CJ Perry Explains What Caused Infection In Her Finger

As previously reported, CJ Perry has been in hospital due to a serious infection in her finger that spread down to her arm. She required surgery on Monday, which was a success. In a post on Instagram, Perry explained how the infection happened, noting that it came from a splinter.

She wrote: “I have been in the hospital since Saturday fighting a fatal infection that came from getting a small splinter backstage at work this past Wednesday. Please keep me in your prayers. And everyone really take care of any cuts you get. As small as a splinter can turn into a deadly infection. Love all of you guys and thank you to everyone who has reached out.”