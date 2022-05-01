wrestling / News
Circle 6 Terrible Lie Results from Cleveland, OH 04.30.22: Killer Kross, Jake Crist, Zicky Dice, More
Circle 6 Terrible Lie results from Cleveland, OH. Results courtesy of PWPonderings.com.
* Kody Lane defeated Kevin Giza, Marion Fontaine and Zach Thomas
* Vinnie Massaro defeated Otis Cogar via DQ
* Zicky Dice defeated Eddy Only
* Shlak defeated Puf
* Jake Crist defeated Rocky Romero
* Lyndsay Snow defeated Jody Threat
* Vincent Nothing defeated Matt Cross
* Jacob Fatu and Journey Fatu defeated Bobby Beverly and Eric Ryan
* Atticus Cogar defeated Tracy Williams
* Killer Kross defeated Rickey Shane Page
Thank you Ohio! #c6TerribleLie pic.twitter.com/WJVjYKPrVB
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) May 1, 2022
donut door, the weekend is saved #C6TerribleLie pic.twitter.com/p43r5BTPk0
— Nacho Disk (@nacho_disk) May 1, 2022
neo cleveland rasslin' match between @azucarRoc and @TheJakeCrist #C6TerribleLie pic.twitter.com/nWvJyuHYDN
— Nacho Disk (@nacho_disk) May 1, 2022
These two are absolutely KILLING it! @TheJakeCrist @azucarRoc #c6TerribleLie pic.twitter.com/fEKIuWF0Xx
— kayotic neutral 🕸 (@controlledkayos) May 1, 2022
Saito into the tacks from Killer Kross then RSP drives him into the door! #C6TerribleLie pic.twitter.com/dXtvxVOryz
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 1, 2022
Atticus Cogar just defeated Tracy Williams with a WHEELBARROW BRAIN HEMORRHAGE! INSANE! #C6TerribleLie pic.twitter.com/td1TjyvDbD
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 1, 2022
Lindsay Snow gets the win over Jody Threat! #C6TerribleLie pic.twitter.com/vapLaALnrU
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 1, 2022
Big Lariat from Lindsay Snow! #C6TerribleLie pic.twitter.com/H0W6zHQxbp
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 1, 2022
Jake Crist gets the win over Rocky Romero! #C6TerribleLie pic.twitter.com/zV13V1NfL3
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 1, 2022