up, forearms are cut off by Bailey. Tornado DDT by Oku for a two count. Moonsault from Oku for another two count. Oku is bleeding from the mouth.

Kidd back in the ring, he drops Bailey and hits a scoop slam on Oku. Cover for a two count. Headbutts from Kidd to the back of Oku’s head, release German follows. Bailey kicks Kidd and poses, but he doesn’t realize he wasn’t affected, and he takes a German release ride. DOUBLE GERMAN SUPLEX TO BOTH OKU AND BAILEY! Kidd misses a double clothesline, both men hit a superkick on Kidd. Kidd back with the double clothesline. Ultimate Weapon by Bailey, but Oku in with the Destroyer! All three men are down as we get MLP chants. Oku being a ketchup fountain grosses out Callis lol. Bailey double chops Oku to the mat. Kidd back up, he chops Bailey. Bailey responds with chops. Oku back up for a second as he gets chopped back down to the mat. Kidd and Bailey continue the exchange. Both men stop and look, as Oku hits a crossbody block to both men.

Oku takes a second to hype up the crowd. FLOSBERRY FLOP BY OKU CLEANLY OVER THE TOP ROPE AND ONTO BAILEY AND KIDD! Oku to the top, but Kidd tries to cut him off, but he gets a kick to the face for his trouble. Bailey with the triangle moonsault to the floor onto Oku! Kidd cuts of Bailey and goes up. Kidd is hungry for the hair of Bailey now, I guess the foot wasn’t enough lol. Bailey with the Liger Bomb out of the corner, two count! Bailey misses the Ultimate Weapon but recovers with a Spanish Fly to Oku. The cover, but Kidd breaks it up. Kidd proceeds to pin both men, only to get a two count on both. Kidd grabs Bailey, out the back door, here comes Oku, DOUBLE CRUCIFIX PIN! Oku applies the half crab to Kidd. Bailey very slowly gets back into the ring. The flurry of kicks from Bailey and the enziguri drops Oku. Oku says okay, you get a half crab lol. Oku off the ropes with a basement dropkick, another one in the corner to Kidd. Oku to the top, FROG SPLASH TO BAILEY! Cover, 2.5! Another half crab applied to Bailey. Kidd up, he tries to pull Oku out of the submission, but Kidd ends up chopping him. Oku doesn’t give up the hold, so Kidd finally gets the Saito Suplex. Victory Roll by Bailey for a two count on Kidd. Kidd misses the lariat the first time but not the second time, as he drops Bailey! Big boot to Oku, the pin for a two count. Oku takes Kidd to the corner; Bailey goes to the very top. ULTIMATE WEAPON ONTO THE BACK OF KIDD! TIME ADVENTURE BY BAILEY! THE PIN, THAT’S IT!

WINNER: Speedball Mike Bailey

TIME: 21:50

THOUGHTS: It should come as absolutely no surprise that a match involving the talent of these three men would deliver like it did. I dare say that it overdelivered, and Kidd was the perfect foil for the escapades that Bailey and Oku unleashed. Phenomenal match that anyone could have won.

RATING: ****1/2

Earlier today (on the pre-show?) we see the holder of the Grail Title Walk out on his partner. Rohan Raja says he is the first champion of the Maple Leaf era, and his title isn’t on the line, which is disgusting. He isn’t on Northern Rising, and that is disgraceful. He doesn’t want to be in the gauntlet; this title is what matters to him. He is issuing an open challenge for Resurrection on July 5th. The title is on the line, who will step up?

We get a history lesson on original Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, narrated by Mauro. This is very educational for someone like me, who wasn’t aware that there was an original MLP many decades beforehand. You never stop learning!

Jackie Tunney is at ring side with a Maple Leaf plaque to honor and acknowledge the impact of her ancestors.

Video package for the upcoming Women’s Canadian Title match between Kylie Rae and Gisele Shaw.

