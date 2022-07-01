wrestling / News

CJ Perry Misses Wrestling, Gives A Shoutout To Naomi

July 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lana Survivor Series CJ Perry Image Credit: WWE

In posts to her Twitter account, CJ Perry (formerly Lana in WWE) said that she misses wrestling and gave a shoutout to her best friend Naomi. Perry was released from WWE last June while Naomi is currently suspended indefinitely.

Perry wrote: “Miss wrestling my best friend ⁦@NaomiWWE⁩! I miss wrestling. There is nothing like it in the entire world.

