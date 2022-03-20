wrestling / News
Circle 6 Skewered Results 3.19.22: Jacob Fatu Battles SHLAK, More
Circle 6 debuted on Saturday night with its Skewered show, which featured Jacob Fatu defending his WPCW Championship against SHLAK and more. You can see the results below from the show, which streamed on Twitch and Facebook, per PW Ponderings:
* Christopher Daniels def. Rickey Shane Page
* Tyler Bateman def. Otis Cogar
* The Conglomerate def. 44OH!
* Viva Van def. Juicy Finau
* Jake Crist def. Robert Martyr
* Brody King def. Biff Busick
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Championship No Disqualification Match: Jacob Fatu def. SHLAK
#C6Skewered match 7: @SAMOANWEREWOLF retains the @WCProOfficial Championship, pinning SHLAK after The Blood Moon, twisting Senton mod, on a glass covered canvas. Wild scene pic.twitter.com/haLuFCpfiP
— Zack Monday (@zackmonday) March 20, 2022
* Taipei Deathmatch: Bobby Beverly def. Vinnie Massaro
* Glass Deathmatch: MASADA def. Atticus Cogar
#C6Skewered @ExiledArtifacts just hammers a chair to break the glass over @Atticus_Cogar back #mainevent @JamesKincaid on the call #Deathmatch pic.twitter.com/Neip37ih5p
— Zack Monday (@zackmonday) March 20, 2022
#C6Skewered @Atticus_Cogar Pillmanizes @ExiledArtifacts leg with a PANE OF GLASS #Deathmatch pic.twitter.com/HfqfOMl5JL
— Zack Monday (@zackmonday) March 20, 2022
Announcement from Atticus saying @Circle6_co is going to Ohio! pic.twitter.com/KWFWRhVg3p
— Anissa Barr (@AnissaBarrr) March 20, 2022