MLP Women’s Canadian Championship: Kylie Rae vs. Gisele Shaw

The bell rings and, despite being attacked by Shaw, Rae wants to shake hands. Oh, what a sweet, silly, girl. Shaw with early control, but Rae reverses with an arm lock. Shaw drops Rae and looks for a sweeper, but Rae gets out of the way. Lock-up, Go-behind by Shaw, crucifix pin into the cross face from Rae. Shaw gets her foot on the rope fairly quickly. Shaw takes a break on the floor as her manager tells her you got this. Due to the title being vacant, the title can be won by count out or DQ, so that’s something. Back in the ring, pins are exchanged. Tiaris into another Cross-face attempt. Shaw’s manager (Iceman) pulls Shaw to the bottom rope, right in front of the referee. The ref sees it and sends him to the back.

Rae with an O’Connor roll for a two count. Rae grounds Shaw with an arm bar, but Shaw to her feet. Rae whips Shaw to the corner, Shaw sends Rae to the apron and then dropkicks her to the floor. Shaw hammers the back of Rae’s head into the ring steps. She removes the bow from Rae’s head and puts it on her own head and prances around. Shaw picks up Rae and throws her into the ring steps again. Shaw back in the ring and poses, she goes back out to throw Rae back into the ring. Cover for a two count.

Shaw stalks Rae to the corner and lays in a couple of knees. To the other corner, hard Irish Whip by Shaw flattens out Rae. Another hard Irish Whip by Shaw to the opposite corner. Rae reverses another whip and sends Shaw into the corner, up and over, and to the floor. Rae back to her feet as Shaw gets back in the ring. Clotheslines by Rae leads to the Rae Special and a kick to the face. Cover for a two count. Rae’s kick is blocked, standing switches ensue. Shock and awe from Shaw for a two count. Rae counters out of the suplex, only to run into a back elbow. Shaw’s stunner is countered by Rae. Cross face again from Rae. Shaw rolls through, Tilt-a-World from Rae is cut off, TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER FROM SHAW! THE COVER, 2.999999999999!

Shaw tries her own Cross face, but Rae bridges out. Shaw with the springboard cutter this time, cover for a two count. Shaw scraps the face of Rae with boots as she taunts her. Rae back to her feet and she is seething. Forearm battle ensues now, with Shaw winning that exchange. Rae back up, and a hockey fight has broken out. Shaw with a kick, Rae misses hers when Shaw does the Matrix, but Rae catches her on the rebound with a knee strike. Cover, two count. Rae goes to the top rope, very awkward exchange where Shaw slowly walks forward and Rae jumps over her. Rae PLANTS Shaw headfirst but still kicks out at two! Cross face again. Rae rolls to the center of the ring with the hold still applied. Shaw feigns tapping out, but she rotates towards the ropes and gets her foot on the bottom rope. Rae tries to drag Shaw out of the ring, but the ref backs her off. Shaw takes this chance to grab something, and she hits Rae between the eyes. Shaw hits the Chick Kick, and she is the new champion!

WINNER: Gisele Shaw (Inaugural Champion)

TIME: 18:00

THOUGHTS: This was fine, not great, but fine. I think the biggest issue was the pacing of the match and the overt stalling, mainly by Shaw. The match went too long for its own good, and we saw some awkward spots later on in the match.

RATING: **1/2

We get the same video package that we got at the start of the show. In case you missed it, I guess.

The main event is upon us!

MLP Canadian Championship 20-man Gauntlet Match

Rich Swann dances his way out, having drawn #1. ELP has drawn #2.

So, apparently there will be two minutes until the third man comes out, then it will be every 90 seconds for everyone else from 3 to 20. The final two left remaining will then become a one-on-one match until there is a winner.

Respect is shown between both men, as they trade reversals. ELP misses a superkick, and they reset. Swann shoves ELP, and now they feign a test of strength. It ends up turning into a dance party until ELP kicks Swann in the face LOL!

