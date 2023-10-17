CJ Perry Calls Miro “A Big Method Actor”

Speaking recently with Fightful, CJ Perry revealed her husband Miro’s performance focus around his AEW promos. The pair’s characters have famously been at odds since Perry’s arrival at AEW, and she indicated Miro maintains that atmosphere when preparing for shows. You can find a highlight from Perry and watch the complete interview below.

On Miro’s commitment to the character, even off-camera: “He’s a big method actor. A big Meisner actor, I’ve realized. Sometimes he will literally be mad at me, and I’ll realize after his promo, he won’t talk to me. He won’t look at me. He’ll be like, ‘Get away.’ He’ll be pushing, warming up. Not even kidding. When I went out there on Chicago, I couldn’t even talk to him. He’s like, ‘Don’t talk to me.’ I’m like, ‘What are you doing, method acting?’ [He huffs,] and walks off.”