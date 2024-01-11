wrestling / News
CJ Perry Gives Health Update, Says MRSA Is Being Drained ‘Daily’
January 11, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, CJ Perry is back in the hospital for a possible second infection in her hand. In a post on Twitter, she said that MRSA is being drained from her finger daily and may need surgery soon.
She wrote: “Karma is purring in my lap …. But worth it to make sure @andradealmas was sent off properly at #AEWWorldsEnd @aew. Second surgery next week. Draining MRSA daily. Flesh and scabs cut out of my finger again today. Antibiotics again. Possible full-blown second surgery next week but I would risk it all again for my ex-clients, future clients, and current clients.”
10 days left. ….. count down with me ?!?!? pic.twitter.com/5gs9rLQ9dI
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) January 11, 2024
