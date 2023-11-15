– During a recent interview with In the Kliq, AEW talent CJ Perry (aka former WWE Superstar Lana) discussed returning to wrestling in AEW and what she missed during her hiatus after getting released by WWE in June 2021. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

CJ Perry on what she missed the most about her time away from wrestling: “I missed the women’s locker room, there’s so much drama. Not necessarily in AEW, but just in general in pro wrestling. We love it and we hate it and it was kind of like I missed it, I missed the drama. I can only take so much of the Kardashians. I need my wrestling drama, locker room drama.”

On how she felt when she made her AEW debut: “I wish I could explain my enthusiasm but I do a lot of cartwheels out of excitement. It was a good break to take two years off. But, immediately when I walked into the arena, my heart was racing. I was like, this is home, I am so excited I’ve missed it.”