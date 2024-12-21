Ciocco’s ROH Final Battle 2024 Review  

Hey there uh, Sickos? Does that extend over to the Ring of Honor fans as well, or are they honorable and above that AEW stuff?

Ah, I kid, of course! Welcome to Final Battle, the, no pun intended, FINAL show of the year (in terms of importance anyway) for ROH. Final Battle has always been made to be one of the biggest shows that the company, whether in its original form or in this version, and tonight will be no exception. We have a lot of great action on the docket tonight, as “The Neuve” Chris Jericho defends his ROH World Title against Matt Cardona. Athena will put her ROH Women’s Title on the line against former minion turned uneasy ally turned enemy Billie Starkz. And Lee Moriarty will defend his ROH Pure Title against a mystery opponent. All this and, of course, so much more, so let’s get into this!

Before we do though, I will be doing my best to bring you the Zero Hour action around eating, because time, what does it mean? 😂🤣

(So, side note, even though live coverage doesn’t start until 7:30, I am going to cover the matches leading up to the premiere of the live coverage.)

We are LIVE from the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City! Our announcers tonight are the ROH A-Team of Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman.

We’re wasting no time, as Bobby Cruise is here in his bright red suit!

Zero Hour: Dark Order (W/Evil Uno) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

James Drake and Alex Reynolds to start. Chain wrestling ensues, Reynolds knocks down Drake. Leap frog and some hip tosses from Reynolds. Both men try a double drop kick. Double nip up. John Silver comes in, as does Zach Gibson. They leave, and we reset. Apparently, Silver is wrestling with a torn hamstring, but Reynolds finally got the rib tape off. Gibson beats up Reynolds for a bit, but Alex with a crossbody. Silver tags in, double team drop toe hold, double drop kick to the head. Silver for the cover, two count. Silver with a huge kick to Gibson. Drake tags in, both men take out Silver, and Drake uses Gibson as a pseudo “Poetry in Motion” to knock Reynolds off the apron. On the outside, Silver and Drake trade, but Drake catches Silver in the ropes with a dragon screw. Gibson in, he slams Silver on the bottom rope, focusing on the hamstring. Gibson with a single leg crab, but Silver fights out of it. Another slam by Gibson on Silver, Drake tags in. Drake traps the ankle and knee of Silver in the middle of the ring. Silver applies a choke to break the hold. Drake back on the offense, he puts Silver up top. Silver fights off Drake and hits a Hurrincanrana from the top rope!

Both men tag out, Reynolds takes out both members of GYV. Reynolds with a rolling forearm, powerbomb, cover for a two count. Drake back in, Reynolds sends him to the floor, but Gibson attacks now. A whip is countered by a double stomp from Reynolds. Silver has Drake up on the floor, Reynolds through the ropes, SPEAR AND BRAINBUSTER COMBO! Reynolds with a double stomp from the top to Gibson! Cover for two. Reynolds goes to take, but Gibson rolls him up for two. Gibson has Reynolds on his shoulders, Drake from the top, STANDING DOOMSDAY DEVICE! The cover for a two. Evil Uno is on the apron with his papers, GYV take his papers and rip them up, but Uno has more! He throws them at GYV! The chain combination from Reynolds and Silver! Gibson breaks the count by pulling Alex into the ring post. Ouch. Silver with a cannonball to Drake on the floor, he kicks Gibson into the barricade. Johnny is Hungee, Silver lands wrong on his leg, GRIT YOUR TEETH! Cover, GYV win!

WINNER: The Grizzled Young Veterans

TIME: 11:15

THOUGHTS: Not a bad opening match for the Zero Hour. GYV winning was obviously the right call, but Reynolds and Silver had a good showing as well.

RATING: ***

Ian and Caprice run down the matches from Zero Hour and the main card. We get a promo to highlight the Athena and Billie Starkz match.

HARLEY CAMERON IS ON ROH ZERO HOUR NOW! YES! PRAISE BE! SHE ISN’T GOING TO WIN, BUT DAMN IT, MORE HARLEY IS ALWAYS A GOOD THING!

Harley Cameron vs. Hanako

Hanako is a second-year professional in wrestling and is a member of Mina’s group in STARDOM. Well, I’m sold! Code of Honor, and we’re off. Early lockup, Hanako gets the better of that. LET’S GO HARLEY chants, nice. Hanako wants a test of strength, but Harley with a jab to the ribs. She tries, in vain, to take over Hanako three times, but she shoves her off and hits a shoulder block. Cameron tries to shoot the leg, but Hanako throws her off again. Cameron gets in some kicks, looking for a suplex, but Hanako counters with a vertical suplex. Cameron gets the knees up, but Hanako picks up Cameron and drops her to the mat. She kicks Harley off the apron and to the floor. To the floor, Hanako charges, but Cameron trips her into the ring steps. She slams Hanako into the ring steps three times.

Cameron tells referee Paul Turner to keep counting, as she gets back in the ring. Hanako beats the count, and Harley on the attack. Snapmare by Cameron, elbows to the collarbone of Hanako. Cameron off the ropes, but Hanako counters with a Samoan Drop. She whips Cameron to the corner, clotheslines. Another one. Hanako for the pin, two count. Hanako puts Cameron in a tree of woe, lands him kicks, Hanako charges, but Cameron kicks her. Backstabber by Cameron! Shinning Wizard! A two count! THAT WAS THREE chants. Hanako grabs Cameron, does the airplane spin, but Cameron turns it into a flying head scissor. Cameron to the corner, Hanako catches her. hits a choke bomb. Hanako finishes this one.

