CJ Perry Apologizes About Tweet To Homeless Person

CJ Perry issued a (now-deleted) apology after she took to Twitter to comment on a tweet by a homeless person. The former Lana stirred criticism on Twitter after she retweeted a comment by someone talking about how hard it is to “keep going when you’re homeless” and that everyone “ignores you” and “is a reminder of what you once had,” saying, “you have a device to tweet from.”

Perry got some blowback from Twitter about the situation and posted a couple of now-deleted Tweets, first writing (Wrestling Inc):

“Let me clear something up about something going around about a tweet. Most people don’t know that I was homeless 2 different times chasing big dreams. I have plenty of empathy for the homeless because I was homeless. But I was grateful because I had a phone to tweet from.”

She followed it up with: