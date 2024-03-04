City of Greensboro Dedicated Yesterday to Sting, Gave Him and Others Special Gifts

Sting wrestled his final match last night at AEW Revolution, which happened at the Greensboro Coliseum. Before the event took place, the city of Greensboro, NC honored Sting by declaring March 3 “Thank You Sting Day.” They also presented Sting, Darby Allin, Tony Khan, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross and Ric Flair with special, custom, engraved baseball bats.

The Twitter account wrote: “Talk about an ICON-ic night! Coliseum Deputy Director Scott Johnson presented this group of LEGENDS with their custom bats, and Chris Wilson, Deputy City Manager of @greensborocity, presented Sting with a proclamation that March 3 is officially THANK YOU STING DAY in Greensboro! Sting’s weapon of choice is the iconic black baseball bat, so we decided to gift @Sting, @DarbyAllin, @ricFlairNatrBoy, @TonyKhan, @tonyschiavone24, and @JRsBBQ these custom, full-size, engraved baseball bats to commemorate tonight’s ICON-ic event!”