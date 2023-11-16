wrestling / News

CJ Perry Names Andrade El Idolo As Her First Official AEW Client

November 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CJ Perry AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

CJ Perry officially has a client in AEW, namely Andrade El Idolo. Perry posted to Twitter before tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and shared a video of El Idolo handing over the paperwork that makes her his manager.

Perry wrote:

“. @AndradeElIdolo is my first official client at @aew !!!!
@andradealmas es mi primer cliente oficialmente en @AEWonTV @tntdrama !”

