– As previously reported, Miro recently parted ways with AEW after being granted his release. The wrestler formerly known as WWE Superstar Rusev had not appeared on AEW TV since December 2023. It was noted on social media that Miro vs. Andrade at AEW Worlds End in December 2023 ended up being the last match of both Andrade and Miro in AEW. CJ Perry, the ex-wife of Miro and the former onscreen manager of Andrade El Idolo in AEW, commented on the matchup on social media.

Perry, “Thank God. One man is the Super Athlete [and] the other man is a flying cruiserweight who hits harder [than] a heavyweight. I can’t wait to see them fight again. Who do you think will win this time if I don’t help [Miro] to win [against] my former ex-client [Andrade]?”

CJ Perry turned on her client, Andrade El Idolo, in the matchup at AEW Worlds End to help Miro win the match. Andrade soon parted ways with AEW following AEW Worlds End. He later signed with WWE, returning to the company in January 2024 at the Royal Rumble.

It was later reported in May 2024 that Miro and Perry had ended their marriage.