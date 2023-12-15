wrestling / News
CJ Perry To Make CMLL Debut Tonight as Andrade el Idolo’s Manager
Andrade el Idolo will return to CMLL tonight at Viernes Espectacular and CJ Perry will make her debut as his manager. He previously said he would have a surprise for his return and Perry is that surprise. The news was revealed in a new video.
Andrade said: “Andrade returns this Friday to Arena México for CMLL. I told y’all I would bring a surprise, as I am accompanied by the hottest manager in wrestling.”
Perry added: “This will be my first time ever in Arena Mexico, debuting in CMLL with y client, coming back after 8 years.”
😳 ¡Las sorpresas no paran con @AndradeElIdolo! Este viernes, La Sombra no llegará solo a la Arena México…#CMLL@TheCJPerry pic.twitter.com/qGrpNGNkF9
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 15, 2023
Andrade will team with Soberano Jr & Angel de Oro against Mistico, Atlantis Jr & Star Jr in Arena Mexico.