CJ Perry Gives Health Update, Says MRSA Is Being Drained ‘Daily’

She wrote: “Karma is purring in my lap …. But worth it to make sure @andradealmas was sent off properly at #AEWWorldsEnd @aew. Second surgery next week. Draining MRSA daily. Flesh and scabs cut out of my finger again today. Antibiotics again. Possible full-blown second surgery next week but I would risk it all again for my ex-clients, future clients, and current clients.”