WINNER: Hanako

TIME: 7:40

THOUGHTS: Pretty good match. Cameron tried her darn hardest to try and cut down the much taller Hanako, but it was all in vain.

RATING: **3/4

A promo for the Double Bull rope tag match between The Sons of Texas and The Righteous is next.

We’re back with our next match.

The Infantry vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean ambush Matt Taven and Mike Bennett before the bell rings. Taven tries to kill himself flying headfirst and down over the top rope. Yeah, that wasn’t very good. Bennett with the Boston Bayonet on Bravo. Taven tags in now, flying drop kick, two count. Dean picks the leg of Taven, hits a stunner on the apron. Double drop kick by Dean and Bravo as they throw Taven back in. Dean in with boots to Taven. Quick tags in the Infantry corner, repeat back elbows by both men on Taven. Bravo with a Sister Abigail (I missed what Ian called it), but Taven kicks out at two. Taven gets hit by Shane Taylor on the floor as Bennett has distracted the ref. Taven tags in, but the referee didn’t see the tag. Bravo and Dean try a double team suplex, Taven lands on his feet, tag this time is official.

Bennett chops away on Dean, here comes Bravo, he too gets chops. Bennett with a spinebuster to Dean. Spicolli Driver to Bravo, as he drops him right on Dean. Cover for a two count. Bravo in, he whips Bennett right into a flying clothesline by Dean from the top rope. Bennett tries to fight both men up, but Dean and Bravo load up Mike for a double team arm drag. Okay. Taven breaks the pin up. Dean tries to stop the tag, but in comes Taven.

Taven cleans house of the Infantry. Taven with a springboard kick to Bravo, cover for a two. Bennett tags in, double teamwork, Spicolli Driver into Just the Tip. Bennett with the piledriver, but Bravo kicks out at two.UK looking for the Hail Mary, but Taylor distracts the ref so Trish Adora can knock Taven off the top rope! Boot Camp! Bennet kicks out at 2.9! Bravo looks like he just crapped his pants lol. Taven posts Bravo, ROCKSTAR SUPERNOVA and the UK win!

WINNER: The Undisputed Kingdom

TIME: 9:20

THOUGHTS: Taven and Bennett win despite overcoming not only Bravo and Dean, but Taylor and Adora at ring side. Kind of surprised they won honestly, I thought Carlie and Shawn were getting some kind of push. Fine for what it was.

RATING: **1/2

The video package we saw from Dynamite for Chris Jericho plays next.

Oue Zero Hour “Main Event” is up next!

The Gates of Agony vs. LEEJ (Lee Johnson and EJ Nduka

I’m glad to see EJ in Ring of Honor. I thought he had something special/potential when he was in MLW. Code of Honor is had, as Johnson and Bishop Kaun start. Kaun overpowers Johnson to the corner, but Johnson shows off his speed. He hits a drop kick, and an arm drag. Nduka tags in, Johnson whips Kaun into a sidewalk slam from Nduka.

Johnson tags back in, Kaun crotches Lee on the top rope. Toa Leona tags in, smashes Johnson on the apron, and hits an overhead throw on Lee. Both men back in, and Toa tags in Kaun. Kaun with a standing splash on Johnson for a two count. Both men work quick tags to isolate Johnson in their corner. Lee escapes, but Kaun cuts him off. He drop kicks Bishop, and he tries another tag. This time he gets to Nduka, as Toa comes in. MEAT chants now from the crowd.

Coleman: This match should be brought to you by Arby’s.

Both men beat on each other in the middle of the ring, Toa wins out. He whips EJ, but Nduka off the ropes, HUGE flying shoulder tackle! Kaun in, but he gets slammed in the corner by Nduka. Kuan cuts him off, has him up, EJ fights out. SPEAR by Nduka! The cover, Toa kicks out at two. Johnson tags in, Toa takes the leg of Nduka in the corner, and he fights of Johnson. Tag to Kaun. Running ass bumps in the corner, cover, two count. Kaun with a shotgun dropkick to Nduka, but Johnson hits a frog splash from the top! 6’8″ moonsault by Nduka on Kaun! Double team whip, but Kaun holds on to the ropes, as Toa ambushes Lee and EJ. Nduka on the floor, here comes the running hip attack from Kaun into the ring steps! Both GOA members in the ring, Johnson tries to fight both men off. He does a good job getting both men in the floor and hits a HUGE moonsault to Toa on the floor! Lee off the apron, but Kaun catches him with a powerbomb on the ring steps! Open the Gates, NO, LEE KICKS OUT AT 2.99999999! Another attempt, this time they keep Lee down.

WINNER: The Gates of Agony

TIME: 10:20

THOUGHTS: A fine match, GOA winning was the right call, even if Lee and EJ have shown some cohesion since coming together as a team.

RATING: **3/4

Post match, The Gates show respect to EJ and Lee, but the losers are sore, and they ambush The Gates. Gusty lol.

ON TO FINAL BATTLE WE OO!

Opening promo, as we celebrate the past, the present, and the future of Ring of Honor!

Former ROH TV Champion Atlantis Jr. is out for our opening match!

