CJ Perry Is Going Home After Successful Surgery For Infection

As previously reported, CJ Perry has been in hospital due to a serious infection in her finger that spread down to her arm. She required surgery on Monday, which was a success. In a post on Instagram, Perry announced that she is doing better and is headed home. She posted photos and videos of her time in the hospital.

Warning: There are multiple photos and videos in the post below, some of which show the graphic aftermath of her surgery. Please be careful not to click through the photos if you do not wish to see that.