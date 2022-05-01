Circle 6 Terrible Lie Results from Cleveland, OH 04.30.22: Killer Kross, Jake Crist, Zicky Dice, More

Circle 6 Terrible Lie results from Cleveland, OH. Results courtesy of PWPonderings.com.

* Kody Lane defeated Kevin Giza, Marion Fontaine and Zach Thomas

* Vinnie Massaro defeated Otis Cogar via DQ

* Zicky Dice defeated Eddy Only

* Shlak defeated Puf

* Jake Crist defeated Rocky Romero

* Lyndsay Snow defeated Jody Threat

* Vincent Nothing defeated Matt Cross

* Jacob Fatu and Journey Fatu defeated Bobby Beverly and Eric Ryan

* Atticus Cogar defeated Tracy Williams

* Killer Kross defeated Rickey Shane Page

donut door, the weekend is saved #C6TerribleLie pic.twitter.com/p43r5BTPk0

neo cleveland rasslin' match between @azucarRoc and @TheJakeCrist #C6TerribleLie pic.twitter.com/nWvJyuHYDN

These two are absolutely KILLING it! @TheJakeCrist @azucarRoc #c6TerribleLie pic.twitter.com/fEKIuWF0Xx

Saito into the tacks from Killer Kross then RSP drives him into the door! #C6TerribleLie pic.twitter.com/dXtvxVOryz

— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 1, 2022