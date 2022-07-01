wrestling / News
CJ Perry Misses Wrestling, Gives A Shoutout To Naomi
July 1, 2022 | Posted by
In posts to her Twitter account, CJ Perry (formerly Lana in WWE) said that she misses wrestling and gave a shoutout to her best friend Naomi. Perry was released from WWE last June while Naomi is currently suspended indefinitely.
Perry wrote: “Miss wrestling my best friend @NaomiWWE! I miss wrestling. There is nothing like it in the entire world.”
Miss wrestling my best friend @NaomiWWE !!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jviIf3cL97
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) July 1, 2022
I miss wrestling. There is nothing like it in the entire world
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) July 1, 2022