Bhupinder Gujuar is #3, as he attacks both men. Leaping knee strike to ELP and a spinebuster to Swann.

That was a fast 90 seconds, I say, as #4 is Brent Banks. He dives up and over the top rope and takes out Swann and Gujuar. He sends ELP to the apron but not to the floor. Banks attacks Gujuar, flips over his back, springboard European Uppercut! ELP chops down Banks, back flips and a drop kick though from Banks. Swann tries to drop Banks, but to no avail. Swann finishes the job, tho.

Brent Banks is eliminated

“90 seconds” goes by, as #5 is Rhino! GORE to Gujuar. GORE to ELP! GORE to Swann! Rhino was the original Oprah, didn’t you know?

#6 is here, and it’s Billy Gunn! Gunn comes face-to-face with Rhino in the middle of the ring. Both men miss clotheslines, but they eventually take each other out. ELP tries to eliminate Rhino and Gunn, it goes as well as you would expect lol! Fameasser to ELP, Rhino throws him out.

ELP is eliminated

#7 is out, it’s Psycho Mike. Forearms to both Gunn and Rhino! Running hip attacks now, big boot from Gunn stops that. Rhino and Gunn charge him, but he moves, and they crash. Psycho Mike looks like Aaron Rodgers lol. He tries to body slam Gunn; he gives up and tries Rhino instead lol. Gunn and Rhino consol Mike, group hug and a pose lol.

Slex is here at #8. Slex doesn’t want any friends, as he takes out Rhino and Gunn. Springboard wheel kick on Mike. Torture Rack Slam on Swann. Gujuar skins the cat to avoid elimination not once, but twice, and it sure was nice. Slex brings him back in with a draping DDT. Gujuar is finally eliminated.

Bhupinder Gujuar is eliminated.

Micheal Allen Richard Clark is #9. Everyone takes turns beating him up, because he’s a MARC, you see! Mike with a big boot to Gunn. WHO WANTS TO SEE A BODY SLAM? Swann willingly runs right into one LOL! One for MARC! One for Slex! HE’S GOT RHINO UP! BILLY GUNN IS HIS NEXT VICTIM! HOL-E-SHIT!! MARC tries to throw him out, but he lands on the apron. Mike slams him on the ramp!

Micheal Allen Richard Clark is eliminated.

He is a poor sport, however…

Psycho Mike is eliminated.

PCO is #10. PCO eliminates three men in order.

Slex is eliminated

Billy Gunn is eliminated

Rhino is eliminated

PCO means business, as Swann tries his hand, to no effect. PCO with a leg drop to the back of the head of Swann.

#11 is here, Johnny Parisi/Swinger is here to swing it! Someone enters from behind and lights a fireball into the eyes of PCO! It’s Dan Maff! He takes care of security by throwing them out of the ring one by one. One nerd gets a power bomb out of the ring and onto more Security. Jimmy Jacobs is here with a chair! He hands it to Maff! Maff beats PCO with the chair! Jacobs eggs him on, as Maff continues the beating.

(long 90 seconds, isn’t it?)

Maff takes off his belt and wraps it around the throat of PCO. Jacobs sits in the chair as PCO is getting choked over the top rope!

Finally, #12 is here, and it’s QT Marshall. Marshall eliminates PCO after the beating he took.

PCO is eliminated

Marshall tries the Diamond Cutter on Swann, but he pops up and hits Marshall with forearms. Marshall eventually hits the Diamond Cutter.

Josh Alexander is here at #13 to continue that opening match feud with Marshall. German suplex by Alexander. A second one! A third one! A fourth one! A Fifth one! A sixth one!

Sheldon Jean is here at #14, as Marshall keeps eating Germans. He ends up taking Marshall’s place, however, as Jean takes two of them. Jean grabs on to Swann to avoid any more abuse lol. Jean and Marshall work over Alexander. Swann is back with a hook kick to Jean. Marshall reverses a C-4 Spike with a CUTTER. Marshall has Alexander in his sights, but Josh moves, and Marshall goes out!

