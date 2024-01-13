CJ Perry Gives Latest Health Update, Second Surgery Possible

CJ Perry has given the latest update on her infected finger, noting that she may have to undergo another surgery. As reported, the AEW star has been hospitalized due to an infection in her finger that already required one surgery. She posted to her Twitter account on Friday for the latest news, writing:

“Today the surgeon told me she needs to see more blood or I’ll need second surgery. Thank you for your [prayers and love].”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Perry for a quick and full recovery.