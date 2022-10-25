CJ Perry Discusses AEW’s Approach To Booking Miro

Appearing on Busted Open Radio recently, CJ Perry (WWE’s Lana) shared her perspective on how AEW has been treating her husband, former AEW TNT Champion Miro (per Wrestling Inc). She expressed her disappointment at AEW’s infrequent bookings for Miro, but allowed that the dynamics of the industry sometimes are what they are. You can read a few highlights from Perry and listen to the full episode below.

On how booking dynamics function in the wrestling business: “I think there’s this illusion at AEW that the talent book the show — that was definitely the conversation. Like, ‘Oh, you go there, you’re going to basically become whatever you’re made of.’ But at the end of the day, he’s booking the show … Tony Khan, he has his favorites, and he’s going to push the favorites just like Vince would push his favorites, just like Hunter’s going to push his people.”

On the general situation working as an entertainer: “I feel Vince really valued him in that way and saw that. They hit heads a lot of times towards the end on creative differences; Vince really wanted him as a villain, and Miro really wanted to explore this new world. Again, I just take it like I do Hollywood like it’s casting … We’re hired talent, so if you really don’t like the person that you’re working for, then go start your own wrestling promotion. See how that goes for you.”