Atlantis Jr. vs. Mansoor (W/Mason Madden)

Mansoor offers the tip as opposed to the handshake. Tips are touched! Yes! Mansoor takes down Atlantis to start, key lock counter. Roll through pin by Mansoor for a two count. Mansoor with a snapmare into a crucifix for a two count. Mansoor fiends stomping on the hand of Atlantis, but he POSES! Mansoor takes over Atlantis and Madden on the apron to POSE! POSE FOREVER chants. Nice. Now a legit handshake from both men. Flying head scissor by Atlantis. Crucifix pin for a two count. Atlantis with an inverted leg lock, Mansoor slaps Atlantis on the chest, allowing him to break the hold. Atlantis on the apron, Madden slams him face first on the apron with the ref distracted. Mansoor slams Atlantis into the barricade. Back in, slingshot neckbreaker and a Falcon Arrow from Mansoor, the cover for a two count. Mansoor rips at the mask of Atlantis, puts on an arm lock. Atlantis fights out, lariat blocked, Mansoor goes up the ladder with the enziguri. Cover for a two count. Mansoor whips Atlantis, follows with a clothesline. He POSES! Same sequence follows in the opposite corner. Mansoor tries a third time, but Atlantis gets the feet up. He hits a backbreaker on Mansoor. Another one. Mansoor caught on the crossbody attempt, a third backbreaker. Atlantis traps the wrist; he hits the trap driver for a two count. Atlantis up top, Madden on the apron to stop him. Mansoor drags Atlantis down from the top rope. He goes up, misses the moonsault.

The match resets, as Mansoor has Atlantis on his shoulders, He fights out, German Suplex. Mansoor gets hit with a wheelbarrow suplex in the corner. Atlantis to the top, frog splash, but Mansoor gets the knees up. Small package by Mansoor, two count. Mansoor tries a springboard attack, but Atlantis counters with a CUTTER. Cover, but the pin is too close to the bottom rope. Madden on the apron again, Atlantis fights him off. DANHAUSEN IS HERE!!! HE CAME OUT FROM UNDER THE RING!!! PUNCH RIGHT IN THE DICK! HOLY SHIT CHANT FROM THE FANS! Atlantis with a sunset flip, but he catapults Mansoor out of the ring and onto Madden! Nice! Atlantis back up top, frog splash connects, that’s ball game!

WINNER: Atlantis Jr.

TIME: 12:00

THOUGHTS: Really boring and prodding first half of the match, but things picked up later in the match. Danhausen is back, and the match felt like there was a lot of energy in the final stretch.

RATING: ***1/2

Post match, Madden gets in the ring and headbutts Atlantis. Danhausen in, he CURSES MADDEN! German Suplex by Danhausen. HE HAS THE TEETH! HE SHOVES THEM IN THE MOUTH OF MADDEN AND KNEES HIM IN THE HEAD!

(Well, I don’t know about you all, but I’m happy. End the show here!)

Promo for the rest of the shows taking place at the Hammerstein this upcoming week.

Lexy Nair in the back has Chris Jericho. The audio is kind of crappy when she speaks, but it is fine when Jericho speaks. Weird. Can you smell the sewage and hot dogs? This is Jericho’s city! Jericho runs through all the things he has done in New York this week. he has championed the city for so many years. He has been able to marriage the skills of Mayor De Blasio with the great skills of Juan Soto! Jericho knows his fellow Pizons feel the same way about Soto as he does! LET’S GO METS chant. This is why Jericho promises to leave as the ROH World Champion tonight.

THANKS PIZONS!

This next match should be a good one, at any rate.

“The Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Code of honor is adhered to, as the fans are firmly behind Shibata. Chain wrestling to start us off. Billington with a leg lock on Shibata, but he kicks up to break the hold. Shibata twists the legs of Billington. Tommy tries to slap him and get out, but it is to no avail. Billington grabs the leg of Shibata and takes him over. Waistlock by Billington, Shibata counters. Counter for a counter for a counter, as Billington runs through and drops Shibata on the floor. Billington through the ropes with a headbutt to the sternum of Shibata. Not sure that’s what we were supposed to get but okay. Billington sends Shibata back into the ring, but a BIG boot to the face of Billington sends him crashing to the floor. Back in the ring, Shibata applies a figure four. WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Billington reverses it, Shibata rolls back through. ANOTHER counter by Billington, both men roll to the bottom rope. German suplex by Billington, no sold. One from Shibata, no sold by Billington. Snap brain buster by Billington. STO by Shibata as both men are down.

Shibata back up, stalling corner drop kick. Shibata with a triangle choke. Billington struggles, but he finally breaks the hold. Tommy with a shotgun drop kick to Shibata. Clothesline. A back elbow by Billington. Snap suplex. Tommy to the top rope, shotgun dropkick from the top. Shibata on the apron, but Billington with the springboard DDT on the apron! Billington rolls Shibata back in, he goes up top, hits a flying headbutt! Both men are on their feet, Billington with strikes, but Shibata catches him with a sleeper. Billington fights up, but Shibata pulls him back down. Billington taps out!

WINNER: Katsuyori Shibata

TIME: 9:15

THOUGHTS: Short match, but these two guys left EVERYTHING in the ring. What a great debut for Tommy in Ring of Honor, and Shibata was out there doing Shibata things. Really great match!

RATING: ***3/4

Promo package for Jay Lethal and Q.T. Marshall.

Q.T. has a theme and the intro that’s a ripoff of the NWO? No matter, we get Black Machismo! And we have Sensational Karen! Love it already!

Q.T. Marshall (W/Aaron Solo) vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal (W/Sonjay Dutt and Sensational Karen)

Ian and Caprice are having a field day with the puns here lol. Are we going to get the power of the handshake? Ohhhhhhhhhhh Yeah, DIG IT! But BOO, cheap shot by Marshall! But Lethal counters with his own strikes and goes to the top, double axe handle from the top rope. Cartwheel by Lethal into a basement dropkick. Marshall uses his wife to hide behind so he can cheap shot. Lethal picks up QT’s wife thinking she is Karen and does the Randy and Elizabeth poses. He puts her down when he realizes she isn’t Karen. LMAO!

