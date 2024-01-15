CJ Perry Gives Latest Update On Infection, Thanks Fans For Support

CJ Perry has posted a video giving the latest update on her finger infection. As reported, the AEW star has been dealing with an MRSA infection that has required one surgery already. She posted a new video to Twitter on Sunday to give fans an update and thank them for their support. You can see the highlights below:

On the support she’s received: “I just wanna thank all you guys for thinking about me, praying about me, putting positive vibes — the texts, the DMs, the calls. I appreciate all you guys. Thank you for sending me so many positive wishes. I love all of you. Every article, every share, every positive vibe.”

On what happened with the infection: “I had a relapse with MRSA infection, because the antibiotics stopped working. I had to be rushed to the hospital. The surgeon, they basically dug scabs, and flesh, and puss, and skin, and everything out the last couple days, to the point that the doctors were like, ‘I need blood! I don’t see blood!’…

“So I knew that I needed to do what we needed to do. So she put an IV in my hand with a really long needle. She said it was going to feel like fire. And literally, fire. Felt [a] stinging sensation go up my arm. Lasted for about five minutes, then it went numb. But that’s good news, she said it was good news, so. And then she dug more, she started to see blood. And she said we’re heading in the right direction.”

On what’s next: “So for the next week, I’ve got to clean out the dressing, I have to clean out the scab. Well, I don’t clean out the scab, I have to put the dressing in. And then almost every day I’m going back to the surgeon for them to evaluate it. I’m taking the antibiotics, which has been — literally, I cannot start to tell you guys. Having antibiotics that work is like — I cannot be enough thankful to God, the universe, Jesus, doctors and science.