QT Marshall is eliminated

Johnny Swinger is back! He tries to pick up Alexander. Yeah, okay, buddy.

Santino Marella is here at #15! SON OF A GUN! Swinger tries to catch him like it’s 2009 again, but Swinger goes out!

Johnny Swinger is eliminated

Jean tries to eliminate Marella, but he is back in. The snake is put on! COBRA!

At #16, we have Bishop Dyer. He lays out both Swann and Marella before coming face-to-face with Alexander. They trade hands, Spinebuster by Dyer! Jean tries to ambush Dyer, but he eats the End of Days! Marella is behind Dyer! COBRA! No! it’s blocked! Dyer turns the Cobra on Marella! He’s gone!

Santino Marella is eliminated

At #17, we have Mo Jabbari. He goes after Alexander and tries to get him up and over the corner.

Raj Dhesi is #18, after a super quick 90 seconds. Dhesi takes care of Alexander, hits a Lumbar Check on Jabbari.

Another fast 90 seconds have passed, as #19 is Alex Zayne! Dhesi is waiting for him, but he hits a drop kick and a springboard elbow.

The final man is out at #20, and it’s Matt Cardona! Carona goes after Dyer, but he begs off when it doesn’t work. Deep Six by Dyer. Swann puts Jabbari on the apron and hits an enziguri to eliminate him.

Mo Jabbari is eliminated.

Zayne with a hurrincanrana off the top to Jean. He’s still on the apron, however, as Dyer delivers the chokeslam.

Alex Zayne is eliminated

Swann is caught on the shoulders of Dyer. DVD by Dyer. Cardona sneaks in and gets two eliminations!

Rich Swann and Bishop Dyer are eliminated.

And we have our final four of Jean, Dhesi, Alexander, and Cardona! Stalling vertical suplex by Dhesi on Jean. Dhesi to the apron, though, as Marshall is back to help Jean. It does help, as Dhesi is kicked off the apron by Jean!

Raj Dhesi is eliminated

Marshall on the apron, he holds up Alexander, but he moves and Jean decks Marshall. Low blow by Jean, he is looking Tiger Driver, but he’s gone!

Sheldon Jean is eliminated

So, it’s now a one-on-one match, as the referee is in the ring. Divorce Court from Cardona, he chucks Alexander shoulder first into the ring post. To the other corner he goes. Running knee in the corner by Cardona, the cover for a two count. Cardona looking Radio Silence, avoided by Alexander. He tries a second time, but Josh with a power bomb onto his own knee. Both men to their feet, forearms ensue. Alexander grabs onto Cardona, German! A second one. Cardona tries to grab onto the ropes, but Alexander kicks his hands off and hits a third one. Cardona pulls the ref in, RADIO SILENCE! THE COVER, 2.9! Cardona tries a top rope leg drop, nobody home. Ankle Lock! Josh brings him back to the middle of the ring; Cardona fights him off. Roll-up by Cardona for a two count. HUGE right hand from Alexnader. C-4 SPIKE! ALEXANDER HAS WON THE TITLE!

WINNER: Josh Alexander (Inaugural Champion)

TIME: 42:40

THOUGHTS: The right man won the title, as it was being telegraphed from the opening match to the final second of the main event and the show. There were some fun spots in this match, we have a possible alliance between Maff and Jacobs against PCO, and we had a plethora of talent from across all walks of wrestling life. I think what did hurt this match was the inconsistences of when people entered the match, clearly there was no 90 seconds between entries 18-20, and WAY more than 90 seconds during the Maff part of the match. Be that as it may, it was a good solid match with the feel-good moment coming in the form of Alexander winning the belt.

RATING: ***1/4

Alexander celebrates with the title as we get another look at Jackie Tunney at ringside. And with that, we’re done!