Marshall and Solo cheap shot Lethal. The match slows down, as Marshall with some clotheslines. Lethal fights back with his own clotheslines. A shoulder tackle gets Lethal a two count. Hotshot by Marshall though thwarts Lethal’s momentum. QT SUCKS chants, I think we can all agree. Marshall lowers his knee pad. Punches to Lethal, he mocks him, Lethal ducks and responds with chops. Lethal with clotheslines. Leg lariat by Jay. Lethal charges in, but a straight right by Marshall. QT tries the Lethal Injection, but Jay cuts him off. Lethal drops Marshall in his neck and covers for a two count. Lethal with a snap dragon, puts on the figure four. Now I’m having flashbacks to the Mirror Mirror on the wall promo with Lethal and Ric Flair lol.

Solo grabs ahold of Marshall to try and help, but Dutt is in and puts Solo in the figure four! Diamond Cutter on Dutt! Marshall rolls up Lethal for a two count. Lethal Combination from Jay! Marshall grabs referee Stephon Smith and Solo crotches Lethal. Karen threatens Solo, he grabs her hand, but here comes Jeff Jarrett! He smashes the guitar over the head of Solo! HAIL TO THE KING BY LETHAL, BUT MARSHALL KICKS OUT! Marshall rolls up Lethal for a two count. Cross Rhodes by Marshall! Lethal kicks out at two! Marshall puts Lethal on the top, he’s looking for a Diamond Cutter, but Lethal shoves him off. Pump kick by Lethal, another kick, forearm from Marshall. QT off the ropes, CUTTER by Lethal! Lethal Injection is countered by Marshall with his OWN Lethal Injection! Two count only! Both men are on their knees, they trade. BOO! YAY! QT Cutter attempted, backslide by Lethal for a two count. Cradle by Lethal for a two count! LETHAL INJECTION by Jay! HE HITS IT AGAIN! THAT’S GAME!

WINNER: “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal

TIME: 12:40

THOUGHTS: I wasn’t sure what I was going to get heading into this one, I think I figured that QT would get his win back after losing to Big Boom AJ at Full Gear. But this was nothing but fun, so much fan service, and it was a really strong wrestling match wrapped up in all of that “Pomp and Circumstance”.

RATING: ***1/2

Promo for the ROH Women’s TV Title match between Red Velvet and Lelya Hirsch.

Red Velvet gets sung to the ring by the woman who does her theme song. Nice.

ROH Women’s TV Championship Match: Red Velvet (C) vs. Leyla Hirsch

And we’re off Leyla tries to out wrestle Velvet to start, but Red to the ropes. Hirsch with a shoulder tackle. Gator Roll by Hirsch but swinging pendulum by Velvet for a two count. Hirsch catches Velvet, but she launches her into the ropes. Hirsch with a counter, looking for a knee, but Velvet with an STO. Ref Paul Turner checks on Hirsch as she favors her elbow. Velvet with punches in the corner, Velvet with kicks now and a boot choke. Hirsch with a drop kick, she trips Velvet in the corner, stalling basement drop kick. T-Bone suplex by Hirsch, but Velvet rolls through and knocks Hirsch down with a rolling forearm. Hirsch counters Velvet and she whips Velvet into the bottom turnbuckle. Velvet back now with slaps and kicks to Hirsch. She puts Leyla on the top and follows. Hirsch smashes Red’s head on the top rope. SWING OUT GERMAN SUPLEX BY HIRSCH! Another one on the mat, cover, two count!

Both ladies are down on the mat as Turner counts. Both ladies get up face to face, and we get hands from both women. Drop toe hold by Velvet, off the ropes, but Leyla catches Red. Powerbomb by Hirsch! SPRINGBOARD MOONSAULT BY HIRSCH! The pin, but Velvet grabs the bottom rope. Hirsch stomps on the arm of Velvet as she screams in pain. Hirsch pulls up Velvet, as both ladies trade roll ups. BIG KNEE STRIKE from Hirsch. Kind of a lazy cover allows for Velvet to kick out at two. CROSS ARMBAR BY LEYLA! Velvet picks her up and powerbombs her! Velvet with a spinning kick to the head! The cover, but this time Leyla grabs the bottom rope. Another cover by Velvet for a two count. Straight right hand by Velvet, and it looks like Hirsch is out. Velvet is countered by Hirsch with Snake Eyes. Velvet counters Straight out of your Momma’s Kitchen into Stir it up! Cover, Leyla kicks out at two. Velvet goes out under the ring; she grabs a turnbuckle. But it was a ploy, as Velvet had a wrench, she cracks Hirsch in the head with it and steals the pin.

WINNER: Red Velvet (Still Champion)

TIME: 11:00

THOUGHTS: A good match between two good wrestlers. Somehow, Velvet being a heel (or at least I think she is) somehow has made her even hotter, if you can believe it. Leyla was game, but Velvet won by any means necessary.

RATING: ***

Promo for Lee Moriarty and his open challenge for the Pure Title.

At ringside, the judges for this match are Christopher Daniels, Rocky Romero, and Jerry Lynn. Lee is out with Shane Taylor. And Lee’s opponent is…

NIGEL MCGUINNESS!

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH SHIT!

