CJ Perry Discusses Potentially Working With Miro For AEW

CJ Perry (formerly WWE’s Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc and talked about the possibility of teaming up with her husband Miro for AEW. The pair were previously teamed up during their days in WWE as Lana and Rusev. As previously reported, Perry has spoken about Miro’s comparative underutilization by AEW, but thinks that there are certainly possibilities for an in-ring reunion for the two in the future.

“Everything’s on the table. Nothing’s off the table,” Perry stated. “Everything’s on the table. I absolutely would love to do something with my husband. I met him working with him. There’s nothing more that I truly miss than being on the road with him and telling stories and entertaining people and making people boo us.”

She concluded, “So yeah, I don’t want to put anything in the box, but I absolutely would love to tell something really compelling and interesting and engaging. And know if it’s in AEW or if it’s in WWE, I don’t put it in a box.”