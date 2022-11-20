– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) discussed Vince McMahon’s more “traditional” view of booking women compared to Triple H. She noted that Vince McMahon didn’t want her paired with her now husband Miro (formerly) Rusev because McMahon thought Rusev being paired with a beautiful women would get him cheered. Below are some highlights:

CJ Perry on Vince McMahon being more “traditional” than Triple H: “But I feel like… No, I feel like if I’m able to… It’s just the right story, and I want to create something that becomes undeniably undeniable and has to be brought in even if people are hesitant. And I think with a lot of us, women of my generation and younger being in manager roles, we are literally changing the game as we go. Because 10 years ago, five years ago even, Triple H was giving women a lot of opportunities in this space of being a manager, but Vince was a little bit more traditional and he almost didn’t want me to be paired with Miro because he’s like, ‘A hot girl can’t be with a heel guy, or he’ll get cheered.'”

On how McMahon didn’t want her to be paired with Rusev (aka Miro): “And it’s like, ‘Well, why can’t you be hot and evil?’ This is… For what? I don’t understand. There’s a bunch of people like that in real life. Why can’t we do that?”