ROH Pure Title Match: Lee Moriarty (C) vs. Nigel McGuinness

Okay, I’m ready. This is a good fit, considering that Nigel is the longest reigning Pure Champion in ROH history. Nigel on the mic as he soaks in the fans’ admiration. New York City! He is ready to go! But if we’re going to do this, let’s go this old school style! Taylor on the mic. Dog, old is right! Local team slam by Taylor, lol. This is Tiger Style versus Tired Style. LOL. If he lets Lee face him, they’re going to arrest Lee for elder abuse. LMAO! Nigel never had Shane pegged as a coward, just because he no hair on his head is no excuse for talking like a pussy.

LMAO!!

Taylor says he Nigel is what he eats. Nigel says if that is the case, then that makes Shane Lee Morarity’s asshole.

SIR-TAN-LEE!

Lee has to talk Shane down saying he wants this match. Nigel tells Shane to go sit by Bobby at ring side and ring the bell when he wins. He dismisses the judges from this one.

The rules:

-Only pinfall or submission.

-Three rope breaks.

-Straight punches are illegal and is penalized by a rope break.

After ALL of that, we get the code of honor, and FINALLY the bell rings. I didn’t see if Shane did ring the bell or not, so. Early wrist control by Nigel, but Lee counters with reversals and gets Nigel on the mat. FUCK HIM UP NIGEL chants, as Lee tries the arrogant cover for a two count. McGuinness off the mat, but Lee keeps control of the wrist. Nigel looks at the ropes, but refuses, shoving Lee into the ropes. That’s technically a rope break!

Nigel: 3

Lee: 2

We hear what sounds like a straight fist to the face. Mike Posey makes the decision to penalize Lee!

Nigel: 3

Lee: 1

Shane losses his mind and calls for Paul Turner to come down and keep an eye on “this cheater Nigel”. Lee mounts and slaps Nigel. McGuinness reverses and mounts with palm strikes. Lee’s turn, but Nigel rolls through for a two count. Nigel traps the arm of Lee and rolls him up again for a two count. Nigel with the Longdon Dungeon on Lee. Lee contemplates his last rope break but rolls up Nigel for a two count. Border City Stretch from Moriarty, but Nigel uses a rope break.

Nigel: 2

Lee: 1

Nigel and Shane jaw on the floor, as Lee sneaks up. But Nigel moves, and Lee hits a knee strike on Shane instead! Nigel shoves Lee into Shane and gets into the ring looking for the countout. Lee gets back in the ring at nine, and remember, the “old school rules” makes this a 10-count on the floor, not 20-count. Nigel poses upside down in the corner, frustrating Lee. Nigel with some running uppercuts. Tower of London countered by Lee; he hits a Belly-to-Belly. Lee up top, but Nigel is up, and he catches Lee. TOWER OF LONDON! Lee kicks out at 2.8888888! London Dungeon is locked in again! Roll ups are reversed, until Lee locks in the BCS again. Nigel gets his foot on the bottom rope to use another rope break.

Nigel: 1

Lee: 1

Lee catches Nigel with a knee in the corner, roll up for a two count. Another BCS by Lee. Nigel uses his last rope break; he has exhausted them all.

Lee: 1

Nigel: 0

Lee rolls up Nigel, but he grabs the rope, and Paul Turner slaps his hand off the ropes. They argue, Posey is caught in the middle, and the LESS KILLING LARIAT by Nigel! The pin, Lee kicks out at two. This is awesome chants, and I fully agree! lee suckers Nigel in and drops him face first in the corner. Nigel is back up though, TOWER OF LONDON! THE COVER, POSEY COUNTS TO THREE, BUT TURNER SEES LEE’S FOOT ON THE ROPE! That’s the final rope break for Lee.

Zero rope breaks remain.

Both men are up in the middle of the ring, they trade uppercuts. BOO! YAY! Nigel is caught in a backslide by Lee for a two count. London Dungeon by Lee, but Nigel gets out of that! BELL COW LARIAT BY LEE! Nigel kicks out at two! BCS stretch again by Lee, Nigel eventually counters into a pin for two. Lee with an Angle Slam, the cover, Nigel kicks out at two even though he had his foot on the rope. BCS again by Lee, Lee uses his feet for leverage to crank back, and Nigel taps out.

WINNER: Lee Moriarty (Still Champion)

TIME: 17:05

THOUGHTS: Absolutely amazing, not just because Nigel was back in the ring as the surprise challenger to Morarity, but because they put everything into this match. Nigel is timeless, and Lee continues to make Pittsburgh proud. Wish it would have gone longer, but for what we got, amazing.

RATING: ****1/2

THANK YOU, NIGEL chants post-match, as Nigel poses with an ROH flag on the stage.

Video package for the ROH Tag Team Title Match, it is the same one that they showed on Zero Hour.

ROH World Tag Team Double bull rope Match: Sons of Texas (C) vs. The Righteous

Sammy coming down to the ring with the half face paint like Dustin is a nice tough. There is a brawl around ringside. Sammy in the ring, he flies and takes out Dutch and Vincent. Dutch in the ring, he goes over the top and lands on his feet. That dude is like 350, that’s impressive.

The bell still hasn’t rung, and Vincent refuses the rope being hooked up. Sammy and Dustin with a team suplex to Dutch. Standing moonsault from Sammy to Dutch. Shinning Wizard by Dustin.

But the match still hasn’t started because they aren’t roped yet! Dustin ties his rope to Dutch, and Sammy tries to tie his to Vincent. Okay the bell has finally rung. A hockey fight breaks out. Dustin and Sammy set up Dutch and Vincent in the corner, DOUBLE SHATTERED DREAMS! Dutch and Vincent fight back, low DDT by Vincent on Dustin, big splash by Dutch, cover for a two count. Vincent grabs the bell that Dusty uses, but Sammy cuts him off. Dustin outside, he has a chair. Shot to the back of Dutch. Vincent chokes Sammy with his rope while Dustin hits Dutch again with the chair. Vincent mounts and pounds Sammy in the middle of the ring, while Dutch and Dustin go up the ramp. Enziguri by Sammy, both Vincent and Sammy collide in the middle of the ring. Bossman Slam by Dutch on Dustin. Dutch grabs a barbwire table and puts it by ringside. Dutch drags Dustin to the top rope, DUTCH FALLS THROUGH THE TABLE THAT HE SET UP! Poetic justice lol.

Vincent hits Rhodes with a low blow, here comes Guevera with punches. Vincent lures Sammy in and he hits the ring post face first. Orange Sunshine by Vincent on the floor. Vincent grabs scissors from under the ring and cuts the rope from himself. He grabs the Dusty bell and pounds away on Dustin with it. He uses the rope and chokes Dustin with it on the corner post. Dustin is about to pass out, but Sammy makes the save. Sammy checks on Dustin, then superkicks Vincent. Sammy with a headbutt to the gut and an enzuguri to the back of the head. Vincent escapes to the floor, but Sammy follows, hitting a cutter off the barricade. Sammy under the ring, he grabs a table and sets it up. Sammy grabs the ladder next. Superkick to Vincent as he rolls on to the table. Sammy to the very top, senton splash, but Vincent moves, and Sammy is Ded. Someone call Darby.

Dustin is back from the dead though, as he lays into Vincent. Dutch is back, too, as he clocks Dustin with the Dusty bell. Vincent for the pin, Dustin kicks out at two. The challengers stomp on Dustin as the fans boo. Dustin starts no selling and flips them off, but Vincent uses Dutch to hit another Orange Sunshine. Sammy is in to break the pin up. Sammy with a CUTTER on Dutch, and he does the Cactus Jack clothesline to himself and Vincent. Texas Destroyer from Dustin to Dutch! GTH by Sammy to Vincent on the floor. Sammy slides Dustin his family cowbell. Dustin is feeling sentimental, points to the sky, and smashes Dutch in the head with it. That’s game!

WINNER: The Sons of Texas (Still Champions)

TIME: 15:30 (officially)

THOUGHTS: Not a bad match if you’re into the brawling style. I usually am, so I liked it quite alright. I’m glad to see Sammy back out there and doing right by Dustin.

RATING: ***1/2

Promo for the mother of all Simulcasts, January 1st, with Fight for the Fallen!

Same promo we have seen with Jon and his Big Wheelers for World’s End. It does seem to be an extended cut, but it is still the same thing, basically.

Harley Cameron and her 12 Days of AEW from Dynamite. Still love it.

The Survival of the Fittest Match is up next!

ROH TV Championship Survival of the Fittest Match: Brian Cage (C) vs. AR Fox vs. Willie Mack vs. Kommander vs. Blake Christian vs. Mark Davis

Single elimination rules until there is one man standing, he will be the TV Champion. Cage press slams Fox to the outside on Christian and Kommander. Davis and Cage squared up, Cage with a release German. Davis with a cartwheel and a back body drop then a back splash. Mack in now, Davis tries a hip toss, but Mack gyrates every time Davis tries. Mack knocks down Davis, here is Fox as he sends Mack outside. Christian sneaks in, Fox counters him and then flies outside to hit Mack and Davis on the floor. Fox throws Kommander in the ring, but he cuts Fox off. Kommander has all the moves, as Fox looks on in shock. Kommander drops Fox to the floor. From the top, Sky Press Twist to everyone on the floor! Fox back in the ring, Kommander to the top, he moves, and Christian sneaks back in. Superkick by Christian, he goes thorough the ropes with a diving cutter to Fox, Christian intercepts Kommander with a SPEAR on the apron. Christian to the corner, to the outside, he wipes out Cage and Mack. Christian, Cage ducks him, catches Christian off the ropes. Cage with a side suplex to Christian. Davis back in, cage rolls through and hits a low drop kick.

Here’s Kommander and Fox, Cage with a release German to both men. Cage has Kommander up, suplex to a one-handed press slam! Mack is back, sling blade on Cage, He rams Kommander right into Fox’s dick. He has both men on his shoulders, DOUBLE SAMOAN DROP. Davis in, but Mack with a scoop slam. Mack with a standing moonsault, but Davis kicks out. Cage back, but Mack with a STUNNER. Fox in, STUNNER! Christian off the top rope, another STUNNER! Mack kicks Davis, STUNNER! STONE COLD WILLIE MACK! Kommander up top, BUT MACK WITH A SUPER STUNNER! Discus Lariat from Cage to Mack and we have our first man out.

Willie Mack is eliminated at 9:48

Fox goes after Cage now, basement stunner. Fox straddles Davis on the ropes, pop0up cutter to Christian. Package powerbomb by Fox to Christian, he kicks out at 2.8! Fox cuts off a dive from Kommander with another cutter. Fox up top, springboard cannonball to the floor! Fox and Kommander back in the ring. 450 splash by Fox to Kommander, but he kicks out at two. Fox up top again, Cage is in, he ducks, big boot by Fox to Cage. he puts Cage on the top rope, Cage stops him. TOP ROPE POWERBOMB BY CAGE, FOX IS OUT!

