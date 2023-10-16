wrestling / News

CJ Perry Says Miro Is Acting ‘Petty’ About Her In AEW

October 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Miro Image Credit: AEW

On last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, Miro attacked Action Andretti backstage for approaching his wife CJ Perry. He said that he would not allow her to have any clients as a manager. In a post on Twitter, Perry responded to Miro’s actions, calling him ‘petty’.

She wrote: “This is very petty. You renounced me! Stop meddling in the launch of my management company & hurting potential clients out of JEALOUSY!

Miro and Andretti will face each other on Saturday’s Collision.

