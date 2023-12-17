CJ Perry Hospitalized Due To Infection In Her Arm

In a post on Twitter, CJ Perry revealed that she missed last night’s CMLL show and tonight’s AEW Collision as she was in the hospital. Perry noted that she had an infection in her finger that moved up her arm, forcing her to be hospitalized.

She wrote: “#CMLL Please keep me in your prayers I’m at the ER @vphcares. The infection from my small finger has gone up my arm. I am so sorry I had to miss last night and @AEW tonight. I look forward to debuting in Mexico with

@AndradeElIdolo. Good luck @ToBeMiro and my client @AndradeElIdolo on #AEWCollision & #AEWContinentalClassic”