AR Fox is eliminated at 13:40

Davis and Cage now, MEAT chants ensue. Christian is stupid to get in the middle and he is knocked out. Kommander does the same and suffers the same fate. Both men try again, and Davis and Cage knock them out again. Back to MEAT fighting! Release German by Davis! One by Cage! Another by Davis! Another by Davis! Kommander is back with a springboard hurrincanrana to Davis. Kommander rolls up Cage and nearly eliminates the champion! Cage catches Kommander, F-5! Christian in, he rolls up Cage! Brian picks him up, another F-5! Davis now, no he counters with a cradle for 2.5. Davis with an enziguri to Cage. HUGE LARIAT BY DAVIS TO CAGE! PILEDRIVER BY DAVIS! CAGE IS ELIMINATED! WE ARE GETTING A NEW CHAMPION!

Brian Cage is eliminated at 17:00

Christian with a low blow to Davis that the ref didn’t see! Roll up and Davis is gone!

Mark Davis is eliminated at 17:12

it’s down to Kommander and Blake Christian! Who would have thunk it? Reversals ensue, Christian with a back breaker. Kick to the back of Kommander, and a release German. Christian to the top, salute, missile drop kick to Kommander. Christian taunts Kommander and jams the knees of Kommander into the mat. Christian with a choke. Suplex attempt by Christian, but Kommander on the back with a submission. Christian backs him into the corner. Kommander goes up top, but Christian shoves him off. Christian through the corner of the ring to the outside with the dive. Christian rolls Kommander back in. To the top, Christian misses the 450. Kommander with kicks, Christian back up, he jumps back first into a drop kick from Kommander. Christian is back up, Spanish Fly to Kommander. THIS IS AWESOME. OH, FUCK YOU BLAKE CHRISTIAN chant now. KOMMANDER WITH A SUPER POISON RANA FROM THE TOP! Christian gets out of bounds, but Kommander is going to run the ropes, MOONSAULT TO THE FLOOR ON CHRISITAN! LUCHA chants! Kommander back up top, but Christian shoves Stephon Smith into the ropes to crotch him. Double stomp by Christian, but Kommander kicks out. KOMMANDER chants now. Both men up top now. Christian walks the ropes and hits a side suplex from the second rope. That was creative. Cocky pin by Christian is reversed by Kommander for a two. MEXICAN DESTROYER! AREA CODE JONES! WALKING SUPER SPLASH BY KOMMANDER, AND WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!!!

WINNER: Kommander (And NEW Champion!)

TIME: 25:35

THOUGHTS: Fantastic, chaotic action where everyone got to shine. I am very surprised that Kommander won the title, but damn it, I am happy for him, and so are the fans!

RATING: ****1/4

Kommander celebrates post-match, as the fans chant YOU DESERVE IT, and the streamers fall!

Ian and Caprice plug the matches on Collision tomorrow night.

We get a video message from Yoshinobu Kanemaru and SHO, apparently these House of Torture members are challenging for the ROH Tag team titles. That is definitely an interesting development.

Video package for the Chris Jericho and Matt Cardona match.

ROH World Heavyweight Title Match: Chris Jericho (C) vs. Matt Cardona

Cardona enters from the streets into the arena. Jericho, meanwhile, enters with dancers and the Statue of Liberty top on his head. Amazing.

After much candor and delay, we get the bell. PLEASE RETIRE chants. Well, I don’t think Matt is THAT old. Cardona for the handshake, but the champion flips him off. RADIO SILENCE FROM CARDONA! Jericho kicks out. Carona mounts and punches. Cardona chokes Jericho. Running knee. Another one. Jericho to the floor, Carona flies over the top, taking out Jericho and Bryan Keith. Cardona holds Jericho in front of his dad, and he pie faces Chris. Isn’t that a DQ, ref? Cardona smashes Jericho’s face on the ring steps. Cardona has the title belt, and he whips Jericho with the belt. No DQ? Okay. Keith tries to take the belt from Cardona, but Matt knocks him to the floor. Double drop kick though the ropes to Keith and Jericho. Cardona runs into a back body drop from Jericho. Chris back in the ring and he celebrates. Cardona is REALLY selling this back body drop. At 19, he gets back in the ring. Jericho waits for him with some mounted punches and chops. Jericho is still wrestling in his I 🩷 NY shirt. Amazing.

Cardona sternum first into the corner. Sliding drop kick from Jericho sends Cardona to the floor. Jericho has the ref while Keith kicks and chokes Cardona. Jericho with a knee to the back of Cardona, and more celebration. Oh, now Jericho is flipping off his fellow Pizons. How rude lol. More posing by Jericho as Keith chokes out Cardona again. Jericho now pie faces Matt’s dad, and that fires up Matt. But it works against him, as he throws Cardona into the ring steps. Jericho has the camera as he taunts Cardona. Jericho with a back suplex to Cardona on the ring steps. Jericho now poses in the crowd. I think Jericho has posed more than he has done wrestling moves. If not, it’s damn close.

Jericho with the cocky cover for two. Cardona fights back with chops, Jericho trades with him. Cardona gets the knees up, but Jericho goes up top with Carona. Ten punches in the corner and a hurricanrana from the top. Jericho runs into a back elbow from Cardona. Drop kick from the top rope. Cover for a two count. Drop kick by Cardona, but Jericho hooks the ropes. Lionsault follows for a two count. Jericho with the double leg, looking Walls of Jericho, but Cardona rolls thorough. He hits a spinebuster on Jericho for a two. WOO WOO WOO chants now. Jericho up, suplex, but Cardona rolls though. Tiger Driver by Cardona for a two count. Carona stupidly runs into a Code Breaker. Cover, two count.

