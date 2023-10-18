CJ Perry On How She Bonded With Dennis Rodman During Their Time on The Surreal Life

In an interview with Fightful, CJ Perry spoke about her time on The Surreal Life and how she bonded with Dennis Rodman when they were both on the show. The two were part of the 2022 reboot that ran for six episodes. Other cast members included August Alsina, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels, and Tamar Braxton.

She said: “Actually, it’s really crazy ‘cause Dennis Rodman—this is coming right off of my release from the WWE—and so him and I instantly connected because we love wrestling and also the athlete connection in a competitive, professional sport. He immediately, within the first couple of days, he pulled me aside and he said this on camera. I got really hot because I was focused, I wanted to become champion. I wanted to be champion, and by the way, I’ve only been Fireball champion. I didn’t even win the 24/7 Championship. However, Fireball did send me a title thing that said I was their champion. That really resonated with me. He pulled me aside and he was like, ‘You know what, you shouldn’t wrestle. You need to manage.’ He goes, ‘That’s your calling. You’re gonna be the best at it. You’re gonna be the best wrestling manager.’ But he’s like, ‘You’re never gonna be the best wrestler, ‘cause you have Charlotte Flair.’ Are you kidding me? But deep down inside, I knew what he was saying was true and I wanted to do that in WWE. Paul Heyman was my favorite and I wanted to be the first female version of Jerry Maguire come to life in professional wrestling [or] Ari Gold from the Entourage. My version of Paul Heyman.“