CJ Perry Names Andrade El Idolo As Her First Official AEW Client
November 15, 2023 | Posted by
CJ Perry officially has a client in AEW, namely Andrade El Idolo. Perry posted to Twitter before tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and shared a video of El Idolo handing over the paperwork that makes her his manager.
Perry wrote:
“. @AndradeElIdolo is my first official client at @aew !!!!
@andradealmas es mi primer cliente oficialmente en @AEWonTV @tntdrama !”
— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) November 15, 2023
