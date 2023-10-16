CJ Perry On Joining AEW Now, Says It Was About the Right Timing

CJ Perry is back on wrestling screens in AEW, and she says it was all a matter of finding the right time. Perry spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about her joining AEW and more; you can check out some highlights below:

On joining AEW now as opposed to earlier: “I think it was a timing thing. This was always a discussion. Miro’s been plotting this out for a really long time, talking about his Hot & Flexible wife, for probably two years now and wanting to bring me in. It was just a timing thing. I had a lot of other things going on, a couple of different projects. It was just figuring out the timing and the timing was right. All of it was his idea, to be honest. All of it was his idea. I’m just hired talent right now.”

On being part of the company: “Super excited. I love wrestling so much. I love the world of wrestling. There’s nothing like it. I’ve discussed this so many times with you of how the energy in the arena and the fans, oh, my gosh. I truly miss the wrestling world so much. Last year I would be going as a fan to WWE and AEW events just because I love the world of wrestling. So it’s really exciting to be back in the world of wrestling and it’s very exciting to work for AEW scouting talent, looking for talent to make the next champion.”