Circle 6 Terrible Lie Results from Cleveland, OH 04.30.22: Killer Kross, Jake Crist, Zicky Dice, More

Circle 6 Terrible Lie results from Cleveland, OH. Results courtesy of PWPonderings.com.

* Kody Lane defeated Kevin Giza, Marion Fontaine and Zach Thomas

* Vinnie Massaro defeated Otis Cogar via DQ

* Zicky Dice defeated Eddy Only

* Shlak defeated Puf

* Jake Crist defeated Rocky Romero

* Lyndsay Snow defeated Jody Threat

* Vincent Nothing defeated Matt Cross

* Jacob Fatu and Journey Fatu defeated Bobby Beverly and Eric Ryan

* Atticus Cogar defeated Tracy Williams

* Killer Kross defeated Rickey Shane Page

