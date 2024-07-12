CJ Perry Announces That She Has Left AEW, Details About Her Exit

During an interview with USA Today at the ESPY Awards, CJ Perry revealed that she has left AEW and is available to be booked anywhere. She plans to continue to work as a manager.

She said: “[My] time with them has just finished.”

Fightful Select reports that as far back as the spring, it wasn’t expected that Perry would return to the company and wasn’t included in any creative plans. She was actually part of the releases from AEW that happened back in April. She originally signed a per-appearance deal but eventually had a contract during her run.