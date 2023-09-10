CJ Perry Calls Out Miro In Collision Promo

In a promo cut for tonight’s Collision, CJ Perry took a few shots at Miro in the aftermath of their conflict at AEW All Out (via Fightful). “You took the righteous road. You left me. You said you weren’t gonna return until you got gold. Miro, when you lost the TNT Championship, you lost yourself. Last week at All Out, all I wanted to do was surprise you and prove that I have your back to help you become champion again. God, you are so stubborn. Not the good stubborn, the bad stubborn. Now that I think about it, you truly have forsaken your god, your gold, and your hot, flexible wife. Oh, Miro, you really want to go down this path? I respect that,” Perry stated.

“But I’m gonna have to go down mine,” she continued. “I’m so torn, so torn. I sat on the sidelines for two years, tearing myself down, breaking myself apart, and asking myself do I have what it takes. Every fabric of my being is yelling, ‘Don’t leave until you find out.’ I once was the coldest manager in all of wrestling, and I think I want to do it again.”

You can see the complete video post on social media below.