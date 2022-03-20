Circle 6 Skewered Results 3.19.22: Jacob Fatu Battles SHLAK, More

Circle 6 debuted on Saturday night with its Skewered show, which featured Jacob Fatu defending his WPCW Championship against SHLAK and more. You can see the results below from the show, which streamed on Twitch and Facebook, per PW Ponderings:

* Christopher Daniels def. Rickey Shane Page

* Tyler Bateman def. Otis Cogar

* The Conglomerate def. 44OH!

* Viva Van def. Juicy Finau

* Jake Crist def. Robert Martyr

* Brody King def. Biff Busick

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Championship No Disqualification Match: Jacob Fatu def. SHLAK

* Taipei Deathmatch: Bobby Beverly def. Vinnie Massaro

* Glass Deathmatch: MASADA def. Atticus Cogar