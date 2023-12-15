wrestling / News

CJ Perry To Make CMLL Debut Tonight as Andrade el Idolo’s Manager

December 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CJ Perry AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Andrade el Idolo will return to CMLL tonight at Viernes Espectacular and CJ Perry will make her debut as his manager. He previously said he would have a surprise for his return and Perry is that surprise. The news was revealed in a new video.

Andrade said: “Andrade returns this Friday to Arena México for CMLL. I told y’all I would bring a surprise, as I am accompanied by the hottest manager in wrestling.

Perry added: “This will be my first time ever in Arena Mexico, debuting in CMLL with y client, coming back after 8 years.

Andrade will team with Soberano Jr & Angel de Oro against Mistico, Atlantis Jr & Star Jr in Arena Mexico.

