CJ Perry Pitched Going Through A Table In WWE, Says Miro Wouldn’t Have Allowed It If He Were There

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), CJ Perry revealed that it was her idea to go through a table multiple times in WWE, as she pitched it to WWE officials. She said that she had wanted to do that spot for a while, but Miro didn’t like it. She also noted that if he had been in the company at the time, the running gag of her going through tables likely wouldn’t have happened.

She said: “No, I actually begged for it. I’m not even kidding. I wanted to go through a table for a really long time, and Miro was like, ‘Absolutely not. Do you want to die?’ ‘No, but I want to go through a table.’ I pitched so many different times for me to go through a table. When we were in the story with Bobby Lashley and we had the match where he [Miro] was with Liv and I was with Bobby, I pitched, ‘You go to super kick Bobby, he moves out the way, you super kick me in the face. WE CAN HAVE A TABLE! I CAN GO THROUGH A TABLE!’ Vince (McMahon) and Miro shut that down. First, Miro shut that down. I’m actually a big believer in that, I don’t think the table thing would have happened if Miro was there because he was so protective over me. Even in the ladder match, he was freaking out. Anytime I had a match, he was freaking out. He doesn’t want anyone to get hurt, but especially his wife. I was really thankful I got that opportunity because I don’t know if that would have happened in that exact manner if he was there. Vince thought it was funny that I would get so excited going through the table. ‘It’s my dream, I want to go through a table.’ He’s like, ‘What is wrong with you? Okay.’ When I think of wrestling, I think of craziness. I didn’t have the cell matches, the cage matches, so any opportunity I got, taking a bump on a ladder, going through a table, I wanted to do it so badly. Very thankful, weirdly.“