Jericho whips Cardona, double crossbody, Again, another collision. This time, double drop kicks drop both men to the mat. Jericho locks in the Walls. Cardona rolls up Jericho for a two count. Keith on the apron, Cardona throws Jericho into him, and he rips Jericho’s shirt. Radio Silence is blocked, another Walls from Jericho. Cardona makes it to the bottom rope. Here comes Big Bill! He kicks Cardona in the face! He’s back from his learning excursion! Judas Effect blocked, Code Breaker by Cardona for a two count. Cardona with Radio Silence from the top rope. Big Bill has the ref, as Keith hits Cardona with the ROH Title belt. Pin and that’s it.

WINNER: Chris Jericho (Still Champion)

TIME: 18:24

THOUGHTS: You know, people complain about Jericho in singles matches, and this changed nothing. Even with a “fresh” opponent, this was the same boring, slow, plodding garbage we have seen from Jericho for a long time now. It didn’t help that the fans were worn out from the SOTF match before this, and Jericho posing more than he hit wrestling moves. Just bad.

RATING: **

Post-match, Bill and Keith beat up Cardona, but Bandido is here! He clears out Jericho and Big Bill! Keith eyes him up! Two outlaws about to mix it up! Big Bill runs him into the corner and…walks away? Okay?

Video package that aired on zero hour plays here for the main event tonight.

Ring of Honor Women’s Title Match: Athena (C) vs. Billie Starkz

Billie comes out in Sumie Sukai themed gear, and Athena comes out dressed as Two-Face. As if I couldn’t love her anymore. Lexi Nair is here to intro Athena. Take that, Bobby!

Code of honor is adhered, but Starkz won’t let go of Athena’s hand. She overpowers Billie with forearms and rams her face into the corner. Athena charges, but Billie moves, and peppers Athena with shots. Beal on Athena. Another one. Chops by Starkz in the corner. Starkz hooks the ropes to avoid a dropkick. Athena with a handstand elbow in the corner. Starkz is undeterred and clotheslines Athena in the corner. Athena catches Billie with a kick to the gut. Slingshot Spicoli Driver by Athena. The crowd is behind Billie, as Athena hits a standing axe kick. Cravat from Athena. Billie shoves her off, but Athena comes back with a back elbow. Athena flips Blilie, she lands on her feet, and hits clotheslines. FIGHT BILLIE FIGHT chants. Standing switch by Athena, she catches Billie’s kick, Stretch Muffler applied. Billie tries to grab an armbar, but Athena powers Billie to the mat. Snapmare into a kick from Athena. Athena charges the corner, but she catches Billie’s leg and snaps it in the corner. She uses the count to kick away at the leg of Billie in the ropes.

Athena on the floor now. She throws Billie to the mat headfirst. Athena takes Billie and taunts her mother at ring side. She goes to knee Billie against the steps, but she misses. Billie with a flat liner, bouncing Athena’s head off the edge of the ring steps. Billie throws Athena into the ring, but she rolls out the other side. Billie follows, big forearm. Electric chair by Billie, Athena fights out. Billie foolishly charges into a powerbomb by Athena. Back in the ring, Athena with a cover for a two count. Athena takes Billie to the corner, but Starkz pulls Athena into the ring post. Athena back to the apron, Billie with a DDT, leaving Athena upside down in the ropes. Starkz with a big kick, clothesline, drops Athena. Smash Mouth by Billie, cover for a two count. Billie with some kicks to the head of Athena. Arm stretch with the knee in the back of Athena. Billie turns it into a chin lock. Athena fights through, rolls, kicks Billie away. Billie with some variation of the Last Shot, cover for two.

Billie to the top, but Athena cuts her off. Athena follows, AVALANCHE FALLAWAY SLAM! Cover for a two count. Fans seem more split in their support now. Athena with a kick, enziguri, and a back splash in the corner. Springboard by Athena into a cross body, cover for a two count. Billie trying for a spike slam, but Athena rolls through with a powerbomb. She stacks Billie up for a two count. Athena to the top, O-Face is caught, T-Bone Suplex by Billie. Right back up, Saito Suplex by Athena. Billie right back up, but Athena with a mule kick. Off the ropes, Tombstone countered by Billie, she hits it! Cover, 2.8! Athena gpes out the apron, Billie follows. Athena runs Billie into the corner. Billie hits back with a forearm. Athena stomps on the foot of Billie, piledriver attempt by Athena. BILLIE COUNTERS WITH AN ALABAMA SLAM ON THE APRON! SWANTON BOMB TO THE FLOOR BY BILLIE! Athena is rolled back in. Elevated Pedigree from Billie! The cover, 2.9! Billie shows Athena into the corner, Athena reverses by suplexing Billie down to the floor! Athena off the ropes, she dives through the ropes taking out both Billie and Referee Mike Posey! Lexy Nair hands Athena a mic, but Starkz blocks the attack. Shotgun drop kick. Electric chair drops Athena straight down, Posey is back, two count. Billie has Athena up, but Athena has ripped the turnbuckle, poisonrana. Athena trips Billie into the exposed steel. Athena to the top, O-Face hits and that’s a title retention.

WINNER: Athena (Still Champion)

TIME: 25:35

THOUGHTS: Taking the result aside, this had to be the best match of Billie’s very young career. Certainly, it didn’t hurt that she was in the ring with the “Forever Champ” Athena, someone who, while she has had a record title reign, would be better served to have dropped the title and moved to AEW. None the less, an excellent match, and clearly the better of the “Main Events” tonight.

RATING: ****

Athena and Lexy celebrate up the ramp, and with that, we’re done!